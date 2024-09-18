London Has Spoken—These Are the 10 Trends That Matter Most for Spring 2025

While it’s difficult to wrap up all of the trends we saw unfold at London Fashion Week for the spring/summer 2025 collections, there was one discernible takeaway from all the shows we saw. For the past few seasons—I’d go as far as to say since shows commenced after a temporary hiatus due to the pandemic a few years ago—the trend cycle has moved slower than I’ve ever seen it do so before. This is no bad thing—the longer a trend remains relevant means anything we invest in to tap into said trend will feel current for longer, too. And while we will never advocate flippantly buying things with the intention of only wearing them for a short space of time, there's a certain comfort in knowing that the pieces you do acquire will be around for a while. However, I think I speak for all of us when I say we’re ready for new looks and aesthetics to inspire us. And London? Well, it gave us just that and a whole lot to talk about travelling home in our LFW Volvo car at the end of each day.

Spring/summer 2025 is blossoming with life, and I’m very pleased to see it. While the era of elegance is still widely prevalent, I was excited to see some fresh interpretations of it on the London Fashion Week runways. Indeed, there are lots of pretty skirts to be had but, the way designers chose to style them felt renewed and unexpected, with polo shirts and bikini tops offering an alternative to the prim and proper blouses that were widely matched with the item last season. The palette itself was revived also. Sure, there are still neutrals aplenty but, akin to shades of a sky painted by a setting sun, countless brands showcased looks in glorious yellows, oranges, pinks and reds, with some of the most noteworthy pieces coming from 16Arlington.

On the other side of the spectrum, however, what piqued our interest was how so many designers ushered in darker, moodier pieces; the sort you’d expect to see for autumn/winter, not spring/summer. Gothic-inspired, darkly romantic eveningwear kept cropping up at Erdem, Huishan Zhang and Nensi Dojaka, while JW Anderson honed its focus on the art of knitwear. Topsy-turvy it may appear, but I’d argue that this is the most British interpretation of spring/summer dressing we’ve ever had, especially considering we’ve just experienced one of the wettest, coldest summers that many of us can remember.

Ultimately, the looks from London Fashion Week for spring/summer 2025 are worth discussing in greater detail, so I have. Below, you’ll find ten that feel especially important and will significantly impact how we all get dressed next year.

10 Spring/Summer 2025 Trends From London Fashion Week That Impressed Us

1. Unbuttoned Shirts

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

As seen at: Huishan Zhang, Roksanda, 16Arlington



Style Notes: Something most (if not all) of us will have in our wardrobes is a button-down shirt. Be it cotton, linen or something more fanciful like satin or organza, shirts were all over the spring/summer 2025 runways and, in many instances, left unbuttoned to the navel.

Shop the Trend:

Toteme Oversized Embroidered Organic Cotton-Poplin Shirt £250 SHOP NOW A white cotton shirt is a wardrobe non-negotiable that no fashion editor will ever be without.

With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend Exaggerated Cuff £130 SHOP NOW The rich green stripes add dimension to this classic shirt.

Givenchy Draped Open-Back Silk and Linen-Blend Shirt £1500 SHOP NOW The butter yellow colour trend is set to flourish this autumn.

2. Mini Moments

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

As seen at: Nensi Dojaka, Emilia Wickstead, Karoline Vitto



Style Notes: For a long time, hemlines largely hovered from the mid calve to the ankle, gently grazing boots and shoes to create a ladylike silhouette. However, for 2025, things are taking a sassier turn as the mini hemline, which we saw across dresses and skirts alike, is back in a big way. At least it is as far as London's top designers are concerned. Simple shifts came in pretty colours at Emilia Wickstead, while Karoline Vitto turned up the heat with cutouts and slinky jersey.

Shop the Trend:

Nensi Dojaka Button-Up Mini Dress £1220 SHOP NOW Nensi Dojaka's playful minis are a fashion person's favourites.

H&M Bow-Detail Dress £45 SHOP NOW I always reach for a simple shift dress when in need of an easy and elegant look.

Reformation Nataly Knit Dress £148 SHOP NOW The boat neck detailing adds such an elegant edge.

3. Sunset Shades

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

As seen at: 16Arlington, Nensi Dojaka, Feben



Style Notes: As I alluded in my introduction, for spring/summer 2025, designers have sought inspiration from dusk and dawn, resulting a palette of indescribably beautiful reds, pinks, oranges and yellows. What makes this trend all the more striking is how it's been explored, namely in the form of breathtaking dresses—Nensi Dojaka's ruffled mini complete with train being a firm highlight—as well as monochrome suiting and co-ords.

Shop the Trend:

Zara Textured Organza Jacket £70 SHOP NOW Add a splash of colour to your autumn/winter wardrobe.

Emilia Wickstead Pola Strapless Cloqué-Jacquard Maxi Dress £1780 SHOP NOW Style this with lashings of jewellery or forgo accessories entirely.

Roksanda Orange Silk Gaia Midi Dress £1695 SHOP NOW The silky composition means this feels amazing on the skin.

4. Seasonal Mix-Up

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

As seen at: Erdem, JW Anderson, Mithridate



Style Notes: Perhaps one of the most predominant trends from London's spring/summer 2025 showcase was how un-spring-and-summer like the looks were! Where there were sunset shades, gothic black served as its antithesis. Far from forlorn, these looks appeal to those with moodier aesthetics, not boring ones, and perhaps feel more in-keeping with a British summer than gauzy, nearly nonexistent dresses do. JW Anderson's exploration of knitwear was met with rigorous applause, while Erdem went romantic with ornate beading and luxurious fabrics.

