6 Effortless Outfit Formulas I Swear By When I'm in a Major Style Rut
Have you ever stood in front of your closet in the morning and failed to find a single thing you want to wear? As a mom of two little ones, I find this happens to me often, and it's usually when I have to get out the door in less than 10 minutes. It's for moments like this that I keep an array of effortless outfit formulas in my back pocket—no-brainer ensembles that are easy to pull off and don't sacrifice style.
When collecting these outfit ideas, I look for ensembles that have a no-fuss wearability factor and feel classic while still being current. This usually means focusing on simple yet elevated basics like tees, jeans, button-downs, and blazers along with trendy shoe styles and accessories that have a refined vibe. Keep scrolling to check out six outfit formulas I swear by for when I am in a major style rut. One note: Swap out the shoes as needed depending on the season.
1. Black Dress + Sweater
Shop:
2. White Tee + Statement Belt + Jeans
Shop:
3. Blazer + Jeans + Sleek Shoes
Shop:
4. Oversize Top + Slip Skirt
Shop:
5. Button-Down + Jeans + Trendy Shoes
Shop:
6. Trench Coat + Sweater + Pants
Shop:
Jennifer Camp Forbes is currently the shopping updates editor at Who What Wear, where she has worked in a variety of capacities for over a decade, including creative director and various editor roles. She’s well-known as a shopping expert that’s sought out for advice and insight on the latest trends, outfit ideas, and fashion picks thanks to her thoughtful shopping roundups, digital moodboards, and extensive knowledge of up-and-coming brands, plus the new arrivals sections of the chicest retailers. Jennifer has had a lifelong interest in fashion which led her to intern at Harper’s Bazaar as an undergraduate. Later, while working towards her masters degree in psychological counseling at Columbia University, she founded two digital fashion publications: Le Fashion and Olsens Anonymous. The popularity of both sites grew and after graduation she decided put her plans to become a therapist aside to pursue a career in fashion. While she has called Los Angeles and New York City home in the past, she currently works remotely from Massachusetts. When she’s not obsessing over and writing about her latest fashion finds, she is delighting in raising two little ones with her highschool sweetheart, perusing TikTok religiously, listening to podcasts and audiobooks, creating abstract photographs, and eating the best Mexican food she can get her hands on.
