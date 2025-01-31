It’s a Tough Call, But These Are the 6 Jeans Trends Our Editors Are Swerving This Year
I've been thinking a lot about jeans lately. Perhaps it’s because I’ve been assessing my own wardrobe or because the style set seems to be gravitating towards certain silhouettes more than others. Whatever the reason, it got me wondering: Are there any jeans trends that feel a little less relevant for spring/summer 2025?
To be clear, this isn’t about declaring anything “out” or suggesting you should abandon a pair of jeans you love to wear—personal style always comes first. But just as some cuts and washes begin to take centre stage, others naturally step back, at least for a little while. With this in mind, I spoke to my colleagues to get their take on the jeans styles they’re pressing pause on this year, and the ones they're excited to wear in the meantime.
As ever, opinions varied, and in many cases, it’s not a complete farewell but rather a shift in preference. Some of the below might surprise you, while others may confirm a feeling you’ve already had about your own wardrobe. Either way, read on for the jeans trends we’re seeing less of in 2025, as well as the styles our editors are looking forward to wearing instead.
6 Jeans Trends Are Editors Are Excited About for 2025, and 6 They're Pausing
Pausing: Ripped Jeans
Wearing: Indigo Jeans
"I've tried getting on board with the whole ripped jeans revival but I just can't—it feels very Y2K and not necessarily in a good way," says Remy Farrell, Who What Wear UK's fashion editor.
"In the pursuit of something sleeker, I'm here for the deep indigo tones that are cropping up across so many brands."
Shop the Trend
Pausing: Cropped Jeans
Wearing: Skinny Jeans
"I’ve really been living in baggy straight or wide leg jeans for a couple of years now, strongly avoiding anything cropped," says Who What Wear UK's senior fashion and beauty editor, branded content, Rebecca Rhys-Evans.
"This year, however, is definitely going to mark the return of skinny jeans, and as controversial as it may seem, I know I’ll be embracing them with slim and slender sneakers, knee high boots and, in spring, a pair of kitten heels or maybe even a wedge."
Shop the Trend
Pausing: Light-Wash Jeans
Wearing: Grey Jeans
"Personally I've never been that into light blue denim—there's just something about it that I find much harder to style than any other shade," says Brittany Davy, editorial assistant at Who What Wear UK.
"I am, however, very into grey denim this year. It feels like a slight nod to the '90s but, if you opt for the wash in barrel or slouchy silhouettes, it'll look more than fresh enough for 2025."
Shop the Trend
Pausing: Jeans Braces
Wearing: Jeans Belts
"Images of jeans with braces conjure up at strange time in the noughties when fedoras were cool and everyone experimented with a sweeping fringe. I can't see this trend making a comeback anytime soon but I am keen on the fact that the humble jean belt has made a triumphant return," says Who What Wear UK Editor in Chief, Hannah Almassi.
"Whether high, mid or low-waisted silhouette, there's a jean belt style out there for everyone and niche belt brands are catering to the moment which I'd put down to Khaite starting with their studded Benny belt. Look out for Andersons and Dehanche for a fashion ed-approved designer option or do the research and pick up something unique secondhand."
Shop the Trend
Pausing: Mom Jeans
Wearing: Bootcut Jeans
"I know this is a divisive statement to make but, as classic as they are, I think mom jeans—pairs that come up high on the waist and have almost a carrot-shaped leg—will take a backseat to other silhouettes in 2025," says Ava Gilchrist, SEO writer at Who What Wear UK.
"Instead, I’m loving structured wide-leg and even bootcut jeans. Frame has such a nice pair and when styled with kitten-heel boots (like Khaite’s Nevadas) and an relaxed-cut coat, it creates such a chic look, even if it is slightly '70s."
Shop the Trend
Pausing: Frayed Hem Jeans
Wearing: Cuffed Jeans
"While I still own (and wear) jeans with raw and frayed hems, they don't feel like the most current jeans style out there," says Who What Wear UK's deputy editor, Maxine Eggenberger.
"If, however, you're looking for an alternative to a classic stitched hem, then a cuffed jean (or a pair that are long enough to turn up on themselves) always have a very cool payoff."
Shop the Trend
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over thirteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content specifically for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their SEO strategy and keyword planning, works closely with the beauty team on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media, including her own Who What Wear UK TikTok franchise, French Style Fridays. Previously, Maxine appeared on ITV's This Morning in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.
Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship at Look magazine, she was offered a position on the brand's fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. Her passion and natural talent for writing and styling meant she swiftly rose through the ranks to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion and beauty writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief, overseeing both print and digital, before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others.
Maxine is based remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh where she spends her downtime renovating her house, walking her dogs, hosting friends and trying to master the art of making Old Fashioned cocktails.
-
This Cheap Shoe-Styling Trick Is How to Keep Cropped Jeans From Looking Dated in 2025
Putting this one in my back pocket.
By Allyson Payer
-
If You Want to Wear Jeans and a Tee in Paris, This Is the Only Way to Do It
It's simple yet elegant.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
My Sister Asked Me What Jeans She Should Buy This Season—I Recommended These 7 Pairs
Silhouettes that feel very 2025.
By Judith Jones
-
The French Girl–Inspired Jeans One WWW Editor Claims "Look So Expensive" Are on Sale—Run
How am I just learning about these?
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Unlock the Secret to a Chic and Elegant Winter Wardrobe With These 6 Key Pieces
From timeless coats to expensive-looking sneakers.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Kylie Jenner Knows That Wearing This Rich Denim Trend With This Pretty Loafer Trend Is the Move
Follow suit.
By Allyson Payer
-
This Sydney Sweeney Outfit Is Top-Notch, But I'd Never Wear Her Jeans in NYC
Hear me out.
By Allyson Payer
-
Talk About Great Timing: My Friend Told Me Her Favorite Jeans Are From Mango, and Now, They're on Sale
I'm in my lucky girl era.
By Nikki Chwatt