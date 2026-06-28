Each season we are inevitably inundated with new trends and key pieces to have on our radar. While the runway sets the tone for trends months in advance, by the time actually summer arrives, it's interesting to see what influences have been taken and incorporated into more wearable street styles. Though clothing trends tend to move at a much quicker pace, accessory trends are set at the start of the season and typically have more longevity, as we wear them with just about everything already in our wardrobes.
As we continue striving for the balance of practical and timeless (while still keeping our wardrobes feeling fresh and on-trend), I’ve been looking for versatile key pieces well worth spending money on as they can be worn with an array of different looks. For that reason, I’ve found myself gravitating towards the trends that European women are wearing and what styles are really gaining traction across the continent as opposed to quick, fleeting trends.
Wearability and style are always at the top of my mind, and European women have mastered the art of making classic styles feel brand new. But what are they wearing on their feet I hear you ask? Well, this year I’ve found that sporty influences remain firmly in their summer circulation in the form of rope sandals, while flip flops bring the practical yet classic element into the equation for easy, everyday wear. Beaded sandals are a nod to the ongoing boho trend, but have evolved and feel more modern and chic this time around.
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So, whether you’re planning a city break or a Mediterranean beach getaway, scroll on to discover five European shoe trends perfect for summer 2026.
1. Red Sandals
Style Notes: Colour and I have an ongoing feud, and I’m somewhat of a neutral obsessive at heart. But, when it comes to summer, all elements of my comfort zone go out of the window as I incorporate colours and prints into my wardrobe for a dose of dopamine. Pops of red have been everywhere this season, but sandals are the style that I’ve fully embraced, and honestly, can’t get enough of. Whether you opt for a heeled iteration or a flat, they're popular now for bringing your look right up to date.