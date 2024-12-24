Londoners Know Good Denim — Here Are 7 Looks That Are Popular There Right Now

Los Angeles might be known as the home of denim, however when it comes to outfit ideas, Londoners know how to add personality to their everyday jeans. Styling in London tends to be less polished than you’ll see in Milan or Paris — instead of Chanel tweed or Dior hourglass silhouettes, you spot a lot of Chopova Lowena punkish pleated skirts, retro sneakers, and denim.

Londoners in general do denim well and aren’t afraid of more sculptural silhouettes or design-led approaches. Combing through recent street style pictures, I have pulled out seven outfits in particular that really reflect how Londoners are wearing denim now. When it comes to jean styles, it’s all about the architectural horseshoe shape, more subtle barrel legs, and baggy, slouchy jeans. Who What Wear UK’s Rebecca Rhys-Evans wore a denim look that maximalists will adore, as she wore heavily distressed, patchwork denim (that she found in a vintage shop in Tokyo) with a cat motif mesh top from JW Anderson and chunky sole boots.

If you have a more minimalist aesthetic, below you’ll find outfits that are centered around beautiful elevated basics with carefully-chosen accessories. A cardigan and wide-leg jeans are elevated with a pearl necklace and top-handle bag, while postbox red accessories are used to punctuate an otherwise simple look. Keep reading for seven denim looks that are popular in London right now.

1. Single-Breasted Blazer + Baggy Denim

(Image credit: Nicole Gomes)

Style Notes: This shrunken, butter yellow, single-breasted blazer is the perfect contrast to these slouchy, baggy jeans.

The Frankie Shop Colette Hourglass Blazer - Camel $289 SHOP NOW This sculpts the waist beautifully.

H&M Ava Jean $30 SHOP NOW Just the right amount of slouch.

ADIDAS ORIGINALS + Craig Green Squash Polta Akh Printed Mesh, Suede and Leather Sneakers $220 SHOP NOW These Craig Green sneakers are very London.

2. Leather Bomber + '90s Denim

(Image credit: Nicole Gomes)

Style Notes: This is an outfit I see every time I leave my East London flat (that’s what we Brits call an apartment) on the weekend. The leather bomber and light-wash denim give this a relaxed '90s feel.

& Other Stories Oversized Leather Jacket $599 SHOP NOW A leather bomber is a forever investment.

AGOLDE 90's Distressed Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans $220 SHOP NOW Agolde jeans are a celebrity and influencer favorite.

Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed Clog $160 SHOP NOW These will give your jeans a casual spin.

3. Cardigan + Pearls + Wide-Leg Denim

(Image credit: Nicole Gomes)

Style Notes: Dress up your knitwear and jeans with polished accessories, such as a top-handle bag, strings of pearls and two-tone flats. Very Kensington.

&DAUGHTER Ada Wool Cardigan $480 SHOP NOW When it comes to knitwear, London editors are obsessed with &Daughter.

COS Volume Jeans - Wide $135 SHOP NOW If you keep the length long, they will puddle around the leg.

st. Moran Freshwater Pearl Triple Strand Necklace $345 SHOP NOW Add some glamour to the proceedings.

4. High-Waisted Denim + Pops Of Red

(Image credit: Nicole Gomes)

Style Notes: The ‘pop of red’ styling trick has been popular among Londoners and can be a great way to add personality to your wardrobe basics.

& Other Stories Wide Cropped Jeans $119 SHOP NOW Even the Princess of Wales is a fan of & Other Stories's denim.

Franco Sarto Vana Flat $90 SHOP NOW These will stand out in any outfit.

&Daughter Fionn Cashmere Foulard in Poppy Red $240 SHOP NOW Loop over all your sweaters and jackets.

5. Horseshoe Jeans + Heels

(Image credit: Nicole Gomes)

Style Notes: When it comes to silhouettes, the horseshoe is having a real moment. It looks just as good with heels as flats or sneakers.

Róhe Open Armhole Convertible Sweater $530 SHOP NOW These have clever convertible arms.

CITIZENS OF HUMANITY Horseshoe Distressed Mid-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans $290 SHOP NOW Citizens of Humanity has created the perfect horseshoe jeans.

BOTTEGA VENETA Blink Twisted Intrecciato Leather Sandals $1100 SHOP NOW Bottega Veneta's iconic Intrecciato weave.

6. Patchwork Denim + Printed Top

(Image credit: Nicole Gomez)

Style Notes: London is known for its eccentric styling and this look is anti-minimalism. The cat top by JW Anderson is just as statement-making as the heavily distressed vintage jeans.

JW Anderson Underpinning Long Sleeve Top $190 SHOP NOW London is known for its eccentric styling, so of course JW Anderson has a cat top.

GANNI Dark Blue Heavy Washed Carpenter Jeans $395 SHOP NOW The patchwork trend is gaining momentum.

Petit Moments Modern Rodeo Belt $45 SHOP NOW Add a western flair.

7. Barrel Leg Jeans + Blazer + Strappy Sandals

(Image credit: Nicole Gomes)

Style Notes: British Vogue’s Sarah Harris is unofficially known as London’s queen of jeans. At London Fashion Week she wore a subtle barrel leg with an oversized taupe blazer and strappy sandals. Simple, but oh-so elegant.

COS Single-Breasted Wool-Blend Blazer $220 SHOP NOW COS is known for its expert tailoring.

PAIGE Alexis High Waist Ankle Barrel Jeans $249 SHOP NOW A subtle barrel leg silhouette.