For those of us who love a trouser look, it can be all-too tempting to fall into something of a blue-jean rut once temperatures begin to cool. Sure, they're classics for a reason and a style that we will likely return to until the end of time, but if we want our winter wardrobes to look as considered as possible, then we need to think about the alternatives that are just as adaptable to cold-weather styling. Thankfully winter 2026's emerging trouser trends are up to the challenge.
While skirts are set to be a very big deal next year (see: Prada), most of us consider trousers to be something of a staple. But if there's one thing that's clear when you look at the styles currently coming through, trousers for winter 2026 are far from being boring.
If you're looking to inject a fresh energy into your looks this season, a particularly impactful styling trick is to play with texture. After all, one of the few benefits of the weather's brutal turn is that you no longer need to prioritise breathable practicality in your outfit. Layers of leather? Cosy cashmeres? Soft suedes and classic corduroys? Yes, yes, and yes again. Maybe even all at once.
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Winter is also a great time to experiment with prints, as deeper tonal hues come to the fore once again. Whether you're enjoying animal print or are up for experimenting with a little paisley or a contemporary check, this season's biggest trends prove that wearing the trousers really is the ultimate power move.
Keep scrolling to read up on winter 2026's most noteworthy trouser trends, and shop the very best styles right now.
8 Trouser Trends to Try for Winter 2026
1. 70s Suede
Style notes: There are very few fabrics with inherent sophistication, but suede is one of them. Whether you're leaning into the fabric via a tote bag, a pointed boot, a skirt or, yes, a trouser, suede is a fabric that somehow defies price points and always looks infinitely premium. This season's preferred suede trouser silhouette is more of a loose-fit, straight leg number, but there is a smattering of super slouchy styles and form-fitting cropped iterations that also wouldn't look out of place in some of the very coolest wardrobes.
Shop the Trend:
Altuzarra
Mills Suede Straight-Leg Pants
It quite simply can't get chicer.
Zara
100% Suede Leather Trousers With Pockets
A grape-burgundy shade that works perfectly with navy accessories.
Sezane
Ciara Trousers
The cropped ankles make these the perfect dress-up option.
COS
Corduroy Straight-Leg Jeans
The corduroy gives these an almost lustrous finish.
Stouls
Lilou Cropped Suede Wide-Leg Pants
This flared crop looks particularly great with a pointed boot.
2. Winter Whites
Style notes: Is there anything more effortlessly cool than wearing white in winter? It screams 'I know the pavements are wet and filthy, and I know my warm winter lunch is a serious splash hazard, but I'm in control and I have no fear'. Now consider all that and add in a chaotic toddler who loves nothing more than introducing his balance bike to the muddiest puddles he can find, and you won't be surprised to hear that the very idea of white denim is a pipe dream for me right now. But you better believe that on nursery days, or nights out when the babysitter (Granny) has been booked, I'm diving in. Victoria Beckham and Louis Vuitton's AW26 runways told me to.
Shop the Trend:
The Row
Eglitta Jean
Low-rise with the perfect slouchy fit.
H&M
Baggy Regular Waist Jeans
A super premium-looking high street option.
Agolde
Arc High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Supportive without forgoing the comfort of a relaxed fit.
& Other Stories
Barrel-Leg Jeans
A slightly warmer white that's perfect with cosy jumpers in richer shades.
Zara
Zw Collection High-Waist Wide-Leg Jeans
The contrast black hardware render these a more elevated pair, perfect worn with heels.
3. Lessons in Leather
Style notes: Leather is another fabric that returns to our radar once the leaves begin to fall, but while leather jackets have often been the poster girl of the fabric it's actually the trousers that are stealing the heart of the fashion world right now. Championed by the likes of Burberry, Miu Miu Gabriela Hearst, Mugler, Chloé and Isabel Marant on the autumn/winter 2026 runway, it'd be hard to ignore the look's prevalence. Play with the tough texture by pairing these with slim, sheer fabrics or ultra cosy knits.
Shop the Trend:
Agolde
Arc Jean 32 Wide-Leg Pants
We love this glossy, coated finish.
Mango
Wide Leg Faux-Leather Trousers
A great faux-leather and a super flattering flare.
Zara
100% Leather Trousers
Zara's premium edit is particularly polished this season.
Reformation
Veda Cary Wide Leg Leather Pant
This flared crop works best with heels or a pointed boot.
Arma
Jean Paneled Leather Straight-Leg Pants
A truly timeless black leather pant.
4. Paisley Perfect
Style notes: If there's one trend I didn't have on my bingo card for 2026 it would be paisley, but - as someone who leaned heavily into her boho era in the 00s - I'd be lying if I said it wasn't a pleasant surprise. Championed on the runway by everyone from Etro to Celine and Dries Van Noten, it's a look that's already spilled out onto the high street. And while it can look great across a jacket, it can also feel a little fussy and heavy so close to the face—which is why so many designers lean towards trousers when incorporating the print in their collections. Great with boots and a fuss-free knit, they're the outfit in and of themselves so require very little styling.
