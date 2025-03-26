(Image credit: Getty Images)

To say that 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva is having a great start to the year would be the tennis world's biggest understatement. In February, she won the trophy at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, making her the youngest ever player to win a WTA 1000 title. The victory also propelled her ranking into the top ten for the first time. Lest you think that triumph was just a flash in the pan, Andreeva followed it up weeks later by winning her second WTA 1000 title: the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, in which she powered her way through No. 2 Iga Swiatek in the semi-finals and No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the finals. (And wore a Rolex Datejust with a diamond-set dial to accept the trophy.)

With interest in women's sports continuing to climb, there will be more eyes on her than ever. "The 2024 season saw onsite attendance at Hologic WTA Tour events increase by 15%, followers to WTA social channels jump by 25%, and the cumulative global audience grow by 10% to a record 1.1 billion on television and streaming platforms," the tour stated in a press release. Eager to learn more about tennis's next big star? Scroll down to read my exclusive interview with Mirra Andreeva.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Congratulations on Indian Wells! What does this trophy mean to you?

Thank you! Of course, it means a lot to me to win such a prestigious tournament. It’s super special. I feel more confident after winning the tournament.

How are you dealing with the newfound media attention? Does it affect your game?

⁠I think any player who won the tournament would’ve received this amount of attention from the media, so I think that it’s normal and it doesn’t affect my game at all. I’m able to turn off my mind on court and only think about tennis.

Who is your tennis idol and why?

It has always been Roger Federer. When I look at him, he looks so effortless, fearless, and elegant at the same time. I would love to be able to meet him one day and have a little chat, although I would be super nervous.

You recently became a Rolex Testimonee. What does that partnership mean to you?

⁠It was my dream to work with Rolex because of Roger, and when I got the chance to work with team Rolex, I was extremely excited. They have given me a lot of support, so of course it’s nice to have them by my side!

What has been your favorite Nike tournament outfit that you’ve worn so far?

My favorite Nike outfit that I’ve worn was at the 2022 French Open. It was super cute and also super comfortable.

If you could design your dream Nike kit, what would it look like?

I would want both a dress and a skirt and a tank top so I could have options if I wanted to change. The color would be maybe navy blue with light brown, or just those colors by themselves are super nice. Then I would add my initials, a ladybug, or something sparkly.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Mirra Andreeva's Style

NIKE Slam Dri-Fit Jacquard Tank $80 SHOP NOW

NIKE Slam Asymmetric Dri-Fit Tennis Skort $85 SHOP NOW

Rolex Datejust 31 $48400 SHOP NOW

NIKE Swoosh Dri-Fit Sports Bra $43 SHOP NOW