It’s a Tough Call, But These Are the 6 Jeans Trends Our Editors Are Swerving This Year

I've been thinking a lot about jeans lately. Perhaps it’s because I’ve been assessing my own wardrobe or because the style set seems to be gravitating towards certain silhouettes more than others. Whatever the reason, it got me wondering: Are there any jeans trends that feel a little less relevant for spring/summer 2025?

To be clear, this isn’t about declaring anything “out” or suggesting you should abandon a pair of jeans you love to wear—personal style always comes first. But just as some cuts and washes begin to take centre stage, others naturally step back, at least for a little while. With this in mind, I spoke to my colleagues to get their take on the jeans styles they’re pressing pause on this year, and the ones they're excited to wear in the meantime.

As ever, opinions varied, and in many cases, it’s not a complete farewell but rather a shift in preference. Some of the below might surprise you, while others may confirm a feeling you’ve already had about your own wardrobe. Either way, read on for the jeans trends we’re seeing less of in 2025, as well as the styles our editors are looking forward to wearing instead.

6 Jeans Trends Are Editors Are Excited About for 2025, and 6 They're Pausing

Pausing: Ripped Jeans

Wearing: Indigo Jeans

"I've tried getting on board with the whole ripped jeans revival but I just can't—it feels very Y2K and not necessarily in a good way," says Remy Farrell, Who What Wear UK's fashion editor.

"In the pursuit of something sleeker, I'm here for the deep indigo tones that are cropping up across so many brands."

Shop the Trend

H&M Wide High Jeans £28

Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Mid Rise Ultra Barrel Jean £75

KHAITE Bonnie Mid-Rise Boyfriend Jeans £460

Pausing: Cropped Jeans

Wearing: Skinny Jeans

"I’ve really been living in baggy straight or wide leg jeans for a couple of years now, strongly avoiding anything cropped," says Who What Wear UK's senior fashion and beauty editor, branded content, Rebecca Rhys-Evans.

"This year, however, is definitely going to mark the return of skinny jeans, and as controversial as it may seem, I know I’ll be embracing them with slim and slender sneakers, knee high boots and, in spring, a pair of kitten heels or maybe even a wedge."

Shop the Trend

MOTHER Looker High-Rise Skinny Jeans £256

Mint Velvet Grey Wash Sculpting Skinny Jeans £89

Next Denim Dark Blue Super Soft Skinny Jeans £28

Pausing: Light-Wash Jeans

Wearing: Grey Jeans

"Personally I've never been that into light blue denim—there's just something about it that I find much harder to style than any other shade," says Brittany Davy, editorial assistant at Who What Wear UK.

"I am, however, very into grey denim this year. It feels like a slight nod to the '90s but, if you opt for the wash in barrel or slouchy silhouettes, it'll look more than fresh enough for 2025."

Shop the Trend

Toteme Classic Cut Denim Full Length Mid Grey £290

AGOLDE Valen Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans £310

ZARA Wide-Leg Mid-Rise Full Length Jeans £30

Pausing: Jeans Braces

Wearing: Jeans Belts

"Images of jeans with braces conjure up at strange time in the noughties when fedoras were cool and everyone experimented with a sweeping fringe. I can't see this trend making a comeback anytime soon but I am keen on the fact that the humble jean belt has made a triumphant return," says Who What Wear UK Editor in Chief, Hannah Almassi.

"Whether high, mid or low-waisted silhouette, there's a jean belt style out there for everyone and niche belt brands are catering to the moment which I'd put down to Khaite starting with their studded Benny belt. Look out for Andersons and Dehanche for a fashion ed-approved designer option or do the research and pick up something unique secondhand."

Shop the Trend

ANDERSONS BELTS Grained Leather Belt £135

Hermès Preloved H Leather Belt £115

Déhanche Hollyhock Leather Belt £215

Pausing: Mom Jeans

Wearing: Bootcut Jeans

"I know this is a divisive statement to make but, as classic as they are, I think mom jeans—pairs that come up high on the waist and have almost a carrot-shaped leg—will take a backseat to other silhouettes in 2025," says Ava Gilchrist, SEO writer at Who What Wear UK.

"Instead, I’m loving structured wide-leg and even bootcut jeans. Frame has such a nice pair and when styled with kitten-heel boots (like Khaite’s Nevadas) and an relaxed-cut coat, it creates such a chic look, even if it is slightly '70s."

Shop the Trend

FRAME Reboot Super Stretch High-Rise Bootcut Jeans £270

MANGO Sienna Flared Cropped Jeans £30

Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Mid Rise Bootcut Jean £75

Pausing: Frayed Hem Jeans

Wearing: Cuffed Jeans

"While I still own (and wear) jeans with raw and frayed hems, they don't feel like the most current jeans style out there," says Who What Wear UK's deputy editor, Maxine Eggenberger.

"If, however, you're looking for an alternative to a classic stitched hem, then a cuffed jean (or a pair that are long enough to turn up on themselves) always have a very cool payoff."

Shop the Trend

H&M Straight Regular Jeans £38

COS Facade Turn-Up Straight-Leg Jeans £95

Free People Final Countdown Cuffed Low-Rise Jeans £118