When I'm lacking inspiration for cold-weather dressing, I have a few reliable sources to turn to. The most infallible group of all I've discovered by sifting through Copenhagen It girl winter trends. This Scandinavian style set knows how to put together outfits that stray from boring but are never trendy to the point of feeling dated after just a few weeks of wear. It's no surprise that they've perfected the art of winter styling and always introduce us to the most exciting trends. They reside in an undoubtedly fashion-forward city and have to handle average highs of 4°C each year. This has seemingly created the ideal environment for style ingenuity.
The drop in temperature that happens each year is directly correlated to a total dip in style motivation for me. The cold makes me remarkably stubborn about changing out of a voluminous fleece and leggings, so it's always helpful having a concrete collection of outfit ideas and winter-worthy trends to pull me from my style slump. No one does it better than the fashion set up north. Frost, freezing rain, never-ending snow—it doesn't hinder them. If anything, it exudes their levels of creativity. Their looks are proof that colour, personality and texture are all possible even in the months when layers are a given.
Of course, fashion at this time of year needs to be sensible in some regards. Warm winter outfits are a necessity, but the right trends can move the needle from purely functional to aesthetically intriguing and personal. Copenhagen it girls have known how to do this for ages. During the months when it's trickier than ever to retain your style under countless layers, they'll swap plain black puffers for faux-fur-trimmed coats. They'll bring in a pop of red to otherwise simple looks. They'll incorporate bold scarves and animal print handbags.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
So if you're currently less-than-thrilled with your winter lineup, look no further than these Copenhagen it girl winter trends that will no doubt reinvigorate your styling potential during this time of year.
6 Copenhagen It-Girl Winter 2026 Trends to Try
1. Faux-Fur-Trimmed Coats
Style Notes: Standing out from the ever-classic fully faux fur coats, faux-fur-trimmed coats have commandeered our attention this autumn and winter, adorning our sleeves, collars and hems with velvety soft texture. Most often, I've admired how Copenhagen it girls are styling them. They're not afraid to experiment with fresh colours, nor are they worried about wearing this outerwear silhouette as an everyday staple. The luxurious-looking construction may seem fit for only nights out or dinner dates, but they make a case for wearing them to get a coffee or run errands. It's the best way to make your winter capsule wardrobe feel more interesting.
Shop the Trend:
STAND STUDIO
Monica Belted Leather Coat
The belt buckle and wavy collar and sleeves give this chic coat a '70s aesthetic.
MANGO
Manteco Wool Coat With Removable Fur Collar
A classic black coat worth adding to your collection. Its collar is remobable, too, so you can switch up the look.
Rotate
Belted Leather Coat
The warm brown fur and deep red leather quickly elevate a wardrobe of winter staples.
2. Striped Knitwear
Style Notes: For a pinch more personality this winter, take a page from the Copenhagen fashion set's affinity for striped knits. They provide a warmer alternative to autumn's equally as colourful striped T-shirt trend and encapsulate both the striped cardigan and striped jumper trend. They're super cosy and double as an excellent layer but work as a top, too. Pair yours with jeans and layer a wool coat over top or something in another bold pattern for a maximalist spin.
Shop the Trend:
Ganni
Turtleneck in Multistripe
For those unbelievably cold days, opt for this thick, chunky knit jumper.
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Purple is trending this season, and this mixture of colours is such a pretty way of incorporating it into your lineup.
Boden
Marta Merino Wool Jumper-Hotch Stripe
Deep brown and black are an unexpected but well-matched colour combination.
3. Leather Bomber Jackets
Style Notes: When you tire of wearing puffer jackets and wool coats, re-energise your wardrobe with a leather bomber jacket. They're so easy to layer over thicker jumpers or several layers, but feel more polished than strictly functional outerwear. There is no shortage of cuts to choose from either, with funnel neck and relaxed silhouettes earning attention from the most stylish people this year. If you're looking for a way to make your outfit stand out, try adding a colourful triangle scarf in one of winter's trending colours, like vivid purple or pillarbox red.