Shop the Trend:
Zara
Straight Mid-Waist Jeans
The perfect autumnal colour palette.
Adidas X Liberty London
Firebird Mid-Rise Straight Denim Trousers
Who knew a paisley jean was missing from our denim repertoire?
Etro
Paisley Flared Pants
Pair with a white tee and heels for girls night (if the full suit, understandably, feels a bit much).
Reclaimed Vintage
Reclaimed Vintage Baggy Jean in Paisley Print
Pastel pink denim had a real moment this summer, and this is the perfect transitional progression.
Free People
Walker Relaxed Jacquard Trousers
The low-rise gives this rich pattern a more relaxed feel.
5. Stay Grey
Style notes: Having mutually rediscovered our love for a relaxed slack pant over recent years, it was only a matter of time before we all branched out from standard black iterations. And while some are being a little more adventurous, there's something to be said for keeping the classic look, well, classic—which is why grey takes work so well. Whether light or charcoal, woollen or lightweight, they're such a useful weapon to have in your wardrobe as they go with just about everything. From a tucked-in button-down to a slim-fit cardigan, chunky knit, white t-shirt or even your favourite sports sweatshirt, there's very little that wouldn't look great with a grey slack.
Shop the Trend:
Givenchy
Checked Wool Wide-Leg Pants
Are these the perfect grey trousers? There's only one correct answer to that.
Zara
Pleated Trousers
The low waist, the front pleat, the charcoal hue - impeccable.
SSSTEIN
Wool Pleated Wide-Leg Pants
This warmer grey works really well with browns and cosy knitwear.
Cos
Pleated Wide-Leg Trousers
An easy every day go-to.
Marks & Spencer
Pure Wool Herringbone Wide Leg Trousers
A little smarter than most, and perfect for more a formal office-wear feel.
6. Split-Hem Statements
Style notes: They're one of the more contentious trouser trends right now, but if you saw Jennifer Lawrence wearing her split-hem trousers a couple of weeks ago then we hazard a guess that you've been considering them too. Worn with her satin pumps they looked undeniably cute - and there are some great relaxed split-hem styles that work perfectly with a flat - but there's something about the more fitted iterations that lend themselves so beautifully to a kitten heel that we're officially making the case for them being the season's chicest cocktail trouser.
Shop the Trend:
Victoria Beckham
Body High-Rise Split-Cuff Leggings
A really beautiful date night option, paired with an oversized blazer.
Reformation
Fletcher Pant
With a slightly deeper split than Victoria Beckham's, these are super flattering even with a very low heel.
H&M
Wide Regular Waist Jeans
Good with a flip flop, great with a pointed, kitten-heel boot.
B Sides
Charlot Split Hem Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
We could all do with wearing a bit more colour in winter.
Rise & Fall
Women's Naia™ Tailored Track Trouser
Something this chic having an elasticated waist is like gold dust.
7. Chocolate Trews
Style notes: If you're a bit cautious about experimenting too heavily on a core wardrobe staple such as a trouser, might we be able to tempt you to at least venture into the world of brown denim? Not a million miles from everyone's favourite charcoal jeans, swapping your go-to for a brown pair immediately gives your look a more contemporary feel and softens the overall aesthetic. Great with tonal shades - yes, that includes your trench coat - they're super easy to style and always welcome a pop of colour à la Monikh's green knit.
Shop the Trend:
Sézane
70s Trousers
100% cotton, these denim-lookalikes are so comfortable.
The Row
Finbar High-Rise Jeans
Such a great relaxed fit.
& Other Stories
Barrel-Leg Jeans
The perfect partner for your favourite knitwear this winter.
Reiss
Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
So good with a loafer.
H&M
Straight High Waist Ankle Jeans
More of a caramel brown, we love these with contrast black accessories.
8. Check Mate
Style notes: A undeniable classic, checked prints have long-been a staple for autumn/winter wardrobes, and with everyone from Dior and Chloé to Acne and Dries Van Noten backing the look it seems autumn/winter 2026 might just be the season to invest for those who are yet to do so. Opt for classic, tonal colourways for a more low-key take, or take a risk with bolder shades in more unexpected combinations to really make your mark.
Shop the Trend:
COS
Fringed Checked Linen-Cotton Trousers
We love the fringed trim running down each leg.
Sézane
Marc Pant
It's giving Claudia Winkleman/The Traitors in the very coolest way.
Mango
Straight-Fit Pleated Trousers
We love this rich brown/yellow colourway as a refreshing take on the more classic grey check.
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Checked Cotton Wide-Leg Pants
The statement-makers.
WAT THE BRAND
Checked Belted Tailored Wide Leg Trousers
A truly classic colourway across a relaxed, contemporary silhouette.