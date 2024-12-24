I'm Still Not Over This Zara Collab With London's Best Stylist

It's practically Harry Styles approved.

Zara Harry Lambert collection
(Image credit: Zara)
Emma Spedding
By
published
in Features

Stylist Harry Lambert is one of the shining stars on the London fashion scene, as he has worked with Harry Styles to craft his showman aesthetic and encouraged Emma Corrin to consistently push boundaries on the red carpet. With his powerful position in popular culture and unique, playful take on fashion, it’s not surprising that Zara chose to collaborate with Lambert on a second joy-filled collection, after a successful first partnership last year.

Much like his debut collection, this edit is rooted in nostalgia and silliness, with pieces that look like you stumbled across them in a thrift store. “He just has fun with clothing, and that’s kind of where I’ve got it from,” Harry Styles said of Lambert in his American Vogue cover shoot. “He doesn’t take it too seriously, which means I don’t take it too seriously.” And as expected, this Zara collection isn’t very serious at all. Named ‘Cutie Circus’, it is inspired by Lambert’s love of theme parks, with cheeky graphics and a Helter Skelter color palette.

Zara Harry Lambert collection - suede jacket and shorts

(Image credit: Zara)

The designs are clown-like (in the best way possible), with retro stripes, block prints and candy colors that all have a '70s feel to them. Slogans were clearly important to Lambert when designing this Zara collab, and the mustard yellow ringer tee with the phrase "Bust a Balloon" looks like it has been lifted straight from the Stranger Things costume department. The blue shirt is covered in illustrations that are based on his nephew’s drawings. Once again, Lambert shows that you are never too old to approach fashion like you’re raiding a costume box. Expect to see Harry Styles wearing one of the jolly knits or the beaded necklace any moment now.

Keep scrolling to explore—and shop—the collection and be reminded of just how fun fashion can be.

Shop the Collection

Color Block Jacket X Harry Lambert
ZARA X Harry Lambert
Color Block Jacket

This deep red looks straight from the '70s.

Embroidered Shirt X Harry Lambert
ZARA X Harry Lambert
Embroidered Shirt

This is based on Lambert's nephews drawings.

Color Block Sweater X Harry Lambert
ZARA X Harry Lambert
Color Block Sweater

This is selling out quickly.

Striped T-Shirt X Harry Lambert
ZARA X Harry Lambert
Striped T-Shirt

Stripes are central to this circus-themed collection.

Leather Jacket X Harry Lambert
ZARA X Harry Lambert
Leather Jacket

The shiny finish makes this a standout piece.

Checkered Jacket X Harry Lambert
ZARA X Harry Lambert
Checkered Jacket

The lapel collar is our favorite thing about this jacket.

Plaid Trench X Harry Lambert
ZARA X Harry Lambert
Plaid Trench

This has a relaxed, oversize fit.

Striped T-Shirt X Harry Lambert
ZARA X Harry Lambert
Striped T-Shirt

Another striped beauty.

Contrast Rib T-Shirt X Harry Lambert
ZARA X Harry Lambert
Contrast Rib T-Shirt

Very '70s.

Contrast Rib T-Shirt X Harry Lambert
ZARA X Harry Lambert
Contrast Rib T-Shirt

Talk about theme-park chic.

Trench Coat X Harry Lambert
ZARA X Harry Lambert
Trench Coat

This olive shade is trending.

Emma Spedding
Emma Spedding
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