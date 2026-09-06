Sure, dresses are a fun, but they're also kind of an outfit in and of themselves. They don't require too much thought or creativity (which can of course be a huge benefit when you're not feeling particularly thoughtful or creative). But when you are, you'll likely want to lean into separates, and having a strong 'nice top' wardrobe is the very best place to start.
A perfect peacocking partner to your core wardrobe, the right top can elevate an outfit from slouchy Sunday jeans to date night in mere seconds, or from day-at-the-office to cocktail party in even less. Because, let's face it, your lower half look can be truly spectacular but if your upper isn't on point then you won't be feeling it. It's what people see when you're sitting at the table, it's what catches their eye when they're talking to you, and crucially, it's what makes it into every photo taken of you that night. In fact, why do we ever overthink our trousers?
The 'jeans and a nice top' trope makes it clear; your top does the talking. And with so much outfit onus on one piece, don't you think we ought to make it a good one? We've done the research and put together the ultimate edit of the hottest trends in tops this autumn, and the very best to shop right now.
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9 Runway-Approved Autumn Top Trends for 2026
1. Sheer Sheaths
Style notes: If there is one thing the fashion world loves more than a spontaneous Tuesday Champagne lunch or, well, anything Phoebe Philo touches (and, trust me, we love both of those things), it's a sheer look. Regardless of season they're everywhere you look, from runways to red carpets and even filling our FYPs, but for autumn 2026 things take a slightly more relaxed turn. Rather than form-fitting silhouettes with sheer panels or slim transparent sleeves, everyone from Miu Miu and Chanel to Prada and Marni are pushing a looser look, with a beautifully embellished sheer layer often thrown over a more opaque, colour block bralette or vest.
Shop the Trend:
Miu Miu
Embroidered Tulle Top
Perfectly delicate embroidery.
Zara
Organza Lace Top
That lace edge detailing really elevates things.
SIR
Leif Embroidered Tulle Top
So great with white denim.
Khaite
Rumi Sheer Peplum Silk Top
Obsessed (and I hate that word).
2. Totally Waisted
Style notes: While the sheer trend may be leaning towards a looser silhouette, elsewhere the cinched waist is very much a top priority. From tuxedo-inspired cummerbund belts to waist-tied shirts and blouses, Zimmermann, Stella McCartney, McQueen and Valentino all touched on the hourglass in their autumn collections,, and heavily emphasised the waistline through many of their tops. A great look to pair with midi skirts and tailored trousers, this 'fit-and-flare' silhouette is one we all return to time and time again in dresses, but it's a particularly fun and refreshing way to breathe new life into your tops this season.
Shop the Trend:
Zara
Pleated Obi Belt
The classic menswear tuxedo cummerbund just got cute!
McQueen
Taffeta Rose Jacquard Self-Tie Shirt
You couldn't ask for much more from a shirt.
& Other Stories
Tie-Waist Cotton Shirt
A shirt that works as hard as you do.
COS
Belt-Detail Merino Wool Jumper
Adding shape to your knitwear without sacrificing comfort.
3. Back-To-School Button Ups
Style notes: I can't be the only one who heard "Do your top button up!" most days in secondary school, but it seems it took almost two decades for that message to sink in. I may not have complied back then, but today you don't have to ask me twice. Is it that I'm more easily convinced when it's Miu Miu, Calvin Klein, Dries Van Noten and Victoria Beckham telling me to button up rather than Mrs Leek? Perhaps, but I'm sure the latter would be pleased to know that I'm finally on board. Whether you pair yours with a tie for a full throttle back-to-school mood or go the other way and opt for a softer, knitted cardigan iteration, the autumn/winter 2026 runways have confirmed that it's officially cool to listen to your teachers.
Shop the Trend:
The Frankie Shop
Peri Tie-Neck Shirt
Coolest of all.
The Row
Ocari Cashmere and Silk-Blend Polo Knit
Top button done up. Bottom button undone. We don't make the rules.
Reiss
Woven Neck-Tie Long-Sleeve Shirt
Feels premium from head to toe.
Dies Van Noten
Embroidered Cotton-Poplin Shirt
Simply buttoned-up pulls perfect focus on those cuffs.
4. Angled Asymmetry
Style notes: What is it about a jaunty angle that adds so much interest to an outfit? It's one of fashion's big unanswered phenomenons, and though we may never figure it out, it's an undeniable sartorial move that improves almost a look almost every single time. For autumn 2026, however, things have escalated. No longer are we talking a little uneven hem, subtly mismatched sleeves or a slightly sloped neckline, but rather full hip-to-knee swathes of fabric trailing to one side of your body, entirely missing sleeves or diagonal cuts throughout a top. Seen everywhere from knitwear to shirting to 'out out' tops, the wonkier it looks the more fashion bonus points you get.
