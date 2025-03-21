Wait, Is Everyone Suddenly Skipping Flats for These Dated Shoes With Jeans Again?

woman wearing black halter top and baggy jeans with stiletto heels

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

If you thought pointed-toe stilettos were reserved for dressier moments, think again. Fashion insiders are making a strong case for bringing them back into the everyday mix, specifically with jeans. While flats and cool sneakers have dominated the denim game for years, there’s a shift happening—one that leans heavily into a more polished throwback aesthetic. Whether it’s nostalgia for the early 2000s or a reaction to the "casualization" of style, it seems like everyone is suddenly reaching for these sleek, ultra-feminine heels again.

The jeans-and-stiletto combo has that effortless model-off-duty energy but in a way that feels refreshingly elevated. Celebrities and fashion people alike are pairing their denim—often straight-leg or slightly relaxed—with sharp pointed-toe heels, instantly making a simple outfit feel more intentional. Unlike the skinnies-and-heels look of the past, the 2025 approach is all about balance: looser jeans that skim the leg paired with refined, height-boosting stilettos. Bonus points if the heels have a patent or metallic finish to play up the Y2K references we’re seeing everywhere.

So are flats officially taking a back seat? Not entirely, but there’s no denying that stilettos with jeans are having a moment. It’s the perfect outfit refresh if you’re looking to step things up (literally) without veering into overly trendy territory. And considering how effortlessly they elongate the legs and dress up even the most basic denim, we’re predicting this comeback has staying power. Time to dust off those pointed-toe pumps.

See some of our favorite outfit inspiration below and shop the most stylish stilettos along the way.

woman wearing grey blazer and baggy jeans with stiletto heels

(Image credit: @caitlinmiyako)

It's the triple-layering with the T-shirt, cardigan, and blazer here.

Stuart Weitzman Stuart Power Pumps 85mm
Stuart Weitzman
Stuart Power Pumps

woman wearing leather blazer and baggy jeans with stiletto heels

(Image credit: @iamzoefoster)

So sleek and chic with this leather blazer and pointed-toe buckle heels.

Ankle Strap Buckle Heels
Zara
Ankle Strap Buckle Heels

woman wearing white fur jacket and baggy jeans with stiletto heels

(Image credit: @immegii)

The pop of burgundy makes this outfit.

Garda Sling Back
Tony Bianco
Garda Sling Back Stilettos

woman wearing navy wind breaker jacket with flare jeans with stiletto heels

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

An all-navy look with bright white heels.

Risktaker Pointed Toe Pump
Jeffrey Campbell
Risktaker Pointed Toe Pumps

woman wearing black halter top and baggy jeans with stiletto heels

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

We're officially entering halter-top season.

Pumps
H&M
Pumps

woman wearing long black jacket and baggy jeans with stiletto heels

(Image credit: @leasy_inparis)

More proof oxblood is the color right now.

Prima Pointed Toe Mary Jane Pump
Bruno Magli
Prima Pointed Toe Mary Jane Pumps

woman wearing fitted t-shirt and baggy jeans with stiletto heels

(Image credit: @jessicaminkoff)

A full-on Diesel moment with a side of Balenciaga heels.

Women's Knife 110mm Pump in Black
Balenciaga
Women's Knife Pumps

woman wearing oversized denim shirt and baggy jeans with stiletto heels

(Image credit: @mimi.orere)

Always here for a denim-on-denim outfit.

Tory Burch Double T Buckle Pumps 80mm
Tory Burch
Double T Buckle Pumps

woman wearing short trench jacket and baggy jeans with stiletto heels

(Image credit: @mobinapeiman)

Cuffed denim is still going strong.

Bella 120mm Pumps
Le Silla
Bella Pumps

woman wearing black bomber jacket and baggy jeans with stiletto heels

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

You can't go wrong with a leather jacket and denim combo.

Lysandre Slingback Pointed Toe Pump
Aldo
Lysandre Slingback Pointed Toe Pumps

woman wearing cropped jacket and baggy jeans with stiletto heels

(Image credit: @rubylyn_)

The cropped jacket and high ponytail do it for us.

Ins Hi Slingback Pointed Toe Pump
Larroudé
Ins Hi Slingback Pointed Toe Pumps

woman wearing fitted tank top and baggy jeans with stiletto heels

(Image credit: @shhtephs)

A fitted tank never fails.

Mabi Pointed Toe Pump
DKNY
Mabi Pointed Toe Pumps

woman wearing denim button-down shirt and jeans with stiletto heels

(Image credit: @styledsara)

All denim with brown stilettos… Yes, please.

Samara Slingback Pointed Toe Pump
Paige
Samara Slingback Pointed Toe Pumps

woman wearing black leather jacket and baggy jeans with stiletto heels

(Image credit: @rendagrella)

Simple essentials with printed heels. We're in.

Holli Cow-Print Calf Hair Slingback Pumps
Amina Muaddi
Holli Cow-Print Calf Hair Slingback Pumps

woman wearing cropped fur jacket and baggy jeans with stiletto heels

(Image credit: @amalie_gassmann)

A perfect outfit combo for transitional weather.

Coppola Pump
House of Harlow 1960
Coppola Pumps

