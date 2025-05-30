Don't Buy New Sambas Without Seeing These Cool-Girl Sneakers That Just Launched
They might or might not also be from Adidas.
Let's be honest, the cult appeal of Adidas Sambas is undeniable, but it's time for a new sneaker obsession—something fresher. Enter: the new It sneakers that feel very 2025, courtesy of the latest Adidas x Sporty & Rich collaboration.
This week, the two brands unveiled their latest capsule, the Court Pack—a sleek, sport-meets-style collection that introduces two standout sneakers: the Adidas Originals Blanc and the Adizero Adios. Inspired by retro tennis design and reimagined through a modern lens, both styles hit the sweet spot between nostalgic and now.
Let’s start with the Blanc: a reimagined '70s classic that comes in two luxe colorways—crisp white leather with green suede stripes, and rich green suede with white leather accents. Meanwhile, the Adizero Adios taps into early-2000s performance style with a breathable two-tone mesh upper, gradient Three Stripes, subtle branding, and an ultra-comfortable sole. Think: sporty, but make it fashion.
Designed to take you from the tennis court to the city streets, these sneakers are as versatile as they are stylish. Pair them with bike shorts, a sports bra, and a leather bomber jacket, or keep it classic with vintage denim, a white tank, and a great belt. They're the kind of sneakers a fashion person throws on without thought, and still turns heads. With that said, keep scrolling to secure your favorite pair. If past Adidas x Sporty & Rich drops are any indication, these won't stay on shelves for long.
Shop the Adidas x Sporty & Rich Sneakers
Shop More Adidas x Sporty & Rich Pieces
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
-
It's Shocking How Much Cooler This '90s Sneaker Trend Makes Jeans and a Blazer Look
They transform classic outfits.
-
35 Incredibly Chic Finds I Immediately Shared With My Fashion-Editor Friends When I Found Them
They're so good I want them all.
-
Fashion People Are Buying These 4 Flat-Shoe Trends at Nordstrom This Summer
Your guide to this season's must-have styles.
-
If You Hate Flip-Flops, Try the Viral Sandal Trend Everyone With Good Taste Is Wearing This Summer
You can trust me.
-
The New Adidas x Avavav Collaboration Is Fashion Meets Performance Art
Adidas with an Avavav twist.
-
Everyone Cool in Seoul Is Already Calling These New Sneakers the Next Speedcats
Coming soon to a pair of feet near you.
-
From A-Listers to the F1 Paddock—Inside the Meteoric Rise of 2025's It Sneakers
Let's ride.
-
Fashion People in Switzerland and Portugal Agree That These Will Be 2026's It Sneakers
They're not Adidas.