8 Fashion Things That'll Be Very On-Brand For 2026

If you just got used to the fact that it's 2025, sorry—new year, near trends incoming. Now that the many S/S 26 fashion weeks have concluded, we have a pretty clear idea of where fashion is headed for 2026, and there's much to look forward to. As a whole, the fashion landscape for next year is looking quite fun and optimistic, based on the buzziest runways. There was bold color, whimsical footwear, and non-quiet luxury at every turn.
For the past year, we've been talking about how to make your outfits look the most 2025, but it's time to start thinking about what'll make you look on-brand for 2026, if that's something you'll be seeking. Below, I'm calling out some of the most stand-out items and trends on the S/S 26 runways, most of which made appearances on multiple runways. From the flat shoe trend that's coming for your loafers to the color trend that could end the reign of red, scroll on to shop the future 2026 It items, all in one place.
Orange
There was a lot of bold color on the S/S 26 runways, but perhaps the most noteworthy trend was orange. It has the same eye-catching effect as red, but will feel fresher next year—trust me.
The runways of Dries Van Noten, Tory Burch, and Coach made one thing very clear: Pendant necklaces (specifically, long chains with an oversized pendant at the end) will be part of many cool outfits in 2026. In fact, why wait? This is a trend you can start wearing right now.
Spotted at: Dries Van Noten
Shop Pendant Necklaces
Juju Vera
Riviera Sterling Silver Turquoise Fish Necklace
Jenny Bird
Egret Pendant Rope Necklace
Chloé
Gold-Tone Necklace
Buttoned-Up Blazers
The theme of wearing fitted blazers as opposed to oversized ones continues, as countless runways featured them. For the most 2026 look, wear them buttoned up as opposed to open.
Spotted at: Kallmeyer
Shop Buttoned-Up Blazers
Reformation plus Camille Rowe
Dasha Blazer
Aritzia
Babaton Standout Blazer
ZARA
ZW Collection Fitted Button Blazer
Oxford Shoes
Loafers will always be around, but the new preppy flat shoe trend to make its way back to the mainstream is oxfords. They were most notably featured on the runways of Loewe and Miu Miu.
While 2025 was dominated by fashion people tying scarves around their waists, 2026 just might be the year we wear our scarves around our necks as an ascot tie of sorts. The always influential Miu Miu runway featured multiple models wearing them, so a new trend is imminent.
This "dated" earring style is no longer so, if the models on the Chanel, Saint Laurent, and Valentino runways are any indication. Sculptural statement earrings aren't going away, per se, but it's time to make room for dangly jewels in your earring collection.
This trend may not be for the faint of heart, but if you want everyone to know that you're a fashion person, it's one you may want to try. My advice is to pair your statement-y fringe piece with basics if you want to tone things down a bit. Bottega Veneta showed the most elegant interpretation of the trend in recent memory, hands down.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.