Don't Buy New Sambas Without Seeing These Cool-Girl Sneakers That Just Launched

Let's be honest, the cult appeal of Adidas Sambas is undeniable, but it's time for a new sneaker obsession—something fresher. Enter: the new It sneakers that feel very 2025, courtesy of the latest Adidas x Sporty & Rich collaboration.

This week, the two brands unveiled their latest capsule, the Court Pack—a sleek, sport-meets-style collection that introduces two standout sneakers: the Adidas Originals Blanc and the Adizero Adios. Inspired by retro tennis design and reimagined through a modern lens, both styles hit the sweet spot between nostalgic and now.

Let’s start with the Blanc: a reimagined '70s classic that comes in two luxe colorways—crisp white leather with green suede stripes, and rich green suede with white leather accents. Meanwhile, the Adizero Adios taps into early-2000s performance style with a breathable two-tone mesh upper, gradient Three Stripes, subtle branding, and an ultra-comfortable sole. Think: sporty, but make it fashion.

Designed to take you from the tennis court to the city streets, these sneakers are as versatile as they are stylish. Pair them with bike shorts, a sports bra, and a leather bomber jacket, or keep it classic with vintage denim, a white tank, and a great belt. They're the kind of sneakers a fashion person throws on without thought, and still turns heads. With that said, keep scrolling to secure your favorite pair. If past Adidas x Sporty & Rich drops are any indication, these won't stay on shelves for long.

Shop the Adidas x Sporty & Rich Sneakers

Sporty & Rich Blanc Shoes
adidas
x Sporty & Rich Blanc Shoes

Sporty & Rich Adizero Adios Shoes
adidas
x Sporty & Rich Adizero Adios Shoes

Sporty & Rich Blanc Shoes
adidas
x Sporty & Rich Blanc Shoes

Sporty & Rich Adizero Adios Shoes
adidas
x Sporty & Rich Adizero Adios Shoes

Shop More Adidas x Sporty & Rich Pieces

Sporty & Rich V-Neck Sweater
adidas
Sporty & Rich V-Neck Sweater

Everyone needs a lightweight white knit for the season ahead.

Sporty & Rich Shorts
adidas
Sporty & Rich Shorts

The matching shorts are so cute.

Sporty & Rich Cap
adidas
Sporty & Rich Cap

Style this hat with a white tank and baggy jeans this summer.

Sporty & Rich Polo Tee
adidas
Sporty & Rich Polo Tee

Add this polo to your tennis or golf wardrobe.

Sporty & Rich Shorts
adidas
Sporty & Rich Shorts

Tired of bike shorts? These are a great alternative.

Sporty & Rich Canvas Bag
adidas
Sporty & Rich Canvas Bag

Whether you spend your summer weekends in the Hamptons or playing tennis on the West Side Highway, this bag will hold everything you need.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

