European Women Know How to Look Polished—8 Chic Autumn Outfits They're Already Wearing
European women are known for having exceptional summer style, with many of them living in very palatable climates that loan themselves well to that time of year. However, as autumn rolls around, it's becomes clear that they're just as adept at dressing for cooler temperatures are they are warm.
From Oslo to London, Paris to Geneva, the entire European forecast seems to have taken a chilly turn now that September has arrived and, now, we're starting to see the first of what I expect to be a very chic few months of autumn in some of the continent's most stylish cities. (At this point I would like to point out the fact that I am aware that London and the entire UK is no longer part of the EU but, from a style point of view, I'll always consider us united).
So, what do these European autumn outfits look like? Elegant is one word you could use to describe them. Polished is another. And, thankfully, the phrase "easy to re-create" also comes to mind.
Scroll on to see (and shop!) eight very stylish autumn outfits I've spotted European women wearing this month.
8 CHIC EUROPEAN AUTUMN OUTFITS TO RE-CREATE
1. SHORT TRENCH + CROPPED TROUSERS
Style Notes: Trench coats are considered a staple across Europe, and now I'm starting to see a rise in the number of cropped iterations, not only on the market, but on my social media feed, too. And wouldn't you know, it looks great with cropped trousers, too.
SHOP THE LOOK:
2. BOMBER JACKET + LEOPARD SKIRT
Style Notes: Leopard print is a huge trend this season, and one of the most popular ways to wear it right now is in skirt form. Add black basics and a chic handbag and you've got a look you can wear for the entirety of autumn and still feel polished in.
SHOP THE LOOK:
3. CANVAS JACKET + STRIPED TROUSERS
Style Notes: The canvas jacket trend is one of the most prevalent of the season, and the outfits showcasing how to style it are plenty. Personally i love this combination of a green canvas jacket with striped trousers and Birkenstocks.
SHOP THE LOOK:
4. BLAZER + WIDE-LEG TROUSERS
Style Notes: If you want to look put-together, then a blazer and wide-leg trousers is a combination you know you can rely on. Add trainers into the mix and you've got a very chic, everyday look.
SHOP THE LOOK:
5. CARDIGAN + MINISKIRT
Style Notes: Now is the time to begin wearing your summer staples with cosy pieces to begin the transition into autumn. This miniskirt and cardigan look is the perfect example of how to do so.
SHOP THE LOOK:
6. LEOPARD COAT + JEANS
Style Notes: See what I mean about leopard print being one of the biggest trends of the season? Coats are another very stylish way to invest in it—I love how they instantly pep up any jeans look.
SHOP THE LOOK:
7. KNIT DRESS + BOOTS
Style Notes: Knitted dresses always come back into the fore come September—pair with sleek leather and suede accessories for an outfit that always looks sleek but, in reality, it only took you two minutes to assemble.
SHOP THE LOOK:
8. LEATHER SEPARATES + SUEDE BOOTS
Style Notes: Leather is back on the agenda, and brands are going beyond classic black with their offerings. Across Europe I'm seeing a penchant for rich-looking brown and burgundy hues.
SHOP THE LOOK:
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over thirteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content specifically for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their SEO strategy and keyword planning, works closely with the beauty team on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media, including her own Who What Wear UK TikTok franchise, French Style Fridays. Previously, Maxine appeared on ITV's This Morning in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.
Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship at Look magazine, she was offered a position on the brand's fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. Her passion and natural talent for writing and styling meant she swiftly rose through the ranks to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion and beauty writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief, overseeing both print and digital, before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others.
Maxine is based remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh where she spends her downtime renovating her house, walking her dogs, hosting friends and trying to master the art of making Old Fashioned cocktails.