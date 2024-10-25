No Guesswork Required—I Know These 6 Chic Bag Trends Will Take Over This Winter
Winter is the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe, and one of the easiest ways to update your look is through your choice of accessories. As we bundle up in coats and layers, elegant bags take centre stage as a defining style statement that can instantly elevate even the most practical of cold-weather outfits. A great winter bag not only adds an element of sophistication but also offers a clever way to enhance your overall ensemble when much of it is hidden beneath outerwear.
2024's bags are particularly exciting because they combine both elegance and versatility, making them a timeless addition to your collection. Whether you're dressing up a classic wool coat or adding a finishing touch to cosy knitwear, trust me when I say these bags will seamlessly integrate into your winter wardrobe, offering a polished look with minimal effort.
From sleek designs to subtle details, they strike the perfect balance between form and function, allowing you to stay on-trend while ensuring your accessories remain effortlessly chic for years to come. So, as you prepare for the chilly months, I've made this part easy for you. Below are six winter bag trends that are going to be huge in 2024, but will still be relevant in 2025, too.
6 CHIC BAG TRENDS DEFINING WINTER 2024
1. BROWN SUEDE
Style Notes: Easily 2024's biggest colour trend, brown has been painted upon everything, from shoes to coats to dresses and, yes, bags. Coupled with the season's most covetable fabric, supple suede, the combination makes for a very elegant, timeless handbag that fashion people are practically fighting one another to get their hands on.
SHOP THE TREND:
2. EXPOSED POCKETS
Style Notes: After its iconic autumn/winter 2024 show back in February, Chloé has been one of the most talked-about brands of 2024. Now, the brand has released the bag that caught every fashion editor's eye when it passed them on the runway. Inspired by the bags carried by photographers, which boast handy external pockets for easy access, Chloé's Camera bag is fast becoming winter's ultimate It bag. Naturally, it's inspiring a slew of homages, too.
SHOP THE TREND:
3. LEOPARD PRINT
Style Notes: Leopard print is one of 2024's biggest trends, hands down, but I understand that many might find it daunting to wear. While coats are a viable option, as are shoes, the style set's favourite way to channel the motif is, apparently, in bag form. From roomy totes to sleek shoulder bags, there's no silhouette this big cat print hasn't touched.
SHOP THE TREND:
4. PATENT
Style Notes: There's something about patent finishes that always look expensive—I put it down to their literal glossiness. What's more is that they're actually very sensible for toting around in winter, as any rain will glide right off of them.
SHOP THE TREND:
5. BELTED
Style Notes: A trend that began to emerge during September's Fashion Month, belted bags were on the arms of some of the most stylish show-goers. Thanks to Manu Atelier and Toteme, who have each created cult bags with belted details, this trend is now hitting the big time, cropping up across the market.
SHOP THE TREND:
6. ABSTRACT CLASPS
Style Notes: When much of your outfit is hidden underneath your coat, what you wear overtop of it needs to be all the more considered. And I predict that bags with unusual, statement or abstract clasps will be what fashion people use to make their winter looks visually more interesting.
SHOP THE TREND:
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over thirteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content specifically for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their SEO strategy and keyword planning, works closely with the beauty team on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media, including her own Who What Wear UK TikTok franchise, French Style Fridays. Previously, Maxine appeared on ITV's This Morning in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.
Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship at Look magazine, she was offered a position on the brand's fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. Her passion and natural talent for writing and styling meant she swiftly rose through the ranks to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion and beauty writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief, overseeing both print and digital, before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others.
Maxine is based remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh where she spends her downtime renovating her house, walking her dogs, hosting friends and trying to master the art of making Old Fashioned cocktails.