Shop the Trend:
Dries Van Noten
Draped Pleated Top
So good with a black trouser or midi skirt.
Alaïa
Asymmetric Cotton Jersey T-Shirt
One to rewear, and rewear, and rewear.
Mango
Asymmetric Hem Sweater
Such great slouch.
Tom Ford
Asymmetric Draped Crêpe Jersey Top
The very coolest way to elevate a simple trouser.
5. Ditsy Florals
Style notes: "Florals for spring" yada, yada, yada. We all realised that florals can be "groundbreaking" regardless of the season many moons ago, but did you know that the type of floral you opt for can have a big impact on your look? And with giant, oversized blooms feeling a little dated right now it should come as no surprise that everyone from Loewe and Moschino to Simone Rocha and Dries Van Noten is leaning into the teeny tiny ditsy floral movement. Somewhat trippy in their colour and density, they're a great way to add character to an otherwise simple look.
Shop the Trend:
Loewe
Logo-Embroidered Floral-Jacquard Knitted Top
If there's such thing as the perfect green, this is it.
Dolce & Gabbana
Silk-Blend Rose Print Top
A great option for a weekend brunch.
Zara
Floral Print Halter Top
Such an elegant drape.
Dorothee Schumacher
Eccentric Floral Blouse in Yellow
Looks like summer, feels like autumn.
6. Collars & Cuffs
Style notes: Collars and cuffs are having a bit of a moment right now, and, no, that doesn't just translate to 'wear a shirt'. These aren't any old collars and cuffs, but rather ones that carry the weight of a whole look witin their sheer square footage. From oversized, sharp angles at Givenchy and Bottega Veneta to frothier details at McQueen (and stand-out hues peeking from beneath Prada's knitwear), the big designers all leant into the accent details protruding from under our outer layers this season, and it's an easy look to recreate from home.
Shop the Trend:
Ralph Lauren
Dara Tie-Neck Poplin Blouse
Have you ever seen a more beautiful neck-tie?
Khaite
Newton Cotton-Poplin Shirt
This collar & cuff peeking from beneath just about any jumper is 10/10.
Reiss
Cotton Striped Tie-Neck Shirt
Just as great with joggers or jeans.
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend Exaggerated Contrast Cuff Shirt
WNU knows good shirts.
7. Perfect Peplums
Style notes: There's no denying that peplums have been making their way back into our wardrobes over recent seasons, but for those who swore they'd never return to the silhouette after wearing little else in the late 00s, it took a bit more persuading. And if anyone's fit to convince us that an old look we'd moved on from can feel fresh again, it's Paris Fashion Week heavyweights Dior, McQueen and Stella McCartney. Dior even sent the silhouette down their Haute Couture runway, which means that it's definitely going nowhere soon. This season it's less about huge puffballs that finish mid-thigh, and more little hip flares that finish at your belt.
Shop the Trend:
Stella McCartney
Shearling-Trim Wool-Blend Cardigan
Perfect with black denim. Perfect with its pairing skirt.
Rotate
Peplum Cotton T-Shirt
Cute and casual.
Tove
Marina Peplum Silk Taffeta Top
Quite frankly perfect.
M&S
Suedette Collared Peplum Utility Jacket
No, we didn't miss a digit off that price tag.
8. Knockout Knits
Style notes: It wouldn't be autumn without a knitwear trend, and while recent years have seen us all lean into the neutral biscuit shades, 2026 is all about in-your-face, knockout knits that really pack a punch. Think fuchsias, bold turquoise, all-over prints and heavily exaggerated necklines. Whether you pair yours with your favourite trousers like Stella or beneath a dress à la Julie Kegels, you can't go wrong with an OTT statement knit.
Shop the Trend:
Sézane
Virgil Jumper
A timeless style updated via a punchy colour palette.
Stella McCartney
Mélange Knitted Embroidered Wool Sweater
Too good for words, isn't it, really.
The Frankie Shop
Gala Merino Wool and Cashmere-Blend Turtleneck Sweater
One of very few bold hues that suits just about everyone.
Mother
Hot Shot Cotton Knit Jumper
Such a fun update to your knitwear rotation.
9. Bumper Bows
Style notes: As we move through autumn and head towards the festive period, you can expect to see a lot more bows appearing on the shop floor rails. These nostalgic details may seem a little saccharine, but thanks to the likes of Simone Rocha, Erdem and Celine, we're discovering that these traditionally 'girly' touches are actually a lot cooler than first anticipated. Wear yours with heavier pairings like ripped denims, leathers or deep hues to give it more of an edge and to avoid leaning too far into cliché.