Experts Told Us What Will Be Big in Fashion for Fall 2024—4 Trends to Know

The Luxury List is a monthly column on all things luxury, tapping the foremost experts in the fashion space to explore everything from craftsmanship deep dives to the little-known details to consider when buying fine jewelry.

We've already taken a deep dive into the biggest trends of the fall/winter 2024 collections from a fashion editor's point of view but wanted to examine them further. What, exactly, is resonating with buyers? Which products are luxury sources already fielding requests for? To take a closer look, we spoke with insiders at the center of the fashion world to more closely examine the just-debuted runway collections and uncover how that will translate to the top trends and key buys. Fueled by data on the pieces they'll invest in for the season ahead, they have a unique perspective on what direction fashion is taking for fall and the top items that will land in stores and shopper’s wardrobes.

So where is fashion headed for fall 2024? Industry experts are pointing to a renewed sense of elegance that will transpire style in every area, the emergence of personality pieces with eye-catching accessories, a key outerwear shape to own, the color that will continue to dominate, and more. Here, see the top fall 2024 trends and key buys for the season ahead.

Refined Elegance

"We are moving to a more refined silhouette for F/W 24—it's a global movement that's happening with many ways to adopt. For the die-hard trend-obsessed, opt for black satin dresses with open necklines, corsets, A-line skirts, and chiffon fabrics. If you'd like to make a nod to the trend, embrace the brooches, leather gloves, pillow box hats, and hair accessories.

Elegance was not just across eveningwear. We saw a plethora of aristocratic style with tweeds, checked skirts and kilts, shearlings, boat shoes, and preppy sweaters. We're anticipating great things from Bally who touched on this trend in a modern way while still embracing the codes of the house. Louise Trotter's second show for Carven was a beautiful interpretation of what elegance can mean to the modern-day woman." — Libby Page, Market Director, Net-a-Porter

Anna Quan Liana Cotton-Blend Boucle Maxi Skirt $615 SHOP NOW

The Row Leather Almond Toe Pumps $920 SHOP NOW

Louis Vuitton Around Me PM Bag $3200 SHOP NOW

BOTTEGA VENETA Pleated Wool Midi Skirt $3300 SHOP NOW

Prada Modellerie Satin Mule $1120 SHOP NOW

Personality Pieces

“This season, designers brought personality pieces to the forefront, with hats, brooches, and gloves as the three micro-categories that stood out as ones to watch. From exceptional embellished hats at The Row and structured pillbox styles at Altuzarra, to bubble knit wool cuffs at Alaïa and oversized, gardening-like gloves in exotic leathers at Miu Miu—we foresee that these pieces will be most requested as they effortlessly refresh existing looks. Lastly, it’s evident that the moment has arrived to embellish everything from coats to knitwear and hats; sculptural brooches at Miu Miu, Tory Burch, and Carven offered an opulent take on classic outerwear and skirts, while at Chanel, we saw brooches fixed to the front of large brim hats as a statement piece. All in all, designers proved that just a few precise accessories are required to create a powerful look. The demand will certainly lie in these delicate details." — Erica Wright, Founder, Sourcewhere

THE ROW Simon Leather Gloves $1690 SHOP NOW

Tory Burch Pierced Leather Pumps $398 SHOP NOW

ALAÏA Gold-Tone and Leather Waist Belt $2970 SHOP NOW

Cape Coats

"A cape coat, like this from Chloé." — April Hennig, Chief Merchandising Officer, Moda Operandi

Chloé Oversized Lacquered Cotton Cape Coat $6190 SHOP NOW

Bottega Veneta Soft Wool Twill Cape With Check Lining $3300 SHOP NOW

BOTTEGA VENETA Cape-Effect Cotton-Gabardine Trench Coat $3900 SHOP NOW

MARCÉLA LONDON Oslo Alpaca and Wool Scarf Coat £449 SHOP NOW

Prada Wool Cape $4000 SHOP NOW

Burgundy Continued

"Whereas in previous seasons we have seen silhouettes coming through as strong newness, for the last couple of seasons—and especially this one—it is a color trend that shines through across all brands and categories. We saw a huge amount of red last season, and for this season it has translated into the burgundy/oxblood tone that we have seen everywhere. Red is still key, but the shade of burgundy definitely feels the most important. We have seen it across ready-to-wear, shoes, and bags. From the oxblood leather coat from Khaite in New York to the Loewe burgundy bomber from look 43 (probably my favorite item of the season) in Paris. We saw this shade present on almost every runway.

It is a very elevated transition from red. People want to look sharp, glamorous, rich, and elevated and this color definitely offers that look. Especially with prices rising, it is a rich, luxe color to invest in. It feels more timeless than the bright pops of color we have seen in previous seasons. We had previously seen 'girl core' or pops of pink last season, but this season, it is a slightly darker, moodier more elevated color trend—more subtle and elegant." — Katie Rowland, Buying Director, Women's RTW, Kidswear, Fine Jewelry and Watches

The Row Eva Two Leather Ballet Flats $890 SHOP NOW

Nour Hammour Drey Jacket $1706 SHOP NOW

LE MONDE BERYL Luna Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats $400 SHOP NOW

Bottega Veneta Leather Draped Dress $6000 SHOP NOW