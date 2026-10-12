I'm Not Ready for Jeans and Coats Just Yet—All of the Best Autumn Outfits RN Feature This Trending Skirt
We might be fully into the swing of autumn, but that doesn't mean we have to start prepping for winter quite yet. Fashion insiders everywhere are turning to kilts as the transitional wardrobe hero we didn't know we needed.
Now that we've made it over the proverbial hump and fully transitioned into autumn, I'm ready to lean into the best autumn fashion with great gusto. Linen and sandals? To the back of the wardrobe! The next few months are all about cosy, layered outfits that look just as good on the commute as they do for a staycation in the countryside, and one piece in particular has gone from practical piece to fashion-person favourite in 2026: the kilt. Once the reserve of Scottish heritage dressing, the humble pleated skirt has found a cooler place in the fashion conversation. And, honestly, it's easy to see why.
"I started Le Kilt when my granny made me a little Black Watch kilt back when I was working as a design assistant at Fred Perry in 2012. It just became part of my wardrobe, worn with all the little shrunken knits and monkey boots I was wearing at the time," says Sam McCoach, founder of independent Scottish brand Le Kilt,known for its contemporary take on the traditional craft. "My wardrobe has obviously evolved since then, but the kilt has never really left. It’s remained a constant—a staple that somehow always feels relevant."
There’s something wonderfully nostalgic about the kilt, whether it makes you think of the Highlands, the runway or even school uniforms, but the latest iterations feel like an evolution from the traditional style. Classic tartan will always be a mainstay, but 2026 is also championing sleek grey and black versions that feel just as polished as tailoring, wrap silhouettes that soften the silhouette, and modern buckle details like Chopova Lowena's ubiquitous carabiners that have been giving the street-style set plenty to work with during fashion month and beyond.
And, thankfully for us, an easy wool skirt doesn’t require a complete wardrobe overhaul. A kilt looks just as at home with a chunky knit and knee-high boots as it does with a shirt, tailored blazer or simple T-shirt. In other words, it has all the versatility of a classic skirt, but with enough personality to make an outfit feel considered.
"Kilts are incredibly versatile and completely ageless," adds McCoach. "I guess that’s why they stay in your wardrobe for so long. There’s something about them that feels passed down, almost like a tradition. With Le Kilt, I try to keep that sense of permanence whilst making them feel modern for today as well as tomorrow too."
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With Marks and Spencer's recent runway debut featuring an elegant black kilt, and the continued rise and rise of brands like Le Kilt, it's clear that the pleated skirt is finding favour again. So, if you’ve been wondering whether the kilt is worth adding to your autumn wardrobe, consider this your sign. From the brands that fashion insiders are wearing now to the easiest ways to make the trend feel modern, keep scrolling to see how to style 2026’s most unexpected skirt revival.
How to Wear a Kilt Skirt in 2026
1. Statement Knit + Mini Kilt + Ankle Boots
Style Notes: It just wouldn't be the run-up to Christmas without a chunky, statement knit (and no, I don't mean "novelty"). There's something about Lucy Williams' easy ensemble (pictured above) that makes me wish for colder weather. The Scots had cornered the market with this brand of Highland-hygge dressing (think Fair Isle knits, kilts and shearling), but Lucy manages to make it feel city-appropriate by opting for a shorter hemline and adding a pared-back leather boot.
Shop the Look:
Barbour
Adina Fair Isle Crew Neck Jumper
Lucy's exact jumper is still in stock.
Le Kilt
01 Kilt Fine Olive Charcoal Black Watch
Handcrafted in Scotland, and made from 100% lightweight wool gaberdine.
Bobbies
Lison Boot in Ikra Black
Smart enough for the city, but with a tough, rugged sole in case you fancy a trip to the country.
2. Barn Jacket + Kilt + Heavy Boots
Style Notes: What happens when you take the biggest coat trend of 2025 and pair it with the biggest skirt trend of 2026? Alice Sattherwaite's barn jacket and kilt combination. Until winter hits, you won't need a wool coat, and these lightweight jackets are a transitional wonder for throwing on over fine knits and tees, and feel all the dressier with a longer kilt skirt and a high-octane chunky boot.
Style Notes: For conclusive proof that autumn outfits don't have to be cream jumpers and camel trench coats, look no further than this joyful cardigan and kilt combination. Take it from Sarah Corbett-Winder (pictured above): clashing prints never looked (or felt) so good. Just start with your favourite knit, add an equally bright kilt (in fact, one full of as many colours as possible is even better), and ground the whole thing with simple and practical loafers and white socks.
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Shrimps
Ambrosia Cardigan
Shrimps' adorable knits always get a yes from me.
Barbour
Marena Tartan Midi Skirt
Just the right amount of chaotic colour-clashing to make sense. And yes, there's more round the back.
Massimo Dutti
Leather Penny Loafer
You'll wear these on repeat throughout autumn.
4. Boxy Jacket + Tartan Skirt + Square-Toe Boots
Style Notes: The beauty in this outfit comes from the proportion play. Sure, Taffy Msipa could have pulled on a knit, but this boxy, structured jacket will be equally warm and also bring some shape to an otherwise relaxed 'fit. A long classic kilt always feels premium with a knee-high boot (even if you can't see the whole thing), but a square toe is the standout detail that pulls the whole thing together and brings it right up to date.
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ARKET
Padded Windbreaker Jacket
Ultra padded for cosy comfort.
Le Kilt
Black Watch Olive
This kind of length feels smart enough for evening too.
Style Notes: Whilst it is true that Hannah Almassi's Chopovena Lowena look is actually a dress, it can serve as great styling inspiration for how to wear printed skirts, too. The brand's cult carabiner skirts do have some kilt-spiration, and tucking a pretty blouse into such a graphic skirt and colour-matching the hues with a statement boot feels like the elegant way to make print clashing feel chic in 2026.
Style Notes: Hear me out: a miniskirt in cold weather might not be your first thought, but Leonie Charlott's layered look is a masterclass in keeping warm whilst looking cool. With a shirt, a cardigan and a chunky leather jacket, you're not going to feel underdressed, and adding a pair of tights and a tall patent boot will stop your kilt from feeling draughty. This outfit could be copied and pasted and swapped out for a simple black skirt, but the fun colour and uplifting tartan print make this whole ensemble feel so much more joyful than simple colour-blocking.
Shop the Look:
Allsaints
Sydney Oversized Shearling Jacket
Allsaints leather and shearling jackets are such exceptional quality that they are well worth the investment.
Remy Farrell is a London-based fashion editor with 10 years of experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she ventured into beauty, compiling reviews and diverse beauty content.
In her role as fashion editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and loves uncovering hidden gems to make shopping accessible to everyone.