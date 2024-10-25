No Guesswork Required—I Know These 6 Chic Bag Trends Will Take Over This Winter

Winter is the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe, and one of the easiest ways to update your look is through your choice of accessories. As we bundle up in coats and layers, elegant bags take centre stage as a defining style statement that can instantly elevate even the most practical of cold-weather outfits. A great winter bag not only adds an element of sophistication but also offers a clever way to enhance your overall ensemble when much of it is hidden beneath outerwear.

2024's bags are particularly exciting because they combine both elegance and versatility, making them a timeless addition to your collection. Whether you're dressing up a classic wool coat or adding a finishing touch to cosy knitwear, trust me when I say these bags will seamlessly integrate into your winter wardrobe, offering a polished look with minimal effort.

From sleek designs to subtle details, they strike the perfect balance between form and function, allowing you to stay on-trend while ensuring your accessories remain effortlessly chic for years to come. So, as you prepare for the chilly months, I've made this part easy for you. Below are six winter bag trends that are going to be huge in 2024, but will still be relevant in 2025, too.

6 CHIC BAG TRENDS DEFINING WINTER 2024

1. BROWN SUEDE

Style Notes: Easily 2024's biggest colour trend, brown has been painted upon everything, from shoes to coats to dresses and, yes, bags. Coupled with the season's most covetable fabric, supple suede, the combination makes for a very elegant, timeless handbag that fashion people are practically fighting one another to get their hands on.

SHOP THE TREND:

Arket Suede Crossbody Bag £129 SHOP NOW

KHAITE Olivia Medium Suede Tote £1680 SHOP NOW

Reformation Oversized Patrizia Bag £598 SHOP NOW

2. EXPOSED POCKETS

Style Notes: After its iconic autumn/winter 2024 show back in February, Chloé has been one of the most talked-about brands of 2024. Now, the brand has released the bag that caught every fashion editor's eye when it passed them on the runway. Inspired by the bags carried by photographers, which boast handy external pockets for easy access, Chloé's Camera bag is fast becoming winter's ultimate It bag. Naturally, it's inspiring a slew of homages, too.

SHOP THE TREND:

CHLOÉ Camera Leather Shoulder Bag £2250 SHOP NOW

Glamorous Top Handle Pocket Detail Bag in Burgundy £26 SHOP NOW

3. LEOPARD PRINT

Style Notes: Leopard print is one of 2024's biggest trends, hands down, but I understand that many might find it daunting to wear. While coats are a viable option, as are shoes, the style set's favourite way to channel the motif is, apparently, in bag form. From roomy totes to sleek shoulder bags, there's no silhouette this big cat print hasn't touched.

SHOP THE TREND:

STAUD Ollie Embellished Leopard-Print Glossed-Leather Shoulder Bag £285 SHOP NOW

ZARA Animal Print Leather Bucket Bag £189 SHOP NOW

Mint Velvet Leopard Print Sling Bag £130 SHOP NOW

4. PATENT

Style Notes: There's something about patent finishes that always look expensive—I put it down to their literal glossiness. What's more is that they're actually very sensible for toting around in winter, as any rain will glide right off of them.

SHOP THE TREND:

Reformation Mini Luciana Frame Handle £298 SHOP NOW

Saint Laurent Gabby Vanity Bag £1640 SHOP NOW

Russell & Bromley Bowtie Bag £295 SHOP NOW

5. BELTED

Style Notes: A trend that began to emerge during September's Fashion Month, belted bags were on the arms of some of the most stylish show-goers. Thanks to Manu Atelier and Toteme, who have each created cult bags with belted details, this trend is now hitting the big time, cropping up across the market.

SHOP THE TREND:

Toteme Belted Leather Bucket Bag Black £970 SHOP NOW

Reformation Alessandra Bucket Bag £498 SHOP NOW

Manu Atelier Mini Tote Du Jour Vanilla £445 SHOP NOW

6. ABSTRACT CLASPS

Style Notes: When much of your outfit is hidden underneath your coat, what you wear overtop of it needs to be all the more considered. And I predict that bags with unusual, statement or abstract clasps will be what fashion people use to make their winter looks visually more interesting.

SHOP THE TREND:

Sessun Diviluz Bag £365 SHOP NOW

DeMellier The Nano Montreal in Deep Toffee Smooth £330 SHOP NOW