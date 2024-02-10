The 7 Major Shoe Trends of Spring 2024, Period
I know it seems like this winter is never-ending, but I promise that spring is on the way. To get you prepared for the best in next-season fashion, we've been giving you the download on everything from the hottest designer buys to know to the prettiest shoes to feast your eyes on and everything in between. Spring 2024 has so much in store for us, so I can say with certainty that the season will be worth the wait, at least when it comes to our wardrobes. One of the most exciting categories you'll want to focus on? Shoes.
After combing through the runways, my social media feeds, and the market, I've landed on the seven shoe trends that are having the biggest impact this spring. With the netted flats inspired by the Proenza Schouler runway and the elegant patent-leather pumps that are currently having a renaissance, consider this list to be your North Star for all things stylish footwear. Continue on to get your fill of the major spring 2024 shoe trends and shop the pairs we love most.
Nothing says spring quite like the arrival of all things pretty and delicate. Mark our words: As soon as these long winter months are officially behind us, we'll be slipping our feet into a pair of shoes coated in lustrous satin. The trend popped up on the runways of Altuzarra and Prada, where we saw satin heels in an array of candy hues like powder blue and lime green. Now that they're starting to trickle into the market, we can't help but swoon over every pair we see.
In case you haven't noticed, we're dialing the clocks back to the 1950s and '60s, fashion-wise and revisiting some of the defining items of the era. One such revival we're noticing is the return of almond pumps, a style of heels that feature rounded toes, low kitten heels, and glove-like uppers.
The reign of the ballet flat has yet to falter, but if you're looking for alternatives to traditional ballerinas, this more elevated take might be just the thing. Sleek pointed-toe flats offer a much more grown-up feel and immediately add polish to whatever you wear them with, be it a pencil skirt or pair of jeans.
The number one way to elevate any look in 2024 will be through a pair of glossy patent-leather shoes. Whether they're fitted boots like at Ferragamo or slingback pumps by the likes of Saint Laurent and Gucci, patent finishes are defining cool footwear for the season (and year) ahead.
Netting is another perfect example of a recent shoe trend that's getting a fresh makeover this year. With the onslaught of mesh flats that went viral, it was only a matter of time until we saw their successor, and now it's arrived in the form of netting. The labels already backing this include The Row, Proenza Schouler, and Stella McCartney, who tend to be trend leaders, so while these might seem out of left field, everyone who's "in the know" will soon be onto them.
Nothing is safe from the burgundy movement. Everything under the sun is getting the oxblood treatment right now—from handbags to beauty looks—and, yes, that 100% includes shoes. The black shoes in your closet probably needed a break anyway, so this is your sign to reach for this chic alt for a quick update.
Classic style is everywhere we look this spring, and no shoe trend better encapsulates this timeless outlook quite like cap-toe styles. Chanel debuted a pair of white Mary Janes with the detail in its S/S 24 collection, and our editors haven't been able to stop talking about them since. Now, we're noticing a rise in the classic style, especially low heels and flats that can easily become new everyday pairs.
Anna is an editor on the fashion team at Who What Wear and has been at the company for over five years, having begun her career in the Los Angeles office before relocating to New York, where she's currently based. Having always been passionate about pursuing a career in fashion, she built up her experience interning at the likes of Michael Kors, A.L.C., and College Fashionista before joining the team as a post-graduate. Anna has penned a number of interviews with Who What Wear's cover stars, including A-listers Megan Fox, Issa Rae, and Emma Chamberlain. She's earned a reputation for scouting new and emerging brands from across the globe and championing them to our audience of millions. While fashion is her main wheelhouse, Anna led the launch of WWW Travels, a new lifestyle vertical that highlights all things travel through a fashion-person lens. She is passionate about shopping vintage, whether it be at a favorite local outpost or an on-the-road discovery, and has amassed a wardrobe full of unique finds. When she's not writing, you can find her shooting street imagery on her film camera, attempting to learn a fourth or fifth language, or planning her next trip across the globe.
