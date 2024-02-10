The 7 Major Shoe Trends of Spring 2024, Period

spring/summer 2024 runway Prada and Proenza Schouler
(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Prada; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Proenza Schouler; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Altuzarra)
By Anna LaPlaca
published

I know it seems like this winter is never-ending, but I promise that spring is on the way. To get you prepared for the best in next-season fashion, we've been giving you the download on everything from the hottest designer buys to know to the prettiest shoes to feast your eyes on and everything in between. Spring 2024 has so much in store for us, so I can say with certainty that the season will be worth the wait, at least when it comes to our wardrobes. One of the most exciting categories you'll want to focus on? Shoes.

After combing through the runways, my social media feeds, and the market, I've landed on the seven shoe trends that are having the biggest impact this spring. With the netted flats inspired by the Proenza Schouler runway and the elegant patent-leather pumps that are currently having a renaissance, consider this list to be your North Star for all things stylish footwear. Continue on to get your fill of the major spring 2024 shoe trends and shop the pairs we love most.

satin mules on the runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Altuzarra; @louloudesaison; @darjabarnnik)

Nothing says spring quite like the arrival of all things pretty and delicate. Mark our words: As soon as these long winter months are officially behind us, we'll be slipping our feet into a pair of shoes coated in lustrous satin. The trend popped up on the runways of Altuzarra and Prada, where we saw satin heels in an array of candy hues like powder blue and lime green. Now that they're starting to trickle into the market, we can't help but swoon over every pair we see.

+ NET SUSTAIN Sulue satin slingback pumps
Loulou Studio
Sulue Satin Slingback Pumps

Modellerie Satin Mule
Prada
Modellerie Satin Mule

Wade Kitten Heel
Reformation
Wade Kitten Heel

Luvlie Peep Toe Satin Sandal
Nine West
Luvlie Peep Toe Satin Sandal

Gratis Pointed Toe Mule
Jeffrey Campbell
Gratis Pointed Toe Mule

The Row model wearing a coat with pumps

(Image credit: @hoskelsa; Launchmetrics Spotlight/The Row; Net-a-Porter)

In case you haven't noticed, we're dialing the clocks back to the 1950s and '60s, fashion-wise and revisiting some of the defining items of the era. One such revival we're noticing is the return of almond pumps, a style of heels that feature rounded toes, low kitten heels, and glove-like uppers.

Almond Leather Pumps
The Row
Almond Leather Pumps

Round Toe Slingback Heeled Shoes
Massimo Dutti
Round Toe Slingback Heeled Shoes

The Marzia Pumps
M.Gemi
The Marzia

Nolita Pump
Reformation
Nolita Pump

Delia Nappa Leather Heels
AEYDE
Delia Nappa Leather Heels

Kendall Jenner wearing The Row Claudette flats in Paris

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Prada; Backgrid; @georgia_threads)

The reign of the ballet flat has yet to falter, but if you're looking for alternatives to traditional ballerinas, this more elevated take might be just the thing. Sleek pointed-toe flats offer a much more grown-up feel and immediately add polish to whatever you wear them with, be it a pencil skirt or pair of jeans.

The Asymmetric Ballerina Flats
TOTEME
The Asymmetric Ballerina Flats

Claudette Leather Ballerina Flats
The Row
Claudette Leather Ballerina Flats

Pointed toe leather shoes - Women
Mango
Pointed-Toe Leather Shoes

Loop Bouquet Pointed Toe Flat
Prada
Loop Bouquet Pointed Toe Flat

Moa Pointed Toe Flat
aeyde
Moa Pointed Toe Flat

patent-leather boots on the Ferragamo runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Ferragamo; @camillecharriere; @iliridakrasniqi)

The number one way to elevate any look in 2024 will be through a pair of glossy patent-leather shoes. Whether they're fitted boots like at Ferragamo or slingback pumps by the likes of Saint Laurent and Gucci, patent finishes are defining cool footwear for the season (and year) ahead.

