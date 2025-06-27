Ah, Miami—a sun-drenched city that caters to every kind of hobby and whim. Sunrise beach yoga? Check. Party boat tours? Of course. Late-night workout classes followed by Michelin-starred dining? Naturally. I once found myself in a moonlit kundalini awakening class before heading straight to a nightclub. But while my schedule is filled to the brim with feel-good activities, my suitcase tells a different story. Because when you're travelling for 10 weeks, strategic packing becomes essential.

If you’re planning a trip to Miami—or anywhere warm and wonderful—consider this your golden packing rule: the power of three. Three trousers, three tops, three dresses, three pairs of shoes, and (if you’re accessory-inclined) three handbags. It’s a minimalist formula that keeps outfits feeling fresh without tipping your luggage over the measly weight limit.

(Image credit: Lauren Cunningham)

Granted, I’ve slightly exceeded this budget (ten weeks is a long time), but the pieces below are the ones I’ve reached for again and again—the backbone of my Miami wardrobe. They’re endlessly versatile, genuinely stylish, and many are still available or have very similar versions online.

If I, a fashion editor and self-confessed clothes hoarder, can keep over 10 weeks worth of clothes (beauty products and tech) under 23kg, you can too. Scroll on for your ultimate summer holiday packing list—with photographic proof it actually works.

Take a look at my packing list

Trousers

(Image credit: Lauren Cunningham)

Granted, trousers may seem like a strange choice for warm weather, but as someone who isn't too comfortable baring a full leg, they're my go-to for every kind of temperature. Packing three totally different fabrics allows for plenty of styling variety, so consider these your mainstays if you too like a longer leg bottom. Or, of course, swap out for shorts.

Reformation Olina Silk Pant £198 SHOP NOW Silk trousers may not be the first style that spring to mind, but I've got more wear out of mine than I could have ever imagined. An elevated upgrade from a linen trouser, they're light, airy and comfortable while looking particularly polished. My very old Zara pair have been a staple in my wardrobe for years now. AGOLDE Low Curve Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans £319 SHOP NOW A great pair of jeans is an essential in any wardrobe and this lightwash style from Agolde are some of the most comfortable denim I've worn. Use them as the base for countless casual outfits. MAX MARA Pleated Linen Wide-Leg Pants £590 SHOP NOW Now, a pleated beige trouser may seem a bit formal for Miami. But style them with a boho blouse, a simple tank top or just a bikini and you'll have an elevated beach look in an instant. My (now two sizes too small) pair are years old from Asos and these look like a great replacement.

Sunglasses

(Image credit: Lauren Cunningham)

Both fashionable and functional, a great pair of sunglasses has the ability to transform any outfit. For maximum impact, I prefer a larger frame but a sleek narrow lens is also rather striking. Do ensure you keep the case in your bag, however, or you'll end up toying between replacing the lenses or living with blurry vision after sloshing them around next to your keys, like me.

Mulberry Edie Sunglasses £250 SHOP NOW These Mulberry sunglasses are quite the statement piece with square lenses and a thick cream rim. I've had them for a year now and can attest to the fact that they inject a sense of cool to any look. CHLOÉ Gemma Metal and Acetate Pentagon-Frame Sunglasses £425 SHOP NOW The item that wins me the most compliments in my entire wardrobe is probably my Chloé sunglasses. My octagonal pair came from a sample sale a good few years ago (where they only cost £75, what a bargain), but this new style is the most similar online. New Look Dark Khaki Oval Frame Sunglasses £10 SHOP NOW If you're looking for a luxury pair of sunglasses, I plead with you to pick up a less expensive pair, too. If you're tempted to swim in the sea, jet ski or do any form of water-based activity, these are the pair you'll want to be wearing. Typically, my New Look shades are the only ones not scratched.

Tops

(Image credit: Lauren Cunningham)

It's incredibly easy to throw a load of tops into a suitcase and hope for the best – we've all done it. But arriving at your destination to find an 'I love [insert random city here]' tank, a vibrant pink vest, and a little too well worn in tee isn't going to bode well. Instead opt for easy to wear classics: a crisp white shirt, neutral tank top and boho-inspired blouse. All of which act as core outfit building blocks in my Miami wardrobe.

