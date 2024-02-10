The 7 Major Shoe Trends of Spring 2024, Period

I know it seems like this winter is never-ending, but I promise that spring is on the way. To get you prepared for the best in next-season fashion, we've been giving you the download on everything from the hottest designer buys to know to the prettiest shoes to feast your eyes on and everything in between. Spring 2024 has so much in store for us, so I can say with certainty that the season will be worth the wait, at least when it comes to our wardrobes. One of the most exciting categories you'll want to focus on? Shoes.

After combing through the runways, my social media feeds, and the market, I've landed on the seven shoe trends that are having the biggest impact this spring. With the netted flats inspired by the Proenza Schouler runway and the elegant patent-leather pumps that are currently having a renaissance, consider this list to be your North Star for all things stylish footwear. Continue on to get your fill of the major spring 2024 shoe trends and shop the pairs we love most.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Altuzarra; @louloudesaison; @darjabarnnik)

Nothing says spring quite like the arrival of all things pretty and delicate. Mark our words: As soon as these long winter months are officially behind us, we'll be slipping our feet into a pair of shoes coated in lustrous satin. The trend popped up on the runways of Altuzarra and Prada, where we saw satin heels in an array of candy hues like powder blue and lime green. Now that they're starting to trickle into the market, we can't help but swoon over every pair we see.

Loulou Studio Sulue Satin Slingback Pumps $530 SHOP NOW

Prada Modellerie Satin Mule $1150 SHOP NOW

Reformation Wade Kitten Heel $278 SHOP NOW

Nine West Luvlie Peep Toe Satin Sandal $79 SHOP NOW

Jeffrey Campbell Gratis Pointed Toe Mule $135 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: @hoskelsa; Launchmetrics Spotlight/The Row; Net-a-Porter)

In case you haven't noticed, we're dialing the clocks back to the 1950s and '60s, fashion-wise and revisiting some of the defining items of the era. One such revival we're noticing is the return of almond pumps, a style of heels that feature rounded toes, low kitten heels, and glove-like uppers.

The Row Almond Leather Pumps $920 SHOP NOW

Massimo Dutti Round Toe Slingback Heeled Shoes $149 SHOP NOW

Reformation Nolita Pump $298 SHOP NOW

AEYDE Delia Nappa Leather Heels $345 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Prada; Backgrid; @georgia_threads)

The reign of the ballet flat has yet to falter, but if you're looking for alternatives to traditional ballerinas, this more elevated take might be just the thing. Sleek pointed-toe flats offer a much more grown-up feel and immediately add polish to whatever you wear them with, be it a pencil skirt or pair of jeans.

TOTEME The Asymmetric Ballerina Flats $620 SHOP NOW

The Row Claudette Leather Ballerina Flats $1090 SHOP NOW

Mango Pointed-Toe Leather Shoes $140 SHOP NOW

Prada Loop Bouquet Pointed Toe Flat $1120 SHOP NOW

aeyde Moa Pointed Toe Flat $355 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Ferragamo; @camillecharriere; @iliridakrasniqi)

The number one way to elevate any look in 2024 will be through a pair of glossy patent-leather shoes. Whether they're fitted boots like at Ferragamo or slingback pumps by the likes of Saint Laurent and Gucci, patent finishes are defining cool footwear for the season (and year) ahead.

Toteme The Slim Crinkled Patent-Leather Knee Boots $1130 SHOP NOW

Reformation Nicola Slingback Wedge $298 SHOP NOW

Vagabond Shoemakers Delia Mary Jane Flat $130 SHOP NOW

Saint Laurent Blake Slingback Pumps In Patent Leather $1150 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Leona Ankle-Strap Heels in Patent Leather $178 SHOP NOW

Jeffrey Campbell Lash Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Sandal $170 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Proenza Schouler; @erinoffduty; @anna__laplaca)

Netting is another perfect example of a recent shoe trend that's getting a fresh makeover this year. With the onslaught of mesh flats that went viral, it was only a matter of time until we saw their successor, and now it's arrived in the form of netting. The labels already backing this include The Row, Proenza Schouler, and Stella McCartney, who tend to be trend leaders, so while these might seem out of left field, everyone who's "in the know" will soon be onto them.

Alaïa Mesh and Patent-Leather Ballet Flats $1024 SHOP NOW

mango Ballerinas With Mesh Bracelet $80 SHOP NOW

Khaite Maiden Fishnet Ballet Flats $780 SHOP NOW

Schutz Hanna Mesh Ballet Flats $148 $104 SHOP NOW

Black Suede Studio Mika Flats $298 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Gucci; @threadsstyling)

Nothing is safe from the burgundy movement. Everything under the sun is getting the oxblood treatment right now—from handbags to beauty looks—and, yes, that 100% includes shoes. The black shoes in your closet probably needed a break anyway, so this is your sign to reach for this chic alt for a quick update.

Saint Laurent Lee Pointed Toe Slingback Pump $1150 SHOP NOW

Reformation Bethany Ballet Flats $268 SHOP NOW

Adidas Samba OG Sneaker $100 SHOP NOW

Zara Tasseled Moccasins $50 SHOP NOW

Linea Paolo Celeste Slingback Pointed Toe Flat $130 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Chanel; @erinoffduty; @threadsstyling)

Classic style is everywhere we look this spring, and no shoe trend better encapsulates this timeless outlook quite like cap-toe styles. Chanel debuted a pair of white Mary Janes with the detail in its S/S 24 collection, and our editors haven't been able to stop talking about them since. Now, we're noticing a rise in the classic style, especially low heels and flats that can easily become new everyday pairs.

Chanel Mary Janes $1350 SHOP NOW

Stuart Weitzman Sleek Pumps 50mm $475 SHOP NOW

Miu Miu Cap Toe Mary Jane Pump $1200 SHOP NOW

Tory Burch Bow Cap-Toe Logo Ballerinas $248 $174 SHOP NOW