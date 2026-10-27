Skirts Are Chic, But Looking Sleek This Winter Comes Down to These Trouser Trends

Skirts are set to be a big player on the spring/summer trend circuit but, right now, the sleekest thing you can wear for winter 2026 is one of these elevated trouser trends.

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Stephanie Broek in grey trousers, Hannah Lewis in leather trousers, Aimee Song in suede trousers.
(Image credit: @stephaniebroek, @hannahlewisstylist, @aimeesong)
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For those of us who love a trouser look, it can be all-too tempting to fall into something of a blue-jean rut once temperatures begin to cool. Sure, they're classics for a reason and a style that we will likely return to until the end of time, but if we want our winter wardrobes to look as considered as possible, then we need to think about the alternatives that are just as adaptable to cold-weather styling. Thankfully winter 2026's emerging trouser trends are up to the challenge.

While skirts are set to be a very big deal next year (see: Prada), most of us consider trousers to be something of a staple. But if there's one thing that's clear when you look at the styles currently coming through, trousers for winter 2026 are far from being boring.

If you're looking to inject a fresh energy into your looks this season, a particularly impactful styling trick is to play with texture. After all, one of the few benefits of the weather's brutal turn is that you no longer need to prioritise breathable practicality in your outfit. Layers of leather? Cosy cashmeres? Soft suedes and classic corduroys? Yes, yes, and yes again. Maybe even all at once.

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Winter is also a great time to experiment with prints, as deeper tonal hues come to the fore once again. Whether you're enjoying animal print or are up for experimenting with a little paisley or a contemporary check, this season's biggest trends prove that wearing the trousers really is the ultimate power move.

Keep scrolling to read up on winter 2026's most noteworthy trouser trends, and shop the very best styles right now.

1. 70s Suede

Suede trouser trend 2026.

(Image credit: @aimeesong)

Style notes: There are very few fabrics with inherent sophistication, but suede is one of them. Whether you're leaning into the fabric via a tote bag, a pointed boot, a skirt or, yes, a trouser, suede is a fabric that somehow defies price points and always looks infinitely premium. This season's preferred suede trouser silhouette is more of a loose-fit, straight leg number, but there is a smattering of super slouchy styles and form-fitting cropped iterations that also wouldn't look out of place in some of the very coolest wardrobes.

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2. Winter Whites

White jeans trouser trend 2026.

(Image credit: @tia_dewitt)

Style notes: Is there anything more effortlessly cool than wearing white in winter? It screams 'I know the pavements are wet and filthy, and I know my warm winter lunch is a serious splash hazard, but I'm in control and I have no fear'. Now consider all that and add in a chaotic toddler who loves nothing more than introducing his balance bike to the muddiest puddles he can find, and you won't be surprised to hear that the very idea of white denim is a pipe dream for me right now. But you better believe that on nursery days, or nights out when the babysitter (Granny) has been booked, I'm diving in. Victoria Beckham and Louis Vuitton's AW26 runways told me to.

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3. Lessons in Leather

Leather trouser trend 2026.

(Image credit: @hannahlewisstylist)

Style notes: Leather is another fabric that returns to our radar once the leaves begin to fall, but while leather jackets have often been the poster girl of the fabric it's actually the trousers that are stealing the heart of the fashion world right now. Championed by the likes of Burberry, Miu Miu Gabriela Hearst, Mugler, Chloé and Isabel Marant on the autumn/winter 2026 runway, it'd be hard to ignore the look's prevalence. Play with the tough texture by pairing these with slim, sheer fabrics or ultra cosy knits.

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4. Paisley Perfect

Paisley trouser trend 2026.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style notes: If there's one trend I didn't have on my bingo card for 2026 it would be paisley, but - as someone who leaned heavily into her boho era in the 00s - I'd be lying if I said it wasn't a pleasant surprise. Championed on the runway by everyone from Etro to Celine and Dries Van Noten, it's a look that's already spilled out onto the high street. And while it can look great across a jacket, it can also feel a little fussy and heavy so close to the face—which is why so many designers lean towards trousers when incorporating the print in their collections. Great with boots and a fuss-free knit, they're the outfit in and of themselves so require very little styling.

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5. Stay Grey

Grey trouser trend 2026.

(Image credit: @stephaniebroek)

Style notes: Having mutually rediscovered our love for a relaxed slack pant over recent years, it was only a matter of time before we all branched out from standard black iterations. And while some are being a little more adventurous, there's something to be said for keeping the classic look, well, classic—which is why grey takes work so well. Whether light or charcoal, woollen or lightweight, they're such a useful weapon to have in your wardrobe as they go with just about everything. From a tucked-in button-down to a slim-fit cardigan, chunky knit, white t-shirt or even your favourite sports sweatshirt, there's very little that wouldn't look great with a grey slack.

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6. Split-Hem Statements

Split-hem trouser trend 2026.

(Image credit: @kristincabat)

Style notes: They're one of the more contentious trouser trends right now, but if you saw Jennifer Lawrence wearing her split-hem trousers a couple of weeks ago then we hazard a guess that you've been considering them too. Worn with her satin pumps they looked undeniably cute - and there are some great relaxed split-hem styles that work perfectly with a flat - but there's something about the more fitted iterations that lend themselves so beautifully to a kitten heel that we're officially making the case for them being the season's chicest cocktail trouser.

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7. Chocolate Trews

Brown denim trouser trend 2026.

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style notes: If you're a bit cautious about experimenting too heavily on a core wardrobe staple such as a trouser, might we be able to tempt you to at least venture into the world of brown denim? Not a million miles from everyone's favourite charcoal jeans, swapping your go-to for a brown pair immediately gives your look a more contemporary feel and softens the overall aesthetic. Great with tonal shades - yes, that includes your trench coat - they're super easy to style and always welcome a pop of colour à la Monikh's green knit.

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8. Check Mate

Checked trouser trend 2026.

(Image credit: @thora_valdimars)

Style notes: A undeniable classic, checked prints have long-been a staple for autumn/winter wardrobes, and with everyone from Dior and Chloé to Acne and Dries Van Noten backing the look it seems autumn/winter 2026 might just be the season to invest for those who are yet to do so. Opt for classic, tonal colourways for a more low-key take, or take a risk with bolder shades in more unexpected combinations to really make your mark.

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