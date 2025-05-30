Don't Buy New Sambas Without Seeing These Cool-Girl Sneakers That Just Launched

Let's be honest, the cult appeal of Adidas Sambas is undeniable, but it's time for a new sneaker obsession—something fresher. Enter: the new It sneakers that feel very 2025, courtesy of the latest Adidas x Sporty & Rich collaboration.

This week, the two brands unveiled their latest capsule, the Court Pack—a sleek, sport-meets-style collection that introduces two standout sneakers: the Adidas Originals Blanc and the Adizero Adios. Inspired by retro tennis design and reimagined through a modern lens, both styles hit the sweet spot between nostalgic and now.

Let’s start with the Blanc: a reimagined '70s classic that comes in two luxe colorways—crisp white leather with green suede stripes, and rich green suede with white leather accents. Meanwhile, the Adizero Adios taps into early-2000s performance style with a breathable two-tone mesh upper, gradient Three Stripes, subtle branding, and an ultra-comfortable sole. Think: sporty, but make it fashion.

Designed to take you from the tennis court to the city streets, these sneakers are as versatile as they are stylish. Pair them with bike shorts, a sports bra, and a leather bomber jacket, or keep it classic with vintage denim, a white tank, and a great belt. They're the kind of sneakers a fashion person throws on without thought, and still turns heads. With that said, keep scrolling to secure your favorite pair. If past Adidas x Sporty & Rich drops are any indication, these won't stay on shelves for long.

Shop the Adidas x Sporty & Rich Sneakers

Shop More Adidas x Sporty & Rich Pieces

adidas Sporty & Rich V-Neck Sweater $160 SHOP NOW Everyone needs a lightweight white knit for the season ahead. adidas Sporty & Rich Shorts $60 SHOP NOW The matching shorts are so cute. adidas Sporty & Rich Cap $40 SHOP NOW Style this hat with a white tank and baggy jeans this summer. adidas Sporty & Rich Polo Tee $90 SHOP NOW Add this polo to your tennis or golf wardrobe. adidas Sporty & Rich Shorts $60 SHOP NOW Tired of bike shorts? These are a great alternative. adidas Sporty & Rich Canvas Bag $100 SHOP NOW Whether you spend your summer weekends in the Hamptons or playing tennis on the West Side Highway, this bag will hold everything you need.