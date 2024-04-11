Hailey Bieber Wore the Affordable It Bag That’s Getting Buzzier By the Day

If you follow Hailey Bieber's style, you're probably aware that she owns a great many wildly expensive bags. But from time to time, you'll find her carrying styles that are well below the thousands a luxury handbag costs these days. The latest occurrence of this was while she was out to dinner with friends in L.A. recently. For the occasion, Bieber dressed down in a leather jacket, track shorts, and oxfords. And she accessorized with a bag from the buzzy brand Freja New York.

Freja consists of a fleet of minimalistic, devoid of hardware, '90s-inspired, 100% vegan bags. Since its launch in 2020, the direct-to-consumer brand now consists of nearly a dozen anti-trend bags, each of which is available in several highly wearable colors and won't cost you more than $400 (a rarity for It bags). Bieber opted for the Caroline Bag, an elegant flap shoulder bag. One of the brand's most popular styles, it's the perfect size and shape for everyday, day-to-night wear.

Keep scrolling to shop the Caroline Bag, along with other standout styles from the deservedly buzzy brand.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Hailey Bieber: Fila shorts; Freja Caroline Bag ($258); Aureum Elodie Earrings ($325)

Shop Freja New York Bags

Freja New York Caroline Bag Black $258 SHOP NOW

Freja New York Chrystie Bag Espresso $278 SHOP NOW

Freja New York Linnea Tote Taupe $318 SHOP NOW

Freja New York Caroline Bag Oat $258 SHOP NOW

Freja New York Lafayette Tote Espresso $398 SHOP NOW

Freja New York Roma Bag Black $248 SHOP NOW

Freja New York Chrystie Bag Oat $278 SHOP NOW

Freja New York Mini Shoulder Bag Pecan $248 SHOP NOW

Freja New York Tall Tote Black $278 SHOP NOW