The $25 H&M and $50 Zara Flats I'm Buying Because This Shoe Trend Is Suddenly Everywhere
If you love leopard print but are also tired of leopard print, I think you'll appreciate what I'm about to report. Coming out of fashion month, there's a flurry of trends to think about, but one that's taken off immediately (and is already at Zara and H&M) is snakeskin shoes. Ever since Khaite, one of the most influential brands we have, sent multiple different snakeskin shoe iterations down its F/W 25 runway, people have been buzzing about the return of snakeskin—and promptly buying them up.
Two words that are music to everyone's ears are affordable flats. And while snakeskin heels are certainly lovely, I think we can all agree that a chic snakeskin flat is even lovelier when it comes to comfort and walkability. And lo and behold, I found two perfect ones that are well under $100 at H&M and Zara. H&M's is a chic glove flat (sorry, it's selling like lightning), and Zara's is a perfect square-toe Mary Jane with a slightly oversized buckle. I refuse to let you miss out on these wildly versatile snakeskin flats (yes, I think snakeskin goes with pretty much everything), so scroll on for some inspiration and to shop the standout affordable flats along with a few other pairs (that are slightly less affordable, I apologize in advance).
The Influencer Examples
The Khaite F/W 25 Runway Example
Shop the H&M and Zara Flats
Shop More Snakeskin Shoes
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
