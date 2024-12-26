The Denim Trend Fashion People in London Wear to Look Cool
If you can't beat 'em, join 'em, and in my opinion, London style can't be beat. Here I am, virtually mining the streets of London from my cozy L.A. bed on the hunt for my next pair of jeans. The winter denim trend catching my eye? Light-wash baggy jeans. In a sea of black and dark-blue styles typical for this time of year, summery denim paired with winter jackets and coats is a novelty.
Loose-fitting, faded jeans are cool by definition. They're synonymous with nearly every '90s rebel/style icon we try to emulate today, from Kate Moss in her legendary Calvin Klein ad to a Poison Ivy–era Drew Barrymore. This style of denim doesn't only work with leather jackets—it's incredibly appealing with more refined outerwear too. Don't take my word for it, though! The proof is in the London fog–flavored pudding.
Keep reading for three stylish ways fashion people are wearing this London denim trend now.
I'm a born and bred California girl, and the ease of these raw-hemmed baggy jeans paired with a luxe scarf jacket speaks to me on many levels. This look is approachable yet elegant and would also look great with kitten-heel boots.
The fit on these is 10/10, and the fact that she went with a thin belt here is perfection. Also, is her necklace a purse insert?! I think a new trend is afoot.
Sure, darker jeans could have worked here, but it's the color contrasts that make this outfit pop. I'm really enjoying the red cardigan against the chocolate-brown suede. She's the coolest woman on your block, for sure.