Shop the Trend:

COS Pure Brushed-Cashmere Cardigan £180 SHOP NOW Layer this over another knit or style on its own.

Erdem Layered Ruched Tulle and Floral-Print Cotton-Faille Midi Dress £2495 SHOP NOW Erdem's dramatic dresses will always be my go-to for elevated evening wear.

Khaite Carmona Double-Breasted Textured-Leather Coat £6170 SHOP NOW This structured leather trench is perfect for transeasonal layering.

5. Pleated Skirts

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

As seen at: Burberry, Emilia Wickstead, Kent&Curwen



Style Notes: Skirts have been a key item where 2024 is concerned, so I imagine many of you will be pleased to hear that its continuing its reign into 2025, too. For next year, I was startled at how many designers included pleated midis in their collections; the sort of which we saw peak in popularity about 10 years ago. A perfect example of how, when it comes to fashion, what goes around really does come back around.

Shop the Trend:

COS Voluminous Pleated Cotton Midi Skirt £115 SHOP NOW Style this with knee boots or wear with pointed-toe kitten heels.

Mango Pleated Midi Skirt £50 SHOP NOW A plated skirt adds volume to your outfit in a relaxed and low-key way.

Burberry Pleated Wool-Blend Twill Midi Skirt £1190 SHOP NOW The wool-blend composition ensures lasting insulation.

6. Double Denim, Cont

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

As seen at: Huishan Zhang, Marques'Almeida, Masha Popova



Style Notes: Every fashion person's favourite fabric has had a high-fashion re-invention for spring/summer 2025, and the results are wardrobe altering. Layering up the hardy material, double-denim looks dominated runways in fresh silhouettes that revived the nostalgic combination in a way that really hasn't been done previously. Bravo, London!

Shop the Trend:

16 Arlington Ille Front-Slit Denim Skirt £390 SHOP NOW Style with a denim shirt or wear with a white tee.

JW Anderson Logo Denim Jacket £538 SHOP NOW A denim jacket is a timeless staple that will never go out of style.

Arket Cloud Low Loose Jeans £97 SHOP NOW Every great wardrobe starts with a reliable pair of jeans.

7. Bead Brigade

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

As seen at: Alhuwalia, Standing Ground, Huishan Zhang



Style Notes: To us magpie dressers, there's no embellishment more powerful than a well utilised bead. Spotted on more runways than one can even recall, the emerging trend instilled a glamorous edge to understated looks, without having to resort to ruffles or sparkles. Some beads were hidden under fabric, as evidenced here by Standing Ground, but my favourite interpretation was undoubtedly Huishan Zhang's beaded trench coat.

Shop the Trend:

Huishan Zhang Joelle Crystal-Embellished Recycled-Crepe Maxi Dress £2895 SHOP NOW This pretty lilac shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

& Other Stories Beaded Merino Cardigan £97 SHOP NOW Style this with a mini skirt for a low-key, party-ready look.

Zara Embroidered Shirt With Jewels £60 SHOP NOW This embellished shirt looks more expensive than it is.

8. Fantastic Fringe

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

As seen at: Erdem, Roksanda, Edeline Lee



Style Notes: Thanks to its show-stopping impact, fringing is something we often see on the runway but there's something about next year's offering that feels so much fresher than what we've seen previously. Crafted in brighter, bolder shades and used in unexpected ways—bursting from seams and draped from neckline to waist—I'm impressed at how new this old trend was made to feel across the board.

Shop the Trend:

Palmer//Harding Assembled Fringed Cotton Midi Shirt Dress £665 SHOP NOW This pretty dress incorporates the fringe trend in a more low-key way.

Isabel Marant Faro Fringed Suede Clutch £690 SHOP NOW The suede bag trend is taking off this season.

Simkhai Signa Fringed Open-Knit Maxi Dress £505 SHOP NOW Style with mary janes or wear with a sky-high shoe.

9. Brown Leather

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

As seen at: Feben, Tolu Coker, Roksanda



Style Notes: Lighter and softer than its black leather counterparts, brown colouring gives moody leather fabrics a breath of fresh air for the spring season. Styling well with softer shades including rosy pinks and creams, this luxurious trend is set to seep into the fore next season. This is especially handy as there's so much of it on the market already for autumn.

Shop the Trend:

Abercrombie Vegan Leather 90s Straight Pant £82 SHOP NOW I always come back to Abercrombie for their chic trouser selection.

Whistles Clean Bonded Leather Jacket £449 £359 SHOP NOW Whistle's leather jackets are a fashion persons favourites.

CO Leather Midi Skirt £1285 SHOP NOW Style with brown leather knee boots to double down on the trend.

10. Volume Dresses

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

As seen at: Simone Rocha, Erdem, Edeline Lee



Style Notes: The spring/summer 2025 runways asserted that more really is more, and voluminous dresses were met with adoration this September. Fluffy, romantic and oh-so-fun, this jubilant trend is one that I can't wait to see come alive next year.

Shop the Trend:

Self-Portrait Polka-Dot Taffeta Midi Dress £450 SHOP NOW Trust me—the polkadot print trend will never go out of style.

Erdem Tie-Detailed Organza-Cloqué Midi Dress £2295 SHOP NOW This dramatic gown will turn heads in the best way possible.