Londoners Know Good Denim — Here Are 7 Looks That Are Popular There Right Now
Denim inspiration for days.
Los Angeles might be known as the home of denim, however when it comes to outfit ideas, Londoners know how to add personality to their everyday jeans. Styling in London tends to be less polished than you’ll see in Milan or Paris — instead of Chanel tweed or Dior hourglass silhouettes, you spot a lot of Chopova Lowena punkish pleated skirts, retro sneakers, and denim.
Londoners in general do denim well and aren’t afraid of more sculptural silhouettes or design-led approaches. Combing through recent street style pictures, I have pulled out seven outfits in particular that really reflect how Londoners are wearing denim now. When it comes to jean styles, it’s all about the architectural horseshoe shape, more subtle barrel legs, and baggy, slouchy jeans. Who What Wear UK’s Rebecca Rhys-Evans wore a denim look that maximalists will adore, as she wore heavily distressed, patchwork denim (that she found in a vintage shop in Tokyo) with a cat motif mesh top from JW Anderson and chunky sole boots.
If you have a more minimalist aesthetic, below you’ll find outfits that are centered around beautiful elevated basics with carefully-chosen accessories. A cardigan and wide-leg jeans are elevated with a pearl necklace and top-handle bag, while postbox red accessories are used to punctuate an otherwise simple look. Keep reading for seven denim looks that are popular in London right now.
1. Single-Breasted Blazer + Baggy Denim
Style Notes: This shrunken, butter yellow, single-breasted blazer is the perfect contrast to these slouchy, baggy jeans.
These Craig Green sneakers are very London.
2. Leather Bomber + '90s Denim
Style Notes: This is an outfit I see every time I leave my East London flat (that’s what we Brits call an apartment) on the weekend. The leather bomber and light-wash denim give this a relaxed '90s feel.
Agolde jeans are a celebrity and influencer favorite.
3. Cardigan + Pearls + Wide-Leg Denim
Style Notes: Dress up your knitwear and jeans with polished accessories, such as a top-handle bag, strings of pearls and two-tone flats. Very Kensington.
4. High-Waisted Denim + Pops Of Red
Style Notes: The ‘pop of red’ styling trick has been popular among Londoners and can be a great way to add personality to your wardrobe basics.
5. Horseshoe Jeans + Heels
Style Notes: When it comes to silhouettes, the horseshoe is having a real moment. It looks just as good with heels as flats or sneakers.
Citizens of Humanity has created the perfect horseshoe jeans.
6. Patchwork Denim + Printed Top
Style Notes: London is known for its eccentric styling and this look is anti-minimalism. The cat top by JW Anderson is just as statement-making as the heavily distressed vintage jeans.
London is known for its eccentric styling, so of course JW Anderson has a cat top.
7. Barrel Leg Jeans + Blazer + Strappy Sandals
Style Notes: British Vogue’s Sarah Harris is unofficially known as London’s queen of jeans. At London Fashion Week she wore a subtle barrel leg with an oversized taupe blazer and strappy sandals. Simple, but oh-so elegant.
-
I'm Still Not Over This Zara Collab With London's Best Stylist
It's practically Harry Styles approved.
By Emma Spedding
-
I Always See Stylish Londoners Wearing These 5 Shoes, so I Found Them All at Nordstrom
From boat shoes to riding boots.
By Emma Spedding
-
I Sniffed Out All the Chicest Under-$100 Pieces From the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale so You Don't Have To
BRB, adding them to my cart.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Everyone I Know in L.A. Will Wear These 3 Denim Trends in 2025
I'm sure of it.
By Courtney Falsey
-
People in Paris Will Never Stop Wearing These Shoes With Jeans
Classic is as classic does.
By Courtney Falsey
-
I Want to Elevate My Looks—31 Chic Pieces From the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale That Are Sure to Do The Trick
Bring on the compliments.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
7 Anti-Trend Denim Outfits I See Every Day in London
These looks will save you time in the morning.
By Emma Spedding
-
I Test-Drove the Most Talked-About Free People Jeans and Fell in Love With These 7 Pairs
We the Free for the win.
By Nikki Chwatt