CITIZENS OF HUMANITY Kayla Cotton Shirt £280 SHOP NOW Few fashion finds are more versatile than a simple white shirt. Whether layered over a bikini for easy poolside style or tucked into trousers for a more formal fit, I wear this exact option at least three times a week. ZARA Faded-Effect Halter Top £13 SHOP NOW A classic tank top is a core foundation piece to many classic outfits, whether worn with a simple jeans and flip flop or a more extravagant sequinned mini skirt. I've got the now out of stock Toteme option in a small number of shades, but this Zara find is incredibly similar. H&M Flounced Blouse £38 SHOP NOW The boho aesthetic is still going strong thanks in large part to Chloé. If you haven't yet embraced the ruffles and floaty fabric yet, a holiday can be a great time to try it. I get more wear than I would have ever imagined out of my flouncy Mango blouse (that's now sold out, sorry) and this H&M style is sure to be the same.

Shoes

(Image credit: Lauren Cunningham)

Shoes are an often underrated holiday essential, often only thought of when you're faced with turning up to a swanky restaurant in your flip flops. After years of trial and error, I've narrowed my hot holiday selection down to just three core pairs that can be styled with a huge number of outfits.

Charles & Keith Metallic Pointed-Toe Slingback Flats £55 SHOP NOW These exact silver flats are my 'for any occasion' shoe, literally taking me from beach to bar. The high shine silver shade instantly elevates any outfit while the shape is practical enough to get an impressive amount of steps in. THE ROW Ginza Leather and Suede Platform Flip Flops £960 SHOP NOW While The Row's Ginza flip flops aren't yet in my wardrobe, a similar style has been my go-to summer shoe for two years now. If you're after a wise warm weather fashion investment, I guarantee you'll wear them more than you first think. Flabelus Happy Place Mary Janes £158 SHOP NOW Flabelus Mary Janes don't just inject joy into every outfit, they're actually incredibly comfortable as well. I style mine with everything from jeans to slip dresses for an instant outfit lift.

Dresses

(Image credit: Lauren Cunningham)

A key trick, I've found, to maximising outfit building options whilst on holiday is to opt for dresses that can easily be layered. A simple slip can be seamlessly tucked into trousers to become a cami top or hidden beneath shirts to look like a skirt. It's a simple yet effective way to pack more looks into your suitcase without paying for extra baggage.

Topshop Topshop Cutwork Lace Insert Midi Dress in Green £70 SHOP NOW 90s style slip dresses are trending again and they're one of the most versatile pieces anyone could own. My Alice+Olivia mint green option is now sold out but this similar Topshop style is perhaps even chicer. Tuck into jeans or layer a T-shirt on top for a more laidback look. Damson Madder Mimi Mini Dress £51 SHOP NOW This statement collar Damson Madder dress has long been a brand bestseller and it's one of my most complimented finds. In colder climes, layer a chunky jumper over the top and be sure to keep the collar out. Suddenly it will seem even more striking. Rat & Boa Aizza dress SHOP NOW A more minimalist neutral dress will act as the perfect base for multiple looks. While my M&S brown silk dress is now sold out, this similar style can easily be layered under a crisp white shirt or boho blouse for two totally different results.

Bags

(Image credit: Lauren Cunningham)

A trusty beach bag is a holiday essential, particularly when you're carting around a laptop, water bottle, and whatever other daily essentials a holiday may bring. When by the sea, a raffia tote is my go-to. For city-based days, the celeb-favourite Dune woven shoulder bag is hard to beat. And I also packed my mum's Gucci bag from the 90s, which now counts as vintage.

Loewe Paseo Small Raffia Basket Bag £1750 SHOP NOW A straw bag is equal parts chic as it is practical, especially if you opt for a size large enough to hold your SPF, water bottle and maybe even a towel. My long-loved style is from Jigsaw but this Loewe basket is similar in shape and even more sleek in design. Dune London Deliberate L £129 SHOP NOW Katie Holmes, Iris Law and Bella Hadid have all been snapped wearing iterations of this bag, making it a key fashion fan favourite. This exact style has won me plenty of compliments both here in Miami and at home in London. Gucci 2016-2024 Gg Canvas Sukey Satchel £413 SHOP NOW A vintage bag is hard to beat and this monogrammed style is sure to add a good dose of nostalgia to any look. My mum's version is a little smaller but features the same iconic print and it's one of my most cherished pieces.

Bikinis

(Image credit: Lauren Cunningham)

Of course, no Miami packing list would be complete without a bikini (or three). Although I'm not one to mix and match tops and bottoms—nothing beats a matching set—packing three different shapes makes each one feel like a totally different look. To stretch my outfit combination options even further, I also paired each of these tops with different trousers. We're by the beach, after all.