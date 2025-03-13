Donatella Versace's 15 Most Viral Moments in Pop Culture History

Versace is turning the page. For the first time in the brand's 47-year history, it will be helmed by someone without the Versace last name. Today, Donatella Versace announced that she is stepping down from her design role and will be succeeded by newly installed Chief Creative Officer Dario Vitale, formerly of Miu Miu.

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to carry on my brother Gianni's legacy," Donatella said in a statement. "He was the true genius, but I hope I have some of his spirit and tenacity. In my new role as Chief Brand Ambassador, I will remain Versace's most passionate supporter. Versace is in my DNA and always in my heart."

Donatella took over the reins in 1997 when her brother Gianni Versace was tragically killed at 50 years old. To honor Donatella's news, let's revisit some of her most iconic Versace designs of the last 28 years.

Taylor Swift wears a Versace bodysuit during the Eras Tour in 2023.

Wearing an Atelier Versace gown, Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw gets stood up by Aleksandr Petrovsky in the 2004 series finale.

Britney Spears attends the S/S 03 Versace runway show in Milan.

Jennifer Garner wears a Versace dress in the 2004 film 13 Going on 30.

Beyoncé performs on stage in Versace at the opening night of her B'Day world tour in 2007.

Lady Gaga and her Versace outfit float above the 2017 Super Bowl stage in Houston, Texas.

Anne Hathaway and Donatella Versace attend the 2023 Met Gala.

Miley Cyrus wore a risqué Versace look at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards.

Jennifer Lopez attends the 2000 Grammys wearing the most famous Versace dress in history.

Angelina Jolie strikes a pose in a Versace black velvet gown at the 2012 Oscars.

Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss attend a dinner wearing Versace in 1999.

Blake Lively attends the 2018 Heavenly Bodies Met Gala wearing a custom Versace creation.

Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Donatella Versace, and Naomi Campbell walk the runway at the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week S/S 18.

Dua Lipa walks the runway at the Versace fashion show during Milan Fashion Week S/S 22.

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner wear Versace looks to the 2019 Met Gala.