Scarlet! Suits! Supersized Styling! 6 Street Style Trends Setting the Tone for Autumn 2024
Socks, loafers, and Gilmore Girls reruns, we are officially ready to welcome back autumn with open arms. Summer might have turned out to be far too short and far too busy, but the beauty of that is, now we can relax into a milder, brighter transitional season that brings with it some of the best months in the calendar. September is fashion month, and despite the odd grey days and chance of rain, the back to school energy calls for cosiness and clever layering—a tactile fashion lovers dream. After all, is there any other season that your entire wardrobe comes into play at once? That's right—you don't have to pack away your strappy sandals and summer shirts quite yet, autumn is the best time to style them up with some our winter favourites too.
For those who don't find the prospect of outfit building fun, don't panic. The aforementioned fashion month is the best time to get some easy outfit inspo, as every influencer and editor scrabble together to come up with new season looks. The runway is the obvious place to turn for a designer showcase of trends yet to come, but if you're in need of impressive-looking outfits that likely rely on pieces you already own—street style is your best friend. From high street heroes to last season's heavy hitters, it's what's happening outside the shows that we find particularly interesting, and with Copenhagen, New York and London fashion week already stirring up conversation, we've kept our eyes peeled for the street's most popular styling tricks for autumn 2024.
Curious to see what everyone is really wearing this season? Keep scrolling to see and shop the six street style trends guaranteed to get you as excited for the new season as I am..
1. Perfectly Suited
Style Notes: Corporate ladies, assemble. We might not all be high powered execs, but there's no reason we can't dress like we own the boardroom. Grey suits, pinstripes, long skirts and power shoulders—this season tailoring has taken a step back and is focusing on a decidedly retro take on dressing for the job you want. Don't pull out your court shoes quite yet though, according to the Copenhagen style set, the look is far more progressive with casual sandals.
Shop the Look:
2. Black and White and Red All Over
Style Notes: Long live the "unexpected red" theory, our opportunity to experiment with colour and inject a little heat into our wardrobes without having to tackle such a bold shade from head to toe. From beauty to interiors, slips of scarlet have been gaining traction over the last year, but we particularly taking a classic piece e.g the white tee or the black skirt, and swapping it for a spicier version in this hot hue.
Shop the Look:
3. Max Out on Leather
Style Notes: We've been counting down to autumn for one thing only, the return of leather weather, and 2024 is all about turning yours up to the maximum. Sure, leather trousers are great, but what about with a leather shirt? Leather minis are always cute, but a leather maxi? Phenomenal. The key piece spotted outside shows right now? Leather macs and trenches that fall well below knee length. You can't say you're not prepared come rain or storm.
Shop the Look:
This is already selling fast! You've been warned.
4. The Right to Bare Legs
Style Notes: Until it's officially winter, it's worth making the most of the particularly mild weather we're having. It won't be long until tights are a neccessity rather than a choice, so make the most of the legs you spent summer tanning by rewearing spring's mini skirts and dresses but with a cosy knit up top. Did we mention just how good short jumper dresses are too?
Shop the Look:
Picture this skirt with a turtleneck and knee high boots...
5. Supersized Jeans
Style Notes: If the rumours were to be believed, skinny jeans were set to make their return during spring, but instead we defiantly stuck to our straight-legs. Now that the weather is turning and jeans are back on the agenda, it would seem that the skinny has once again been eschewed for a baggy, kick flare (that thankfully doesn't have to sit dangerously low on the waistband, but it does have to be worn with plenty of attitude. And perhaps even more denim up top).
Shop the Look:
Okay M&S! Talk about a fashion forward silhouette!
6. Like Fine Wine
Style Notes: Black cherry, merlot, deep maroon, rich oxblood; whatever the shade, the implication is always clear—the wearer of such a deep and intoxicating shade must be rich rich. Burgundy for autumn might be nothing new, but it's always welcome, the expensive-looking alternative to spring's camel, summer's clean whites and winter's all-black. Not only does dark berry look great in everything from knitwear to tailoring, but it's also responsible for making good accessories look great, a sure sign that it's well worth investing in 2024, but wearing forever.
Shop the Look:
Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.
