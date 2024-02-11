I'm a Millennial Fashion Editor—These Are the 5 Chic Trends I'm Taking Into 2024

I went through a brief punk stage growing up, and all I wanted to wear was studs and buckles. Now, for 2024, they're back, and 11-year-old-me is overjoyed. Naturally, they're a look chicer than the bracelets and shoes I used to get from Norwich market, though, with kitten heels and pumps being key styles to look out for. I also went through a hippie stage (there were a lot of style evolutions to be had in the early 00s), where I relied heavily on extra baggy floor-sweeping jeans. Which is why I'm also thrilled that baggy jeans have made a return, but this time, it's all about a more polished hemline with oversized turn-ups.

And when it comes to shorts, although my mini skirts used to be so short they had in-built knickers (again, a Norwich market find), this year I'll be swerving the short shorts trend and let my shorts go south with tailored Bermuda pairs. There's some trends I'll go back to, some I never will, and some that mange to feel familiar, yet fresh. These are the 5 trends I, a millennial, will be wearing in 2024.

1. Turn-up Jeans

Style Notes: I've seen supersize turn-up jeans absolutely everywhere recently. And while my 12-year-old self would happily let my baggy jeans drag on the floor collecting, rain, rubbish and anything else along the way, I now appreciate this more sleek hemline. Marianne proves it's also the perfect way to show off a great pair of shoes.

Shop the Trend:

Agolde Dame Cuffed Wide-Leg Jeans £294 SHOP NOW These will work so well with a kitten heel.

COS Facade Turn-Up Jeans £95 SHOP NOW Love the slouchy fit of this Cos pair.

Albaray Light Wash Turn Up Jeans £99 SHOP NOW I'm thinking these for spring with mesh ballet flats and a vest top.

Loewe High-Rise Cropped Jeans £625 SHOP NOW This rich denim shade will go with so many colours.

2. Bandeau Tops

Style Notes: Like Britney Spears and Paris Hilton, I of course owned multiple strapless tops (to wear with my extra baggy jeans). Now, however I prefer to wear them with wide-leg trousers or straight-leg jeans for evening and I can't wait to wear knit iterations with linen shorts and sandals for summer. Yes, my mind is firmly on warm-weather dressing.

Shop the Trend:

Cos Tailored Waistcoat Bustier £110 SHOP NOW This button-down version is just so chic.

Reformation Sallie Silk Top £168 SHOP NOW The back of this silky style is so pretty.

& Other Stories Tube Top £29 SHOP NOW I'll be wearing this for spring with linen trousers and ballet pumps.

Khaite Jericho Curved-Neckline Ribbed Bandeau Top £720 SHOP NOW The dream.

3. Sporty Separates

Style Notes: I've got these Adidas x Wales Bonner trousers in my saved, and Lucy has made me feel like I need them. I remember my sister always wearing tracksuit bottoms (most likely Kappa) and although I never wore them in the 00s, I will for 2024. I also love all the sporty zipper tops and hoodies that are around at the moment–they look so good clashed with tailored pieces.

Shop the Trend:

Wales Bonner Three-Stripe Recycled-Polyester Track Pants £230 SHOP NOW I of course had to include those trousers.

adidas SL 72 Shoes £80 SHOP NOW These are also on my wish list.

Sporty & Rich Vendome Baseball Cap £55 SHOP NOW Team with a burgundy or brown outfit.

Mango Cotton Racing Jacket £110 SHOP NOW Such a fun jacket from the new Mango Selection collection.

4. Longline Shorts

Style Notes: While Prada, Isabel Marant and Alexander McQueen put short shorts were all over the spring/summer runways, longline styles were the star of the show on the streets during CPHFW. I appreciate both, but in reality, I'll definitely be wearing tailored long pairs with sandals or studded ballet pumps. And I enjoy how Marilyn has styled hers with socks and chunky loafers.

Shop the Trend:

Wilma Pleated Bermuda Shorts £115 SHOP NOW So cool.

Raey 90s Longline Organic Cotton Denim Shorts £125 SHOP NOW Denim is also going further south.

free-est Blakely Bermuda Shorts £60 SHOP NOW Counting down the days until spring to wear these.

Massimo Dutti Darted Long Bermuda Shorts £90 SHOP NOW Hello, new spring workwear shorts.

5. Buckled Shoes

Style Notes: Buckled shoes are the style of the season, with close attention being paid to slingback kitten heels and pumps. They feel like a fun addition to outfits compared to a lot of the minimalist shoes we saw in 2023. And M&S, Mango and & Other Stories have some of the best pairs right now.

Shop the Trend:

M&S Collection Leather Buckle Kitten Heel Slingbacks £45 SHOP NOW I want these in pink and black.

& Other Stories Mesh Ballet Flats £110 SHOP NOW These are bound to sell out soon.

GANNI Red Wide Welt Buckle Ballerinas £295 SHOP NOW An easy way to wear this season's key colour.

mango Studded Ballerinas £50 SHOP NOW Just add baggy jeans.

