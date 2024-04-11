Hailey Bieber Wore the Affordable It Bag That’s Getting Buzzier By the Day
If you follow Hailey Bieber's style, you're probably aware that she owns a great many wildly expensive bags. But from time to time, you'll find her carrying styles that are well below the thousands a luxury handbag costs these days. The latest occurrence of this was while she was out to dinner with friends in L.A. recently. For the occasion, Bieber dressed down in a leather jacket, track shorts, and oxfords. And she accessorized with a bag from the buzzy brand Freja New York.
Freja consists of a fleet of minimalistic, devoid of hardware, '90s-inspired, 100% vegan bags. Since its launch in 2020, the direct-to-consumer brand now consists of nearly a dozen anti-trend bags, each of which is available in several highly wearable colors and won't cost you more than $400 (a rarity for It bags). Bieber opted for the Caroline Bag, an elegant flap shoulder bag. One of the brand's most popular styles, it's the perfect size and shape for everyday, day-to-night wear.
Keep scrolling to shop the Caroline Bag, along with other standout styles from the deservedly buzzy brand.
On Hailey Bieber: Fila shorts; Freja Caroline Bag ($258); Aureum Elodie Earrings ($325)
Shop Freja New York Bags
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
Celebs Call Me When They Need a Look—3 Red Carpet Trends They're Loving Now
Red carpet–ready trends inside.
By Grace O'Connell Joshua
-
Lily Collins Just Wore the French It Sneakers That Are Nothing Like Sambas
But just as cool.
By Allyson Payer
-
Spring's Most-Wanted Accessories, From Hats to Handbags
Period.
By Eliza Huber
-
7 Bag Colors the Fashion Crowd Is Wearing Instead of Black
I'll take one of each.
By Allyson Payer
-
Zendaya's Going to Set Off Tomdaya Fans With This Red Carpet Wedding Dress
Law Roach never misses.
By Eliza Huber
-
Rihanna Just Made Jeans and a T-Shirt Look Fancy With This Pretty Trend
Rihanna knows best.
By Allyson Payer
-
Olivia Rodrigo Wore the $98 Jeans People Like as Much as Vintage Levi's
Maybe even more.
By Allyson Payer
-
Ashley Olsen Just Wore a $33,000 Version of 2024's Next Big Handbag Trend
Shop similar styles starting at $70.
By Eliza Huber