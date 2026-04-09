M&S Just Confirmed It: These 5 Blouse Trends Will Make Jeans, Skirts and Linen Trousers Look More Elegant

As the sun starts to make more reliable appearances, the shift towards lighter layers and fresh silhouettes feels safer, and few pieces capture the mood of spring quite like a great blouse. This season, Marks & Spencer is once again proving why it remains a go-to for polished, trend-aware staples that blend effortlessly into your everyday wardrobes.
For spring 2026, blouses are taking on a more statement-making role, with bold details that feel modern yet wearable. Whether it's puff sleeves, tie-fronts, embroidery, or even something more subtle like a collarless neckline, these are blouses that require minimal styling yet deliver maximum impact.
What makes this season's offering particularly noteworthy is its versatility. These are blouses that can easily work across occasions, from office to weekend, meeting to pub lunch, each of these pieces will elevate your current wardrobe, whether you add them to jeans, linen trousers or skirts. Ahead, I've scoured the Marks and Spencer website and found five of the standout blouse trends to take note of this spring, and compiled and edited some of my favourites. Read on to shop.
5 SPRING BLOUSE TRENDS TO SHOP AT M&S:
1. RUFFLED BLOUSES
Style Notes: Ruffle blouses don't have to be twee. M&S offer a selection that appeals to everyone, from minimal, structured silhouettes to more feminine, romantic designs. This is a trend that's easy to style. Let the blouse do the talking and pair with jeans, or lean into their bohemian nature and add to a textured skirt.
Shop Ruffled Blouses:
M&S
Pure Cotton Striped Lace Detail Blouse
A simple statement.
M&S
Waisted Ruffle Blouse
Just add jeans.
M&S
Waisted Ruffle Blouse
Add to lighter browns for a tonal look.
Per Una
Double Cloth Floral Insert Ruffle Blouse
Chloé-esque.
M&S
Pure Cotton Ruffle Embroidered Detail Blouse
Go boho and wear with a denim midi skirt.
2. TIE-FRONT BLOUSES
Style Notes: A key silhoeutte sighted at Copenhagen Fashion Week for the last few seasons, the tie-front doesn't seem to be going anywhere. It's fun, vibrant and makes a statement, allowing you to easily inject personality to your wardrobe. Lean into the vibrancy and wear with matching trousers and skirts, print clash with other bold prints in your wardrobe, or keep it paired back with light-wash jeans.
Shop Tie-Front Blouses:
M&S
Pure Cotton Striped Tie Front Long Sleeve Blouse
Wear with Bermuda shorts and flip-flops.
M&S
Pure Cotton Striped Tie Front Blouse
A gorgeous colourway.
M&S
Pure Cotton Embroidered Collared Blouse
Can be layered under thin knits. Just pop the collar over the top for a cute look.
M&S
Pure Cotton Striped Tie Front Blouse
A great addition to white jeans.
M&S
Pure Cotton Striped Oversized Collar Tie Detail Shirt
For a playful touch.
3. EMBROIDERED BLOUSES
Style Notes: There's some serious Chloé vibes at Marks & Spencer right now, particularly with its range of embroidered blouses. From delicate broderie details to intricate motifs, these styles tap into the ongoing bohemian mood we're seeing across spring collections. Styled with denim, suede or soft tailoring, these brouses will add subtle texture and an artisinal flair to everyday outfits.