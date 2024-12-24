Londoners Know Good Denim — Here Are 7 Looks That Are Popular There Right Now

Los Angeles might be known as the home of denim, however when it comes to outfit ideas, Londoners know how to add personality to their everyday jeans. Styling in London tends to be less polished than you’ll see in Milan or Paris — instead of Chanel tweed or Dior hourglass silhouettes, you spot a lot of Chopova Lowena punkish pleated skirts, retro sneakers, and denim.

Londoners in general do denim well and aren’t afraid of more sculptural silhouettes or design-led approaches. Combing through recent street style pictures, I have pulled out seven outfits in particular that really reflect how Londoners are wearing denim now. When it comes to jean styles, it’s all about the architectural horseshoe shape, more subtle barrel legs, and baggy, slouchy jeans. Who What Wear UK’s Rebecca Rhys-Evans wore a denim look that maximalists will adore, as she wore heavily distressed, patchwork denim (that she found in a vintage shop in Tokyo) with a cat motif mesh top from JW Anderson and chunky sole boots.

If you have a more minimalist aesthetic, below you’ll find outfits that are centered around beautiful elevated basics with carefully-chosen accessories. A cardigan and wide-leg jeans are elevated with a pearl necklace and top-handle bag, while postbox red accessories are used to punctuate an otherwise simple look. Keep reading for seven denim looks that are popular in London right now.

1. Single-Breasted Blazer + Baggy Denim

London street style denim

(Image credit: Nicole Gomes)

Style Notes: This shrunken, butter yellow, single-breasted blazer is the perfect contrast to these slouchy, baggy jeans.

Colette Hourglass Blazer - Camel
The Frankie Shop
Colette Hourglass Blazer - Camel

This sculpts the waist beautifully.

Ava Jean
H&M
Ava Jean

Just the right amount of slouch.

+ Craig Green Squash Polta Akh Printed Mesh, Suede and Leather Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
+ Craig Green Squash Polta Akh Printed Mesh, Suede and Leather Sneakers

These Craig Green sneakers are very London.

2. Leather Bomber + '90s Denim

London street style denim

(Image credit: Nicole Gomes)

Style Notes: This is an outfit I see every time I leave my East London flat (that’s what we Brits call an apartment) on the weekend. The leather bomber and light-wash denim give this a relaxed '90s feel.

Oversized Leather Jacket
& Other Stories
Oversized Leather Jacket

A leather bomber is a forever investment.

90's Distressed Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans
AGOLDE
90's Distressed Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans

Agolde jeans are a celebrity and influencer favorite.

Boston Soft Footbed Clog
Birkenstock
Boston Soft Footbed Clog

These will give your jeans a casual spin.

3. Cardigan + Pearls + Wide-Leg Denim

London street style denim

(Image credit: Nicole Gomes)

Style Notes: Dress up your knitwear and jeans with polished accessories, such as a top-handle bag, strings of pearls and two-tone flats. Very Kensington.

Ada Wool Cardigan
&DAUGHTER
Ada Wool Cardigan

When it comes to knitwear, London editors are obsessed with &Daughter.

Volume Jeans - Wide
COS
Volume Jeans - Wide

If you keep the length long, they will puddle around the leg.

Freshwater Pearl Triple Strand Necklace
st. Moran
Freshwater Pearl Triple Strand Necklace

Add some glamour to the proceedings.

4. High-Waisted Denim + Pops Of Red

London street style denim

(Image credit: Nicole Gomes)

Style Notes: The ‘pop of red’ styling trick has been popular among Londoners and can be a great way to add personality to your wardrobe basics.

Wide Cropped Jeans
& Other Stories
Wide Cropped Jeans

Even the Princess of Wales is a fan of & Other Stories's denim.

Vana Flat
Franco Sarto
Vana Flat

These will stand out in any outfit.

Fionn Cashmere Foulard in Poppy Red
&Daughter
Fionn Cashmere Foulard in Poppy Red

Loop over all your sweaters and jackets.

5. Horseshoe Jeans + Heels

London street style denim

(Image credit: Nicole Gomes)

Style Notes: When it comes to silhouettes, the horseshoe is having a real moment. It looks just as good with heels as flats or sneakers.

Open Armhole Convertible Sweater
Róhe
Open Armhole Convertible Sweater

These have clever convertible arms.

Horseshoe Distressed Mid-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Horseshoe Distressed Mid-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans

Citizens of Humanity has created the perfect horseshoe jeans.

Blink Twisted Intrecciato Leather Sandals
BOTTEGA VENETA
Blink Twisted Intrecciato Leather Sandals

Bottega Veneta's iconic Intrecciato weave.

6. Patchwork Denim + Printed Top

Patchwork denim

(Image credit: Nicole Gomez)

Style Notes: London is known for its eccentric styling and this look is anti-minimalism. The cat top by JW Anderson is just as statement-making as the heavily distressed vintage jeans.

Underpinning Long Sleeve Top
JW Anderson
Underpinning Long Sleeve Top

London is known for its eccentric styling, so of course JW Anderson has a cat top.

Dark Blue Heavy Washed Carpenter Jeans
GANNI
Dark Blue Heavy Washed Carpenter Jeans

The patchwork trend is gaining momentum.

Modern Rodeo Belt
Petit Moments
Modern Rodeo Belt

Add a western flair.

7. Barrel Leg Jeans + Blazer + Strappy Sandals

Jeans at London Fashion Week Sarah Harris

(Image credit: Nicole Gomes)

Style Notes: British Vogue’s Sarah Harris is unofficially known as London’s queen of jeans. At London Fashion Week she wore a subtle barrel leg with an oversized taupe blazer and strappy sandals. Simple, but oh-so elegant.

Single-Breasted Wool-Blend Blazer
COS
Single-Breasted Wool-Blend Blazer

COS is known for its expert tailoring.

Alexis High Waist Ankle Barrel Jeans
PAIGE
Alexis High Waist Ankle Barrel Jeans

A subtle barrel leg silhouette.

Whitney Horsebit-Embellished Lizard-Effect Leather Mules
TOM FORD
Whitney Horsebit-Embellished Lizard-Effect Leather Mules

Add a Carrie Bradshaw heel.

