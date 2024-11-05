8 Nineties Winter Trends That Are on the Verge of Going Viral
As far as wintertime fashion goes, the '90s did it best. This is why so many of our current trends in 2024 are derived from that very stylish decade. For this fall and winter, in particular, we're seeing the return of a great many trends, 30 years later. You've probably seen all of the trends I'm discussing below this year, so I'm offering a little refresher course via some of the most stylish celebrities of the decade.
Below, you'll see the likes of Cindy Crawford, Halle Berry, Angelina Jolie, and more wearing trends that would make just as much sense for them to be wearing today. After scrolling through these, I'm highly motivated to own all of these trends before winter arrives, and I found the best pieces to make that happen. So without further ado, keep scrolling to see what '90s winter trends were strong enough to return, and shop them along with me to stay ahead of the trend curve.
Leopard-Print Coats
WHO: Halle Berry
Leopard print everything is everywhere right now, and it's only natural that coats would be the most popular way to wear the trend this winter. (Side note: There are countless examples of celebs wearing leopard-print coats in the '90s.)
Shop the trend below.
Suede Loafers
WHO: Cameron Diaz
It's the season of suede, and one of the things that's translated to is loafers. It seems like every time I click on a pair lately, they're almost sold out.
Shop the trend below.
Dark Denim Jeans
WHO: Cindy Crawford
Dark denim is *the* denim trend of the season, which makes sense given the elegant vibe that's still dominating in fashion. Cindy Crawford wore dark denim jeans well in the '90s.
Shop the trend below.
Barn Jackets
WHO: Kate Moss
Quintessential British girl Kate Moss clearly has always understood the appeal of barn jackets, and now the rest of us do too.
Shop the trend below.
Chocolate Brown Bags
WHO: Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston has known for a long time that chocolate brown bags make an outfit look far more interesting than black ones do.
Shop the trend below.
Navy Blue
WHO: Nicole Kidman
Elegant navy blue isn't often considered a trend, but I think this season is a bit different, as I see people swapping it for black on a daily basis as of late.
Shop the trend below.
Suede Jackets
WHO: Cindy Crawford
To the shock of no one, suede jackets are on this list, and Cindy Crawford embraced them long before they were on our trend radar. I don't know about you, but I'd gladly wear this exact outfit today.
Shop the trend below.
Skinny Pants
WHO: Angelina Jolie
According to the S/S 25 runways, skinny pants are back, and there's no better time to re-introduce them into your wardrobe than winter, when voluminous sweaters are outerwear are the norm. Angelina Jolie's outfit from the '90s provides the perfect outfit inspiration.
Shop the trend below.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
