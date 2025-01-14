I Thought I'd Worn Jeans With Everything, But These 8 Trends Are Making Denim Feel Fresh Again in 2025
If we had to choose one piece of clothing that could be considered truly integral to any wardrobe, the answer would have to be a good pair of jeans. Dresses and skirt trends may come and go (especially reliant on the weather), but the right jeans are a transformative wonder, changing your silhouette in an instant and managing to go with just about everything you pair them with. Straight-leg denim might be the current shape of choice, but looking back through the jeans trends of the last few years throws out some seriously good styles. Where would we have been without the mom jean? The wide-leg! The baggy boyfriend! The horseshoe and the barrel! No matter your size, shape or proportions, there's a pair of jeans for everyone, but choosing what to wear with them can change as easily as our mood.
We already know that denim works well with "classics" (and we've never seen a cardigan and jeans outfit we didn't like), but if you're tired of wearing the same knit and blazer jacket on rotation, you may be looking for some new ways to wear your jeans over the next 12 months. Thankfully, outfit inspiration is our forté, and after sorting through the looks that we like and the looks we really love, we've come up with a few ideas that might just help you make up your mind.
So, if you too have jean fatigue and you've been wondering what to wear with them that doesn't feel too "samey", below you finally have the answer. Keep scrolling to see the 8 trends to pair with denim now, you may already have them in your closet.
1. SUEDE
Style Notes: If you were following us through autumn and winter 2024, you'll know just how much of an impact luxe suede has had on our wardrobes. The beauty of this trend is that whatever it touches, suede has the power to make it look instantly expensive (including blue denim), so whether you're throwing on.a suede jacket over a white tee, adding a suede tote to your outfit or stepping into a pair of suede loafers, you can rest assured that your everyday look will be dressy enough for even a smart dress code. What other fabric can do that so easily?
Shop Suede:
It may be on the pricier end, but you could wear this for years to come.
2. 90's BASICS
Style Notes: On the days when you need convenience, there is a failsafe denim formula that always works. Jeans + minimalist basics = pared-back perfection, and this is an easy look you can wear all year round. Spring? Try a white tee. Summer? A tank top or cami will be your best friend. Autumn/winter? Bodysuits and stretch turtlenecks are a layering wonder. Calvin Klein's vision for the minimalist '90s looks as good the second time around as it did then, and it helps that it takes no more than five minutes to assemble.
Shop Basics:
This will go with every colour of denim wash.
3. ANIMAL PRINT
Style Notes: Snake, leopard, zebra, mock croc—every year and every season we're treated to a new animal print trend, a testament to the fact that these wild prints never go out of style. Whatever your preference, you may be tempted to keep things simple by pairing prints with black, but denim works just as well by acting as a neutral base to let faux skins do the talking. Leopard print coats and jeans are natural soul mates, but we also love Sabrina's statement boot combination [pictured above] as an alternative to the expected black or brown.
Shop Animal Print:
4. DOUBLE DENIM
Style Notes: Tired of seeing double denim outfits? No, we aren't either, and for any sceptics who needed further proof that double denim is actually one of the chicest pairings there is, take a look at Sylvie's off-duty cool [pictured above]. So many other pieces could have worked here—cardigans, cable knits, blouses, and of course, the plain white tee, but there's something about the slouchy fit of the shirt and matchy-matchy wash that makes this feel much more considered.
Shop Double Denim:
5. BOMBER JACKETS
Style Notes: Spring is just around the corner, and with bright, sunny skies but inevitably low temperatures ahead, a good spring jacket is a wise investment. Handy then that everyone is wearing bomber jackets again, as now the market is full of options that are perfect for the transitional period. Size up for a slouchy fit that works particularly well with baggy jeans and sandals, or trainers on the days when comfort is king.
Shop Bomber Jackets:
I thought this would be double the price.
I'd be tempted to size up again for an even more exaggerated fit.
6. WESTERN BELTS
Style Notes: 2025 has only just begun, and already we're picking up on belt trends left, right and centre. From skinny, understated belts to dressy, gold chains, there's a finishing touch for every style, but the one I predict fashion people will wear on repeat for the rest of the year and beyond are western inspired belts with subtle details like studs and metal tips that help them stand-out from the crowd. Who said belts had to be purely functional anyway?
Shop Belts:
You don't have to spend four figures to look like you did.
7. DISTRESSED LEATHER
Style Notes: There's something decidedly polished about dark indigo and black washed jeans, so it makes sense to opt for high/low styling and mix elegant jeans with the ultimate cool-girl staple: a distressed leather jacket. "Lived-in" looking leather never goes out of style (just like denim, now we come to think of it), so this combination might be trending now, but it will still look as good as 5 years time.
Shop Distressed Leather:
8. BLUE SHIRTS
Style Notes: There's a handful of key pieces I would expect to see in the British style set's wardrobe: blazers, loafers, cardigans and t-shirts, but one thing that keeps cropping up in the modern French capsule is an oversized blue shirt. Given just how many style lessons we've picked up from our friends across the channel, this is one worth noting—blue shirts and blue jeans are a match made in heaven, and topping the look off with a pair of loafers or ballet flats adds that je ne said quoi that makes humble denim feel special.
Shop Blue Shirts:
Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.
