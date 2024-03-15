6 Effortless Outfit Formulas I Swear By When I'm in a Major Style Rut

Have you ever stood in front of your closet in the morning and failed to find a single thing you want to wear? As a mom of two little ones, I find this happens to me often, and it's usually when I have to get out the door in less than 10 minutes. It's for moments like this that I keep an array of effortless outfit formulas in my back pocket—no-brainer ensembles that are easy to pull off and don't sacrifice style.

When collecting these outfit ideas, I look for ensembles that have a no-fuss wearability factor and feel classic while still being current. This usually means focusing on simple yet elevated basics like tees, jeans, button-downs, and blazers along with trendy shoe styles and accessories that have a refined vibe. Keep scrolling to check out six outfit formulas I swear by for when I am in a major style rut. One note: Swap out the shoes as needed depending on the season.

1. Black Dress + Sweater

Shop:

H&M Ribbed Maxi Dress $15 SHOP NOW The whole look is a winner.

Nordstrom Organic Cotton and Merino Wool Rib Sweater $119 SHOP NOW To wear forever.

Jeffrey Campbell Romp Flat $135 SHOP NOW Minimalist goodness.

Open Edit Bias Cut Satin Slipdress $69 SHOP NOW If you prefer a midi length.

2. White Tee + Statement Belt + Jeans

Shop:

Nordstrom Relaxed Fit Pima Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt $40 SHOP NOW The perfect tee.

AllSaints Eyelet Leather Belt $109 SHOP NOW Statement belt indeed.

mango Crop Flared Jeans $50 SHOP NOW These can be worn year-round.

Mango Braided Leather Bag $200 SHOP NOW This looks designer.

Noisy may Balance Drop Shoulder V-Neck Sweater $55 SHOP NOW Great layered or worn over your shoulders.

3. Blazer + Jeans + Sleek Shoes

Shop:

Helsa Recycled Twill S Curve Jacket $348 SHOP NOW The silhouette!

Madewell The '90s Creased High Waist Straight Leg Jeans $128 SHOP NOW Classic jeans.

Jeffrey Campbell Tanya Pointed Toe Slingback Pump $175 SHOP NOW I said sleek, didn't I?

Mango Double Breasted Suit Blazer $200 SHOP NOW Another chic pick.

4. Oversize Top + Slip Skirt

Shop:

H&M Oversized Sweatshirt $35 SHOP NOW Love the distressed feel.

Topshop Bias Cut Satin Maxi Skirt $55 SHOP NOW Endless styling possibilities.

Le Monde Beryl Luna Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats $400 SHOP NOW I want these in every color.

Frank & Eileen Effie Funnel Neck Capelet Sweatshirt $228 SHOP NOW A modern take on the sweatshirt.

Nituyy Satin Long Skirt $33 $15 SHOP NOW Fifteen dollars? Yes, please.

Jeffrey Campbell Danse Mesh Flat $130 SHOP NOW Mesh flats are trending.

5. Button-Down + Jeans + Trendy Shoes

Shop:

H&M Oversized Linen-Blend Shirt $33 SHOP NOW Timeless blue.

Levi's 501 '90s Straight Leg Jeans $98 SHOP NOW Just cuff and you're good to go.

Marc Fisher LTD Lailah Woven Mary Jane Flat $120 SHOP NOW Another trendy flats style.

H&M Loose-Fit Shirt $55 SHOP NOW A striped take.

Feversole Mary Jane Metal Buckle Fashion Ballet Flats $36 SHOP NOW An affordable take on the trend.

6. Trench Coat + Sweater + Pants

Shop:

H&M Oversized Fit Trench Coat $119 SHOP NOW Perfect time to shop in the men's department.

Equipment Lilou V-Neck Cashmere Sweater $325 SHOP NOW Cashmere. Say no more.

H&M Small Shoulder Bag $20 SHOP NOW Simple yet chic.

Nordstrom Relaxed Fit Pima Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt $40 SHOP NOW Nothing like a white T-shirt.

& Other Stories Pleated Tapered Leg Pants $129 SHOP NOW Easily dressed up or down.