The Category Is Fashion, and These New Zara Items Deliver (You Know They're Going to Sell Out)

I doubt they'll be in stock by April 30.

Bobby Schuessler's avatar
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How to style a Zara jacket
Zara Plaid High-Neck Jacket ($100)
(Image credit: @lornasymphony)

Drumroll, please. The category is fashion, and yes, the new spring Zara collection certainly delivers those modern and forward silhouettes. Below you'll find my edit of the chicest items that are fresh and will add a fashionable twist to any wardrobe.

If a cute jacket for transitional weather is top of mind (ahem, like the one featured above), the strongest outerwear silhouettes are included below. Looking for an expensive-looking yet affordable elevated basic to style with your staples? Yes, gorgeous tops, cool lightweight knits, and flowy pants are featured. You'll also find great denim styles, cute shoes, and more. But, like many great Zara items, the picks in question probably will sell out rather quickly (like, by the end of the month), so go for it if you're interested.