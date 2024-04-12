I've Been a Stylist for Over 10 Years—These Are the Flat Shoes That Always Look Good With Trousers

Having been a stylist for over twelve years, I'm often asked a lot of the same questions. Mainly, "what should I wear to a wedding?", along with "where do I find the best jeans?" and most regularly, "which shoes do I wear with (insert trouser type here)?". It has long been a tricky task to know the type of shoes to style with certain outfits, and while you can usually sling on a pair of heels with most trousers or jeans, flat shoes require more thought. And considering not many of us want to be tottering around in mega high heels, it's important to know which flats to throw on as you run out on your commute in the morning.

While a lot of it is down to personal style, there are some trouser and flat shoe pairings that, well, just look better than others. Although I do appreciate an unlikely duo (like Anne-Laure Mais in tracksuit bottoms with mesh ballet pumps), I'll also always rely on the classics. And considering you most likely already own a lot of the trousers – from linen and wide-leg to baggy jeans – and the flats – including loafers and chunky sandals – I've mentioned, you shouldn't have an issue recreating these 5 effortless trouser and flat shoe looks.

See the Best Flat Shoes to Wear With Trousers This Spring:

1. Tailored Trousers + Buckled Flats

Style Notes: For me, the ultimate shoe (flat or heeled) poking out from underneath a pair of wide-leg tailored trousers, is pointed. There's something about the duo that manages to elevate even the most simplest of looks. I love how Francesca has worn the fun Ganni buckled flats with sleek pinstripe trousers.

Shop the Look:

arket Low-Waist Flannel Trousers £119 SHOP NOW These will also look so good with trainers.

Ganni Ganni Women's Buckle Faux Patent-Leather Ballet Flats £295 SHOP NOW These hero Ganni flats aren't going anywhere.

Loewe Puzzle Large Leather Shoulder Bag £2850 SHOP NOW The perfect spring wardrobe addition.

Reformation Wiley Knit Top £78 SHOP NOW Brown and sage work so well together.

2. Baggy Jeans + Rhinestone Ballet Flats

Style Notes: Ballet flats, in any form, are sticking around this season, but rhinestone pairs are being spotted more than ever right now. Adding that certain je ne suis que to baggy blue jeans, they're the unlikely pairing the likes of minimalist Lois can't stop wearing.

Shop the Look:

COS Volume Jeans - Wide £95 SHOP NOW COS jeans are always such a good fit.

Reformation Bethany Ballet Flat £298 SHOP NOW These beauties are selling so fast.

GANNI Beige Textured Suiting Tie String Blazer £285 SHOP NOW I also love the matching textured trousers.

mango Braided Leather Bag - Women £120 SHOP NOW Well done, Mango.

3. Wide-Leg Linen Trousers + Chunky Sandals

Style Notes: Linen trouser weather has arrived, and I couldn't be happier. I really enjoy the juxtaposed look of the soft, lightweight trousers worn with heavy, chunky sandals. Jess has switched from dad sandals to an ankle strap style. Luckily, everyone from A.Emery to Vagabond has iterations right now.

Shop the Look:

Arket Wide Linen Trousers £67 SHOP NOW Extra points for the stretch waist.

A.EMERY Leather Jalen Sandals £170 SHOP NOW These will be a favourite for summer.

ZARA Linen Blend Cropped Jacket £46 SHOP NOW Yes to light jacket weather.

mango Acetate Frame Sunglasses £20 SHOP NOW Such a chic shape.

4. Straight-Leg Trousers + Loafers

Style Notes: While loafers give a preppy feel to mini skirts, sometimes they can be trickier to team with trousers. Often, it's easier to wear them with straight pairs (Caroline has nailed it) that show off the whole shoe rather than just having a chunky toe popping out of the bottom. You could even go for a slight crop and wear with socks to still achieve the hint of preppy.

Shop the Look:

M&S Collection Straight Leg Trousers £40 SHOP NOW Get these in four different lengths.

Miu Miu Leather Loafers £850 SHOP NOW Still a little bit obsessed with these.

Jigsaw Hopsack Tailored Waistcoat | Cream £140 SHOP NOW Mix different neutral shades together.

mango Cotton Trench Coat With Shirt Collar - Women £170 SHOP NOW Everyone needs a great trench coat.

5. Track Pants + Mesh Flats

Style Notes: Tracksuit bottoms are back, and everyone from Adidas to Loewe has pairs. And with mesh flats being key this season, there's no surprise the two work well as a mismatched pair. I like how Adenorah has added a tailored edge to the look with a waistcoat and classic Chanel bag.

Shop the Look:

LOEWE Anagram Embroidered Jersey Track Pants £625 SHOP NOW Firmly on my wish list.

& Other Stories Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats £110 SHOP NOW I would also wear these with light wash jeans.

Bottega Veneta Mini Sardine £2240 SHOP NOW A forever buy.