+ NET SUSTAIN The Slim crinkled patent-leather knee boots
Toteme
The Slim Crinkled Patent-Leather Knee Boots

Nicola Slingback Wedge
Reformation
Nicola Slingback Wedge

Delia Mary Jane Flat
Vagabond Shoemakers
Delia Mary Jane Flat

Blake Slingback Pumps In Patent Leather
Saint Laurent
Blake Slingback Pumps In Patent Leather

Leona ankle-strap heels in patent leather
J.Crew
Leona Ankle-Strap Heels in Patent Leather

Lash Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Sandal
Jeffrey Campbell
Lash Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Sandal

model wearing fishnet flats on the Proenza Schouler runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Proenza Schouler; @erinoffduty; @anna__laplaca)

Netting is another perfect example of a recent shoe trend that's getting a fresh makeover this year. With the onslaught of mesh flats that went viral, it was only a matter of time until we saw their successor, and now it's arrived in the form of netting. The labels already backing this include The Row, Proenza Schouler, and Stella McCartney, who tend to be trend leaders, so while these might seem out of left field, everyone who's "in the know" will soon be onto them.

Mesh and patent-leather ballet flats
Alaïa
Mesh and Patent-Leather Ballet Flats

Ballerinas with mesh bracelet - Women
mango
Ballerinas With Mesh Bracelet

Maiden fishnet ballet flats
Khaite
Maiden Fishnet Ballet Flats

Hanna Mesh Ballet Flats
Schutz
Hanna Mesh Ballet Flats

Mika Flats
Black Suede Studio
Mika Flats

Gucci model wearing burgundy shoes

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Gucci; @threadsstyling)

Nothing is safe from the burgundy movement. Everything under the sun is getting the oxblood treatment right now—from handbags to beauty looks—and, yes, that 100% includes shoes. The black shoes in your closet probably needed a break anyway, so this is your sign to reach for this chic alt for a quick update.

Lee Pointed Toe Slingback Pump
Saint Laurent
Lee Pointed Toe Slingback Pump

Bethany Ballet Flats
Reformation
Bethany Ballet Flats

Gender Inclusive Samba OG Sneaker
Adidas
Samba OG Sneaker

TASSELED MOCCASINS
Zara
Tasseled Moccasins

Celeste Slingback Pointed Toe Flat
Linea Paolo
Celeste Slingback Pointed Toe Flat

model wearing white Chanel cap-toe Mary Jane flats

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Chanel; @erinoffduty; @threadsstyling)

Classic style is everywhere we look this spring, and no shoe trend better encapsulates this timeless outlook quite like cap-toe styles. Chanel debuted a pair of white Mary Janes with the detail in its S/S 24 collection, and our editors haven't been able to stop talking about them since. Now, we're noticing a rise in the classic style, especially low heels and flats that can easily become new everyday pairs.

MARY JANES
Chanel
Mary Janes

Sleek Pumps 50mm
Stuart Weitzman
Sleek Pumps 50mm

Cap Toe Mary Jane Pump
Miu Miu
Cap Toe Mary Jane Pump

Bow Cap-Toe Logo Ballerinas
Tory Burch
Bow Cap-Toe Logo Ballerinas

Zoe cap toe ballet flats in leather
J.Crew
Zoe Cap Toe Ballet Flats

Explore More:
Spring Fashion Spring Trends
Anna LaPlaca
Editor

Anna is an editor on the fashion team at Who What Wear and has been at the company for over five years, having begun her career in the Los Angeles office before relocating to New York, where she's currently based. Having always been passionate about pursuing a career in fashion, she built up her experience interning at the likes of Michael Kors, A.L.C., and College Fashionista before joining the team as a post-graduate. Anna has penned a number of interviews with Who What Wear's cover stars, including A-listers Megan Fox, Issa Rae, and Emma Chamberlain. She's earned a reputation for scouting new and emerging brands from across the globe and championing them to our audience of millions. While fashion is her main wheelhouse, Anna led the launch of WWW Travels, a new lifestyle vertical that highlights all things travel through a fashion-person lens. She is passionate about shopping vintage, whether it be at a favorite local outpost or an on-the-road discovery, and has amassed a wardrobe full of unique finds. When she's not writing, you can find her shooting street imagery on her film camera, attempting to learn a fourth or fifth language, or planning her next trip across the globe.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