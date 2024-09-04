European Women Know How to Look Polished—8 Chic Autumn Outfits They're Already Wearing

European women are known for having exceptional summer style, with many of them living in very palatable climates that loan themselves well to that time of year. However, as autumn rolls around, it's becomes clear that they're just as adept at dressing for cooler temperatures are they are warm.

From Oslo to London, Paris to Geneva, the entire European forecast seems to have taken a chilly turn now that September has arrived and, now, we're starting to see the first of what I expect to be a very chic few months of autumn in some of the continent's most stylish cities. (At this point I would like to point out the fact that I am aware that London and the entire UK is no longer part of the EU but, from a style point of view, I'll always consider us united).

So, what do these European autumn outfits look like? Elegant is one word you could use to describe them. Polished is another. And, thankfully, the phrase "easy to re-create" also comes to mind.

Scroll on to see (and shop!) eight very stylish autumn outfits I've spotted European women wearing this month.

8 CHIC EUROPEAN AUTUMN OUTFITS TO RE-CREATE

1. SHORT TRENCH + CROPPED TROUSERS

Style Notes: Trench coats are considered a staple across Europe, and now I'm starting to see a rise in the number of cropped iterations, not only on the market, but on my social media feed, too. And wouldn't you know, it looks great with cropped trousers, too.

SHOP THE LOOK:

COS Detachable-Hood Short Trench Coat £115 SHOP NOW

MANGO Crop Skinny Trousers £30 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Square-Toe Ballet Flats £97 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Glossed-Leather Shoulder Bag £97 SHOP NOW

2. BOMBER JACKET + LEOPARD SKIRT

Style Notes: Leopard print is a huge trend this season, and one of the most popular ways to wear it right now is in skirt form. Add black basics and a chic handbag and you've got a look you can wear for the entirety of autumn and still feel polished in.

SHOP THE LOOK:

& Other Stories Relaxed Knit Jumper £47 SHOP NOW

ZARA Long Polyamide Blend Animal Print Skirt £23 SHOP NOW

John Lewis Harrietta Mary Jane Leather Pumps £59 SHOP NOW

Reformation Medium Rosetta Shoulder Bag £398 SHOP NOW

3. CANVAS JACKET + STRIPED TROUSERS

Style Notes: The canvas jacket trend is one of the most prevalent of the season, and the outfits showcasing how to style it are plenty. Personally i love this combination of a green canvas jacket with striped trousers and Birkenstocks.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Sezane Will Jacket £105 SHOP NOW

Arket Heavy Knit Wool Jumper - Beige - Arket Gb £77 SHOP NOW

hush Arizona Striped Jeans £95 SHOP NOW

BIRKENSTOCK Boston Suede Clogs £150 SHOP NOW

4. BLAZER + WIDE-LEG TROUSERS

Style Notes: If you want to look put-together, then a blazer and wide-leg trousers is a combination you know you can rely on. Add trainers into the mix and you've got a very chic, everyday look.

SHOP THE LOOK:

M&S Collection Relaxed Single Breasted Blazer £69 SHOP NOW

Thomas Sabo Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings in Intertwined Design £110 SHOP NOW

COS Wide-Leg Tailored Wool Trousers £115 SHOP NOW

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Samba Mn Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers £120 SHOP NOW

5. CARDIGAN + MINISKIRT

Style Notes: Now is the time to begin wearing your summer staples with cosy pieces to begin the transition into autumn. This miniskirt and cardigan look is the perfect example of how to do so.

SHOP THE LOOK:

By Anthropologie Knit Shacket £80 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Knitted Cardigan £87 SHOP NOW

Reformation Lydia High Rise Denim Mini Skirt £148 SHOP NOW

Loewe Small Puzzle Bag in Soft Grained Calfskin £2550 SHOP NOW

6. LEOPARD COAT + JEANS

Style Notes: See what I mean about leopard print being one of the biggest trends of the season? Coats are another very stylish way to invest in it—I love how they instantly pep up any jeans look.

SHOP THE LOOK:

RIXO Milly Coat in Bohemia Leopard £485 SHOP NOW

ZARA Shoulder Bag With Flap £26 SHOP NOW

AGOLDE + Net Sustain 90's Pinch Waist Long High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans £300 SHOP NOW

Charles & Keith Claudie Patent Buckled Mary Janes £59 SHOP NOW

7. KNIT DRESS + BOOTS

Style Notes: Knitted dresses always come back into the fore come September—pair with sleek leather and suede accessories for an outfit that always looks sleek but, in reality, it only took you two minutes to assemble.

SHOP THE LOOK:

& Other Stories Knitted Midi Dress £120 SHOP NOW

Isabel Marant Lecce Leather Belt £185 SHOP NOW

JW PEI Hana Medium Faux Suede Tote Bag - Black £130 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Lined Chunky Chelsea Leather Boots £165 SHOP NOW

8. LEATHER SEPARATES + SUEDE BOOTS

Style Notes: Leather is back on the agenda, and brands are going beyond classic black with their offerings. Across Europe I'm seeing a penchant for rich-looking brown and burgundy hues.

SHOP THE LOOK:

H&M Ribbed Vest Top £4 SHOP NOW

Abercrombie & Fitch Vegan Leather 90s Straight Pant £82 SHOP NOW