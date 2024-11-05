8 Nineties Winter Trends That Are on the Verge of Going Viral

As far as wintertime fashion goes, the '90s did it best. This is why so many of our current trends in 2024 are derived from that very stylish decade. For this fall and winter, in particular, we're seeing the return of a great many trends, 30 years later. You've probably seen all of the trends I'm discussing below this year, so I'm offering a little refresher course via some of the most stylish celebrities of the decade.

Below, you'll see the likes of Cindy Crawford, Halle Berry, Angelina Jolie, and more wearing trends that would make just as much sense for them to be wearing today. After scrolling through these, I'm highly motivated to own all of these trends before winter arrives, and I found the best pieces to make that happen. So without further ado, keep scrolling to see what '90s winter trends were strong enough to return, and shop them along with me to stay ahead of the trend curve.

Leopard-Print Coats

Halle Berry in the '90s

(Image credit: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

WHO: Halle Berry

Leopard print everything is everywhere right now, and it's only natural that coats would be the most popular way to wear the trend this winter. (Side note: There are countless examples of celebs wearing leopard-print coats in the '90s.)

Faux-Fur Peacoat in Leopard Print
J.Crew
Faux-Fur Peacoat in Leopard Print

Double-Breasted Leopard Trench Coat
Gap
Double-Breasted Leopard Trench Coat

Faux Fur Animal Print Coat Zw Collection
Zara
Faux Fur Animal Print Coat ZW Collection

Suede Loafers

Cameron Diaz in the '90s

(Image credit: Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

WHO: Cameron Diaz

It's the season of suede, and one of the things that's translated to is loafers. It seems like every time I click on a pair lately, they're almost sold out.

Suede Penny Loafers
Zara
Suede Penny Loafers

Maison Ruched Loafers in Suede
J.Crew
Maison Ruched Loafers in Suede

Jordaan Bit Suede Loafer
Gucci
Jordaan Bit Suede Loafers

Dark Denim Jeans

Cindy Crawford in the '90s

(Image credit: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

WHO: Cindy Crawford

Dark denim is *the* denim trend of the season, which makes sense given the elegant vibe that's still dominating in fashion. Cindy Crawford wore dark denim jeans well in the '90s.

Levi's 501 Jeans
Levi's
501 Jeans in Deep Breath

Jax Stretch High Rise Straight Jeans
Reformation
Jax Stretch High Rise Straight Jeans

Agolde 90s Pinch Waist Long Jeans
Agolde
90s Pinch Waist Long Jeans in Polished

Barn Jackets

Kate Moss in the '90s

(Image credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images)

WHO: Kate Moss

Quintessential British girl Kate Moss clearly has always understood the appeal of barn jackets, and now the rest of us do too.

Pockets Cotton Parka - Women | Mango Usa
Mango
Pockets Cotton Parka

Barbour Barbour Acorn Wax Jacket
Barbour
Acorn Wax Jacket

Archer Denim Jacket
Reformation
Archer Denim Jacket

Chocolate Brown Bags

Jennifer Aniston in the '90s

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images)

WHO: Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston has known for a long time that chocolate brown bags make an outfit look far more interesting than black ones do.

Elleme Trousse Suede Shoulder Bag
Elleme
Trousse Suede Shoulder Bag

Madewell, The Sculptural-Buckle Shoulder Bag in Suede
Madewell
The Sculptural-Buckle Shoulder Bag in Suede

Medium Suede Shoulder Bag
Prada
Medium Suede Shoulder Bag

Nicole Kidman in the '90s

(Image credit: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

WHO: Nicole Kidman

Elegant navy blue isn't often considered a trend, but I think this season is a bit different, as I see people swapping it for black on a daily basis as of late.

Regal Blazer
Aritzia
Wilfred Regal Blazer

Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater
Reformation
Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater

Staud Lighthouse Skirt
Staud
Lighthouse Skirt

Suede Jackets

Cindy Crawford in the '90s

(Image credit: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

WHO: Cindy Crawford

To the shock of no one, suede jackets are on this list, and Cindy Crawford embraced them long before they were on our trend radar. I don't know about you, but I'd gladly wear this exact outfit today.

Massimo Dutti, Suede Jacket With Buttons
Massimo Dutti
Suede Jacket With Buttons

Madewell, The Kline Blazer
Madewell
The Kline Blazer

Annalise Suede Jacket
Free People
Annalise Suede Jacket

Skinny Pants

Angelina Jolie in the '90s

(Image credit: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

WHO: Angelina Jolie

According to the S/S 25 runways, skinny pants are back, and there's no better time to re-introduce them into your wardrobe than winter, when voluminous sweaters are outerwear are the norm. Angelina Jolie's outfit from the '90s provides the perfect outfit inspiration.

Paige Pant
Reformation
Paige Pants

Wool-Twill Slim-Leg Pants
Helmut Lang
Wool-Twill Slim-Leg Pants

Rag & Bone Flexi Wren High Rise Ankle Slim Jeans
Rag & Bone
Flexi Wren High Rise Ankle Slim Jeans

