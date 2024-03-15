6 Effortless Outfit Formulas I Swear By When I'm in a Major Style Rut

Jennifer Camp Forbes
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
published

6 Effortless Outfit Formulas That Are Easy to Pull Off Christie Tyler Marina Torres Sylvie Mus Spring Outfit Ideas

(Image credit: @christietyler; @marina_torres; @sylviemus_)

Have you ever stood in front of your closet in the morning and failed to find a single thing you want to wear? As a mom of two little ones, I find this happens to me often, and it's usually when I have to get out the door in less than 10 minutes. It's for moments like this that I keep an array of effortless outfit formulas in my back pocket—no-brainer ensembles that are easy to pull off and don't sacrifice style.

When collecting these outfit ideas, I look for ensembles that have a no-fuss wearability factor and feel classic while still being current. This usually means focusing on simple yet elevated basics like tees, jeans, button-downs, and blazers along with trendy shoe styles and accessories that have a refined vibe. Keep scrolling to check out six outfit formulas I swear by for when I am in a major style rut. One note: Swap out the shoes as needed depending on the season.

1. Black Dress + Sweater

Alexis Foreman 6 Effortless Outfit Formulas That Are Easy to Pull Off Black Dress Over The Shoulder Sweater Flats Spring Outfit Idea

(Image credit: @alexisforeman)

Shop:

Ribbed Maxi Dress
H&M
Ribbed Maxi Dress

The whole look is a winner.

Organic Cotton & Merino Wool Rib Sweater
Nordstrom
Organic Cotton and Merino Wool Rib Sweater

To wear forever.

Romp Flat
Jeffrey Campbell
Romp Flat

Minimalist goodness.

Bias Cut Satin Slipdress
Open Edit
Bias Cut Satin Slipdress

If you prefer a midi length.

2. White Tee + Statement Belt + Jeans

Marina Torres 6 Effortless Outfit Formulas That Are Easy to Pull Off White Tee T-Shirt Studded Belt Jeans Sweater Over the Shoulder Outfit Idea Spring Style

(Image credit: @marina_torres)

Shop:

Relaxed Fit Pima Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt
Nordstrom
Relaxed Fit Pima Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt

The perfect tee.

Eyelet Leather Belt
AllSaints
Eyelet Leather Belt

Statement belt indeed.

Crop Flared Jeans - Women
mango
Crop Flared Jeans

These can be worn year-round.

Braided Leather Bag
Mango
Braided Leather Bag

This looks designer.

Balance Drop Shoulder V-Neck Sweater
Noisy may
Balance Drop Shoulder V-Neck Sweater

Great layered or worn over your shoulders.

3. Blazer + Jeans + Sleek Shoes

Sylvie Mus 6 Effortless Outfit Formulas That Are Easy to Pull Off Blazer Jeans Slingback Heels Spring Outfit Ideas

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Shop:

Recycled Twill S Curve Jacket
Helsa
Recycled Twill S Curve Jacket

The silhouette!

The '90s Creased High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
Madewell
The '90s Creased High Waist Straight Leg Jeans

Classic jeans.

Tanya Pointed Toe Slingback Pump
Jeffrey Campbell
Tanya Pointed Toe Slingback Pump

I said sleek, didn't I?

Double Breasted Suit Blazer
Mango
Double Breasted Suit Blazer

Another chic pick.

4. Oversize Top + Slip Skirt

Anouk Yve 6 Effortless Outfit Formulas That Are Easy to Pull Off Oversize Sweater Skirt Mesh Flats Spring Outfit Idea

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Shop:

Oversized Sweatshirt
H&M
Oversized Sweatshirt

Love the distressed feel.

Bias Cut Satin Maxi Skirt
Topshop
Bias Cut Satin Maxi Skirt

Endless styling possibilities.

Luna Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats
Le Monde Beryl
Luna Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats

I want these in every color.

Effie Funnel Neck Capelet Sweatshirt
Frank & Eileen
Effie Funnel Neck Capelet Sweatshirt

A modern take on the sweatshirt.

Nituyy Women Satin Long Skirt Solid Color Summer Drawstring Elastic Skirt
Nituyy
Satin Long Skirt

Fifteen dollars? Yes, please.

Danse Mesh Flat
Jeffrey Campbell
Danse Mesh Flat

Mesh flats are trending.

5. Button-Down + Jeans + Trendy Shoes

Christie Tyler 6 Effortless Outfit Formulas That Are Easy to Pull Off Button Down Shirt Jeans Mary Jane Flats Spring Outfit Inspiration Trends

(Image credit: @christietyler;)

Shop:

Oversized Linen-Blend Shirt
H&M
Oversized Linen-Blend Shirt

Timeless blue.

501 '90s Straight Leg Jeans
Levi's
501 '90s Straight Leg Jeans

Just cuff and you're good to go.

Lailah Woven Mary Jane Flat
Marc Fisher LTD
Lailah Woven Mary Jane Flat

Another trendy flats style.

Loose-Fit Shirt
H&M
Loose-Fit Shirt

A striped take.

501 '81 Jeans
Levi's
501 '81 Jeans

Levi's forever.

Feversole Women's Soft Cushion Extra Padded Comfort Round Toe Mary Jane Metal Buckle Fashion Ballet Flats Walking Shoes Black Velvet Size 7.5 M Us
Feversole
Mary Jane Metal Buckle Fashion Ballet Flats

An affordable take on the trend.

6. Trench Coat + Sweater + Pants

Jordan Risa Santos 6 Effortless Outfit Formulas That Are Easy to Pull Off Trench Coat Sweater Black Pants Sneakers Spring Outfit Idea

(Image credit: @jordanrisa)

Shop:

Oversized Fit Trench Coat
H&M
Oversized Fit Trench Coat

Perfect time to shop in the men's department.

Lilou V-Neck Cashmere Sweater
Equipment
Lilou V-Neck Cashmere Sweater

Cashmere. Say no more.

Small Shoulder Bag
H&M
Small Shoulder Bag

Simple yet chic.

Relaxed Fit Pima Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt
Nordstrom
Relaxed Fit Pima Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt

Nothing like a white T-shirt.

Pleated Tapered Leg Pants
& Other Stories
Pleated Tapered Leg Pants

Easily dressed up or down.

Handball Spezial Shoes
Adidas
Handball Spezial Shoes

These are high on my list.

Explore More:
Jeans Flats Blazer Trench Coats T-Shirts Online Shopping
Jennifer Camp Forbes
Jennifer Camp Forbes
Contributing Editor

Jennifer Camp Forbes is currently the shopping updates editor at Who What Wear, where she has worked in a variety of capacities for over a decade, including creative director and various editor roles. She’s well-known as a shopping expert that’s sought out for advice and insight on the latest trends, outfit ideas, and fashion picks thanks to her thoughtful shopping roundups, digital moodboards, and extensive knowledge of up-and-coming brands, plus the new arrivals sections of the chicest retailers. Jennifer has had a lifelong interest in fashion which led her to intern at Harper’s Bazaar as an undergraduate. Later, while working towards her masters degree in psychological counseling at Columbia University, she founded two digital fashion publications: Le Fashion and Olsens Anonymous. The popularity of both sites grew and after graduation she decided put her plans to become a therapist aside to pursue a career in fashion. While she has called Los Angeles and New York City home in the past, she currently works remotely from Massachusetts. When she’s not obsessing over and writing about her latest fashion finds, she is delighting in raising two little ones with her highschool sweetheart, perusing TikTok religiously, listening to podcasts and audiobooks, creating abstract photographs, and eating the best Mexican food she can get her hands on.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