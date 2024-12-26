The Denim Trend Fashion People in London Wear to Look Cool

London woman wears a red cardigan with a brown suede jacket, light wash baggy jeans, and loafers.

(Image credit: @_livmadeline)

If you can't beat 'em, join 'em, and in my opinion, London style can't be beat. Here I am, virtually mining the streets of London from my cozy L.A. bed on the hunt for my next pair of jeans. The winter denim trend catching my eye? Light-wash baggy jeans. In a sea of black and dark-blue styles typical for this time of year, summery denim paired with winter jackets and coats is a novelty.

Loose-fitting, faded jeans are cool by definition. They're synonymous with nearly every '90s rebel/style icon we try to emulate today, from Kate Moss in her legendary Calvin Klein ad to a Poison Ivy–era Drew Barrymore. This style of denim doesn't only work with leather jackets—it's incredibly appealing with more refined outerwear too. Don't take my word for it, though! The proof is in the London fog–flavored pudding.

Keep reading for three stylish ways fashion people are wearing this London denim trend now.

London woman wears light wash baggy jeans with a cream scarf jacket and mesh flats.

(Image credit: @francescasaffari)

I'm a born and bred California girl, and the ease of these raw-hemmed baggy jeans paired with a luxe scarf jacket speaks to me on many levels. This look is approachable yet elegant and would also look great with kitten-heel boots.

Le Low Baggy Wide Leg Jeans
FRAME
Le Low Baggy Wide Leg Jeans

Knitted Coat With Detachable Scarf

MANGO
Knitted Coat With Detachable Scarf

Marvel Flat
Tony Bianco
Marvel Flat

Large Berkeley Tote in Suede
J.Crew
Large Berkeley Tote in Suede

London woman wears baggy light wash jeans with a black leather bomber jacket, skinny belt, and patent leather heels.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

The fit on these is 10/10, and the fact that she went with a thin belt here is perfection. Also, is her necklace a purse insert?! I think a new trend is afoot.

Baggy Dad Straight
LEVI'S
Baggy Dad Straight

Skinny Leather Belt
COS
Skinny Leather Belt

Nordstrom, Pima Cotton Blend Crewneck T-Shirt
Nordstrom
Pima Cotton Blend Crewneck T-Shirt

Faux Leather Bomber Jacket
ZARA
Faux Leather Bomber Jacket

Aire Whirlpool Sunglasses
Aire
Whirlpool Sunglasses

London woman wears light wash baggy jeans with a red cardigan, brown suede jacket, and loafers.

(Image credit: @_livmadeline)

Sure, darker jeans could have worked here, but it's the color contrasts that make this outfit pop. I'm really enjoying the red cardigan against the chocolate-brown suede. She's the coolest woman on your block, for sure.

Mid-Rise Z1975 Wide Leg Jeans
ZARA
Mid-Rise Z1975 Wide Leg Jeans

BGSD, Anna Suede Leather Car Coat

BGSD
Anna Suede Leather Car Coat

Cece Alpaca Blend Rib Cardigan
Reformation
Cece Alpaca Blend Rib Cardigan

Madewell, The Grayson Penny Loafer
Madewell
The Grayson Penny Loafer

