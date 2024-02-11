I'm a Millennial Fashion Editor—These Are the 5 Chic Trends I'm Taking Into 2024

By Harriet Davey
published

I went through a brief punk stage growing up, and all I wanted to wear was studs and buckles. Now, for 2024, they're back, and 11-year-old-me is overjoyed. Naturally, they're a look chicer than the bracelets and shoes I used to get from Norwich market, though, with kitten heels and pumps being key styles to look out for. I also went through a hippie stage (there were a lot of style evolutions to be had in the early 00s), where I relied heavily on extra baggy floor-sweeping jeans. Which is why I'm also thrilled that baggy jeans have made a return, but this time, it's all about a more polished hemline with oversized turn-ups.

And when it comes to shorts, although my mini skirts used to be so short they had in-built knickers (again, a Norwich market find), this year I'll be swerving the short shorts trend and let my shorts go south with tailored Bermuda pairs. There's some trends I'll go back to, some I never will, and some that mange to feel familiar, yet fresh. These are the 5 trends I, a millennial, will be wearing in 2024.

1. Turn-up Jeans

@smythsisters wearing turn-up jeans and t-shirt

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Style Notes: I've seen supersize turn-up jeans absolutely everywhere recently. And while my 12-year-old self would happily let my baggy jeans drag on the floor collecting, rain, rubbish and anything else along the way, I now appreciate this more sleek hemline. Marianne proves it's also the perfect way to show off a great pair of shoes.

Shop the Trend:

Dame Cuffed Wide-Leg Jeans
Agolde
Dame Cuffed Wide-Leg Jeans

These will work so well with a kitten heel.

FACADE TURN-UP JEANS - STRAIGHT
COS
Facade Turn-Up Jeans

Love the slouchy fit of this Cos pair.

Light Wash Turn Up Jeans
Albaray
Light Wash Turn Up Jeans

I'm thinking these for spring with mesh ballet flats and a vest top.

High-Rise Cropped Jeans
Loewe
High-Rise Cropped Jeans

This rich denim shade will go with so many colours.

2. Bandeau Tops

@femmeblk wearing strapless top and trouseers

(Image credit: @femmeblk)

Style Notes: Like Britney Spears and Paris Hilton, I of course owned multiple strapless tops (to wear with my extra baggy jeans). Now, however I prefer to wear them with wide-leg trousers or straight-leg jeans for evening and I can't wait to wear knit iterations with linen shorts and sandals for summer. Yes, my mind is firmly on warm-weather dressing.

Shop the Trend:

Tailored Waistcoat Bustier

Cos
Tailored Waistcoat Bustier

This button-down version is just so chic.

Sallie Silk Top
Reformation
Sallie Silk Top

The back of this silky style is so pretty.

Tube Top
& Other Stories
Tube Top

I'll be wearing this for spring with linen trousers and ballet pumps.

Jericho Curved-Neckline Ribbed Bandeau Top
Khaite
Jericho Curved-Neckline Ribbed Bandeau Top

The dream.

3. Sporty Separates

@lucywilliams02 wearing Adidas x Wales Bonner trousers

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Style Notes: I've got these Adidas x Wales Bonner trousers in my saved, and Lucy has made me feel like I need them. I remember my sister always wearing tracksuit bottoms (most likely Kappa) and although I never wore them in the 00s, I will for 2024. I also love all the sporty zipper tops and hoodies that are around at the moment–they look so good clashed with tailored pieces.

Shop the Trend:

Three-Stripe Recycled-Polyester Track Pants
Wales Bonner
Three-Stripe Recycled-Polyester Track Pants

I of course had to include those trousers.

SL 72 Shoes
adidas
SL 72 Shoes

These are also on my wish list.

Vendome Brand-Embroidered Cotton-Twill Baseball Cap
Sporty & Rich
Vendome Baseball Cap

Team with a burgundy or brown outfit.

Cotton racing jacket with patches - Women
Mango
Cotton Racing Jacket

Such a fun jacket from the new Mango Selection collection.

4. Longline Shorts

Marilyn wearing long shorts with jumper

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: While Prada, Isabel Marant and Alexander McQueen put short shorts were all over the spring/summer runways, longline styles were the star of the show on the streets during CPHFW. I appreciate both, but in reality, I'll definitely be wearing tailored long pairs with sandals or studded ballet pumps. And I enjoy how Marilyn has styled hers with socks and chunky loafers.

Shop the Trend:

Wilma Pleated Bermuda Shorts
Wilma Pleated Bermuda Shorts

So cool.

90s Longline Organic Cotton Denim Shorts
Raey
90s Longline Organic Cotton Denim Shorts

Denim is also going further south.

Blakely Bermuda Shorts
free-est
Blakely Bermuda Shorts

Counting down the days until spring to wear these.

Darted Long Bermuda Shorts
Massimo Dutti
Darted Long Bermuda Shorts

Hello, new spring workwear shorts.

5. Buckled Shoes

@emmanuellek_ wearing buckled kitten heel shoes

@emmanuellek_

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Style Notes: Buckled shoes are the style of the season, with close attention being paid to slingback kitten heels and pumps. They feel like a fun addition to outfits compared to a lot of the minimalist shoes we saw in 2023. And M&S, Mango and & Other Stories have some of the best pairs right now.

Shop the Trend:

Leather Buckle Kitten Heel Slingbacks
M&S Collection
Leather Buckle Kitten Heel Slingbacks

I want these in pink and black.

Mesh Ballet Flats
& Other Stories
Mesh Ballet Flats

These are bound to sell out soon.

Red Wide Welt Buckle Ballerinas
GANNI
Red Wide Welt Buckle Ballerinas

An easy way to wear this season's key colour.

Studded ballerinas - Women
mango
Studded Ballerinas

Just add baggy jeans.

Harriet Davey
Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning.

Back to Who What Wear. With hundreds of published stories on site, Harriet knows what the WWW reader wants. Keeping up to date with the latest It buys and runway trends, she can guarantee to keep you one step ahead of the most stylish people.

When not writing or styling, Harriet loves to go shopping (yes, more fashion). If she’s not in a local Hackney bar or restaurant, you can find her forever searching for her next holiday destination.
