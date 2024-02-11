I'm a Millennial Fashion Editor—These Are the 5 Chic Trends I'm Taking Into 2024
I went through a brief punk stage growing up, and all I wanted to wear was studs and buckles. Now, for 2024, they're back, and 11-year-old-me is overjoyed. Naturally, they're a look chicer than the bracelets and shoes I used to get from Norwich market, though, with kitten heels and pumps being key styles to look out for. I also went through a hippie stage (there were a lot of style evolutions to be had in the early 00s), where I relied heavily on extra baggy floor-sweeping jeans. Which is why I'm also thrilled that baggy jeans have made a return, but this time, it's all about a more polished hemline with oversized turn-ups.
And when it comes to shorts, although my mini skirts used to be so short they had in-built knickers (again, a Norwich market find), this year I'll be swerving the short shorts trend and let my shorts go south with tailored Bermuda pairs. There's some trends I'll go back to, some I never will, and some that mange to feel familiar, yet fresh. These are the 5 trends I, a millennial, will be wearing in 2024.
1. Turn-up Jeans
Style Notes: I've seen supersize turn-up jeans absolutely everywhere recently. And while my 12-year-old self would happily let my baggy jeans drag on the floor collecting, rain, rubbish and anything else along the way, I now appreciate this more sleek hemline. Marianne proves it's also the perfect way to show off a great pair of shoes.
Shop the Trend:
I'm thinking these for spring with mesh ballet flats and a vest top.
2. Bandeau Tops
Style Notes: Like Britney Spears and Paris Hilton, I of course owned multiple strapless tops (to wear with my extra baggy jeans). Now, however I prefer to wear them with wide-leg trousers or straight-leg jeans for evening and I can't wait to wear knit iterations with linen shorts and sandals for summer. Yes, my mind is firmly on warm-weather dressing.
Shop the Trend:
3. Sporty Separates
Style Notes: I've got these Adidas x Wales Bonner trousers in my saved, and Lucy has made me feel like I need them. I remember my sister always wearing tracksuit bottoms (most likely Kappa) and although I never wore them in the 00s, I will for 2024. I also love all the sporty zipper tops and hoodies that are around at the moment–they look so good clashed with tailored pieces.
Shop the Trend:
4. Longline Shorts
Style Notes: While Prada, Isabel Marant and Alexander McQueen put short shorts were all over the spring/summer runways, longline styles were the star of the show on the streets during CPHFW. I appreciate both, but in reality, I'll definitely be wearing tailored long pairs with sandals or studded ballet pumps. And I enjoy how Marilyn has styled hers with socks and chunky loafers.
Shop the Trend:
5. Buckled Shoes
Style Notes: Buckled shoes are the style of the season, with close attention being paid to slingback kitten heels and pumps. They feel like a fun addition to outfits compared to a lot of the minimalist shoes we saw in 2023. And M&S, Mango and & Other Stories have some of the best pairs right now.
Shop the Trend:
Back to Who What Wear. With hundreds of published stories on site, Harriet knows what the WWW reader wants. Keeping up to date with the latest It buys and runway trends, she can guarantee to keep you one step ahead of the most stylish people.
When not writing or styling, Harriet loves to go shopping (yes, more fashion). If she’s not in a local Hackney bar or restaurant, you can find her forever searching for her next holiday destination.
