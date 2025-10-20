The Trends That Will Define Great Style For Fall 2025

Fall has just begun, but fashion insiders are already tapping into style for the new season. Well-heeled insiders with enviable wardrobes are already setting the tone for style this fall, including some of the hottest luxury It buys of the year. Just-in arrivals for fall are dropping in stores, including many of the coveted pieces we first spotted on the fall/winter 2025 runways. Pieces including Prada's antiqued pumps, finished with bows and broken-in leather, first debuted at Milan Fashion Week earlier this year and are already a favorite amongst the fashion set.
Fashion month also just wrapped up for the spring/summer 2026 season, and we're already beginning to see its impact on how people are getting dressed, including a dose of fresh inspiration from the runways and the street style scene alike. Though we expect them to pick up even more next year, printed satin scarves are a piece that early adopters are wearing in directional ways. We’re also placing bets on more insider buys destined to land in the wardrobes of fashion’s coolest insiders. Ahead, see the trends set to define style for fall 2025.
Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear where she oversees luxury, runway content, and wedding features, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co., and her style has been featured in publications including Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Kristen began her career at Rodarte, where she worked on styling, photo shoots, and runway shows, and at Allure, where she moved into print and digital editorial. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.