Scarlet! Suits! Supersized Styling! 6 Street Style Trends Setting the Tone for Autumn 2024

Socks, loafers, and Gilmore Girls reruns, we are officially ready to welcome back autumn with open arms . Summer might have turned out to be far too short and far too busy, but the beauty of that is, now we can relax into a milder, brighter transitional season that brings with it some of the best months in the calendar. September is fashion month, and despite the odd grey days and chance of rain, the back to school energy calls for cosiness and clever layering—a tactile fashion lovers dream. After all, is there any other season that your entire wardrobe comes into play at once? That's right—you don't have to pack away your strappy sandals and summer shirts quite yet, autumn is the best time to style them up with some our winter favourites too.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

For those who don't find the prospect of outfit building fun, don't panic. The aforementioned fashion month is the best time to get some easy outfit inspo, as every influencer and editor scrabble together to come up with new season looks. The runway is the obvious place to turn for a designer showcase of trends yet to come, but if you're in need of impressive-looking outfits that likely rely on pieces you already own—street style is your best friend. From high street heroes to last season's heavy hitters, it's what's happening outside the shows that we find particularly interesting, and with Copenhagen, New York and London fashion week already stirring up conversation, we've kept our eyes peeled for the street's most popular styling tricks for autumn 2024.

Curious to see what everyone is really wearing this season? Keep scrolling to see and shop the six street style trends guaranteed to get you as excited for the new season as I am..

1. Perfectly Suited

(Image credit: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

Style Notes: Corporate ladies, assemble. We might not all be high powered execs, but there's no reason we can't dress like we own the boardroom. Grey suits, pinstripes, long skirts and power shoulders—this season tailoring has taken a step back and is focusing on a decidedly retro take on dressing for the job you want. Don't pull out your court shoes quite yet though, according to the Copenhagen style set, the look is far more progressive with casual sandals.

(Image credit: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

Shop the Look:

MANGO Pinstripe Suit Blazer £90 SHOP NOW How to do pinstripes without looking stuffy.

MANGO Long Pencil Skirt With Opening £46 SHOP NOW This cut is *chef's kiss*

Arket Oversized Blazer £159 SHOP NOW Okay, ARKET have done it again with another killer blazer.

Arket Penny Martin and Arket Tailored Trousers £119 SHOP NOW You'll wear this with every top you already own.

2. Black and White and Red All Over

(Image credit: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

Style Notes: Long live the "unexpected red" theory, our opportunity to experiment with colour and inject a little heat into our wardrobes without having to tackle such a bold shade from head to toe. From beauty to interiors, slips of scarlet have been gaining traction over the last year, but we particularly taking a classic piece e.g the white tee or the black skirt, and swapping it for a spicier version in this hot hue.

(Image credit: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

Shop the Look:

MANGO Pleated Midi Skirt £50 SHOP NOW just as good with a chunky cardigan for autumn.

Gucci Gucci Horsebit 1955 small shoulder bag £2650 SHOP NOW It doesn't get chicer than this.

GANNI Red Feminine Buckle Ballerinas £325 SHOP NOW Easily one of the most spotted pieces at every CPHFW.

Sézane Barry Cardigan £95 SHOP NOW Just tuck into high-waisted blue jeans and, voila.

3. Max Out on Leather

(Image credit: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

Style Notes: We've been counting down to autumn for one thing only, the return of leather weather, and 2024 is all about turning yours up to the maximum. Sure, leather trousers are great, but what about with a leather shirt? Leather minis are always cute, but a leather maxi? Phenomenal. The key piece spotted outside shows right now? Leather macs and trenches that fall well below knee length. You can't say you're not prepared come rain or storm.

(Image credit: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

Shop the Look:

Arket Belted Leather Coat £729 SHOP NOW I predict a bestseller.

Karen Millen Tailored Faux Leather Belted Trench Coat £175 SHOP NOW This is already selling fast! You've been warned.

SAINT LAURENT Belted Leather Trench Coat £8800 SHOP NOW Be still my beating heart.

Na-Kd Marked Waist Pu Coat £95 SHOP NOW I almost kept this to myself, but it wouldn't be fair to gatekeep.

4. The Right to Bare Legs

(Image credit: Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images)

Style Notes: Until it's officially winter, it's worth making the most of the particularly mild weather we're having. It won't be long until tights are a neccessity rather than a choice, so make the most of the legs you spent summer tanning by rewearing spring's mini skirts and dresses but with a cosy knit up top. Did we mention just how good short jumper dresses are too?

Shop the Look:

Reformation Pike Satin Dress £248 SHOP NOW Dressy enough for evening events.

Sézane Freja Dress £160 SHOP NOW This entire look is such an autumn mood.

Reformation Veda Carla Low Waist Leather Skirt £248 SHOP NOW Picture this skirt with a turtleneck and knee high boots...

H&M Knitted Dress £25 SHOP NOW A suede jacket over the top elevates this to new heights.

5. Supersized Jeans

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Style Notes: If the rumours were to be believed, skinny jeans were set to make their return during spring, but instead we defiantly stuck to our straight-legs. Now that the weather is turning and jeans are back on the agenda, it would seem that the skinny has once again been eschewed for a baggy, kick flare (that thankfully doesn't have to sit dangerously low on the waistband, but it does have to be worn with plenty of attitude. And perhaps even more denim up top).

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Shop the Look:

H&M Wide High Jeans £25 SHOP NOW H&M denim is having a moment right now.

M&S Collection Lyocell™ Blend Wide Palazzo Leg Jeans £45 SHOP NOW Okay M&S! Talk about a fashion forward silhouette!

COS Volume Jeans - Wide £95 SHOP NOW Just the right amount of slouch.

Weekday Ample Low Loose Jeans £55 SHOP NOW These would be ideal with an oversized biker jacket too.

6. Like Fine Wine

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Style Notes: Black cherry, merlot, deep maroon, rich oxblood; whatever the shade, the implication is always clear—the wearer of such a deep and intoxicating shade must be rich rich. Burgundy for autumn might be nothing new, but it's always welcome, the expensive-looking alternative to spring's camel, summer's clean whites and winter's all-black. Not only does dark berry look great in everything from knitwear to tailoring, but it's also responsible for making good accessories look great, a sure sign that it's well worth investing in 2024, but wearing forever.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Shop the Look:

JAMES PERSE Vintage Boy Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt £80 SHOP NOW How to style up blue jeans.

H&M Burgundy Shopper £45 SHOP NOW A hot topic in the Who What Wear editor's group chat.