Shop the Trend:
Reformation
Veda Harrison Leather Oversized Bomber
The rich chocolate brown is such a chic shade, as is the funnel neck collar, which can also fold down.
Combine the faux fur trim and bomber jacket trends into one with this stylish choice.
Acne Studios
Leather Jacket
For a sleeker, clean cut option with a little less volume, this style is perfect.
4. Animal Print Handbags
Style Notes: Animal print is having a moment, and not just one specific print, but multiple. Scandi It girls in particular are reaching for Dalmatian, Bambi and zebra patterns, though cow and tiger are seeing an uptick too. One of the chicest ways to incorporate it is through accessories, like a handbag. These add just the right dose of colour and visual interest to an outfit, especially monochrome ensembles or those made up of purely neutral palettes. Try it with a structured handbag, a slouchy tote or a statement clutch.
Shop the Trend:
Reformation
Inez Clutch
The large fold-over shape and Dalmatian print make this bag a show-stopping addition to your handbag collection.
DeMellier
Stockholm Shoulder Bag
The Stockholm silhouette from DeMellier will forever remain timeless, but with a zebra print it's infinitely more fun to wear.
TOTEME
Bevel Pony Hair Bag
This shape is distinct but slouchy and spacious enough to carry all of your cold-weather essentials.
5. A Pop of Red
Style Notes: I'm not at all surprised that the Copenhagen fashion set has once again adopted this exceptional styling hack. The unexpected red theory is crucial for winter dressing, as it instantly sets you apart from the sea of black, navy, grey and brown outfits normally found out and about during winter. Though there is nothing wrong with neutrals and winter basics, red brings a lively energy to your outfit, and it's so easy to incorporate, mainly because it pairs well with a variety of other colours. I've seen this rendered in so many ways from Copenhagen it girls, from statement red leather skirts to poppy red jackets to apple red triangle scarves.
Shop the Trend:
OMHU
Als Crew Neck Sweater
Not only does this knit lend a vibrant wash of colour to any look but the brand itself was born in Denmark and made in the UK. Completely it girl approved.
Reformation
Wiley Knit Top
Perfect for holiday party season or dressing up your current everyday rotation.
ZARA
Leather Midi Skirt
Made of buttery soft suede, this leather skirt will brighten up any winter outfit.
6. Lace-Trim Blouses
Style Notes: The more romantic and Bohemian fashion trends are still present even into the depths of winter thanks to longer-sleeve renditions of lace, balloon sleeves and embroidery. Lace-trim blouses in particular are a go-to choice for Scandinavian style experts, as they look beautiful layered under knitwear and coats but hold their own when you take your outer layers off indoors. If you're looking to embrace more elegant winter fashion pieces, these ethereal tops are a simple route to this kind of wardrobe.
Shop the Trend:
ME+EM
Lace Trim Blouse
The cheesecloth texture and subtle lace trim make this a worthy addition to your winter wardrobe.
DÔEN
Arlette Top
DÔEN never fails to create the most romantic pieces, and this whimsical, sheer blouse is no exception.
Rixo
Tove Satin Jacquard Top
Satin and lace are such a romantic and beautiful combination, especially in shirt form.
Melissa Epifano Varley is a writer and editor who covers fashion, home, and beauty. She has over seven years of experience and has written for Forbes, InStyle, People, The Zoe Report, and Byrdie. She has also served as the editor-in-chief of Real Homes and lifestyle editor at The Spruce and ran her own wide-fit footwear line for over three years. She graduated a year early from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Science in journalism. Melissa has won the PPA Next Gen Award and currently covers fashion, trend, and shopping content for Who What Wear. She’s passionate about helping readers discover their own sense of style in their wardrobes and homes—whether that’s through products, trends, or concepts that they deeply resonate with and makes them feel their best. She’s originally from the U.S. but is now based in Bath where she spends her free time reading books, creatively writing, and taking part in more esoteric endeavours like reiki and tarot.