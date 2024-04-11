Hailey Bieber Wore the Affordable It Bag That’s Getting Buzzier By the Day

If you follow Hailey Bieber's style, you're probably aware that she owns a great many wildly expensive bags. But from time to time, you'll find her carrying styles that are well below the thousands a luxury handbag costs these days. The latest occurrence of this was while she was out to dinner with friends in L.A. recently. For the occasion, Bieber dressed down in a leather jacket, track shorts, and oxfords. And she accessorized with a bag from the buzzy brand Freja New York.

Freja consists of a fleet of minimalistic, devoid of hardware, '90s-inspired, 100% vegan bags. Since its launch in 2020, the direct-to-consumer brand now consists of nearly a dozen anti-trend bags, each of which is available in several highly wearable colors and won't cost you more than $400 (a rarity for It bags). Bieber opted for the Caroline Bag, an elegant flap shoulder bag. One of the brand's most popular styles, it's the perfect size and shape for everyday, day-to-night wear.

Keep scrolling to shop the Caroline Bag, along with other standout styles from the deservedly buzzy brand.

Hailey Bieber out to dinner

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Hailey Bieber out to dinner

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Hailey Bieber: Fila shorts; Freja Caroline Bag ($258); Aureum Elodie Earrings ($325)

Shop Freja New York Bags

Caroline Bag Black
Freja New York
Caroline Bag Black

Chrystie Bag Espresso
Freja New York
Chrystie Bag Espresso

Linnea Tote Taupe
Freja New York
Linnea Tote Taupe

Caroline Bag Oat
Freja New York
Caroline Bag Oat

Lafayette Tote Espresso
Freja New York
Lafayette Tote Espresso

Roma Bag Black
Freja New York
Roma Bag Black

Chrystie Bag Oat
Freja New York
Chrystie Bag Oat

Mini Shoulder Bag Pecan
Freja New York
Mini Shoulder Bag Pecan

Tall Tote Black
Freja New York
Tall Tote Black

Linnea Tote Cappuccino
Freja New York
Linnea Tote Cappuccino

Hailey Bieber
