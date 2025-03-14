If you love leopard print but are also tired of leopard print, I think you'll appreciate what I'm about to report. Coming out of fashion month, there's a flurry of trends to think about, but one that's taken off immediately (and is already at Zara and H&M) is snakeskin shoes. Ever since Khaite, one of the most influential brands we have, sent multiple different snakeskin shoe iterations down its F/W 25 runway, people have been buzzing about the return of snakeskin—and promptly buying them up.

Two words that are music to everyone's ears are affordable flats. And while snakeskin heels are certainly lovely, I think we can all agree that a chic snakeskin flat is even lovelier when it comes to comfort and walkability. And lo and behold, I found two perfect ones that are well under $100 at H&M and Zara. H&M's is a chic glove flat (sorry, it's selling like lightning), and Zara's is a perfect square-toe Mary Jane with a slightly oversized buckle. I refuse to let you miss out on these wildly versatile snakeskin flats (yes, I think snakeskin goes with pretty much everything), so scroll on for some inspiration and to shop the standout affordable flats along with a few other pairs (that are slightly less affordable, I apologize in advance).

The Influencer Examples

The Khaite F/W 25 Runway Example

Shop the H&M and Zara Flats

ZARA Animal Print Ballet Flats $50 SHOP NOW

Shop More Snakeskin Shoes

KHAITE Mia Snake-Effect Leather Pumps $980 SHOP NOW

Reformation Ulla Ballet Flats $268 SHOP NOW

Tony Bianco Esmae Pumps $151 SHOP NOW

Aeyde Geraldine Snake-Embossed Slingback Flats $345 SHOP NOW