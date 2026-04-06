Drumroll, please. The category is fashion, and yes, the new spring Zara collection certainly delivers those modern and forward silhouettes. Below you'll find my edit of the chicest items that are fresh and will add a fashionable twist to any wardrobe.
If a cute jacket for transitional weather is top of mind (ahem, like the one featured above), the strongest outerwear silhouettes are included below. Looking for an expensive-looking yet affordable elevated basic to style with your staples? Yes, gorgeous tops, cool lightweight knits, and flowy pants are featured. You'll also find great denim styles, cute shoes, and more. But, like many great Zara items, the picks in question probably will sell out rather quickly (like, by the end of the month), so go for it if you're interested.
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Zw Collection Fitted Contrast Blazer
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ZW Collection Mid-Rise Baggy Jeans
Every fashion person I know is wearing white jeans right now.
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Fitted Linen Jacket With Shoulder Pads
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Oversized Zip-Up Sweatshirt
Get yourself a zip-up sweatshirt.
All in for a lace midi skirt.
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ZW Collection Poplin Bib Shirt
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Jacquard Lace Shorts Zw Collection
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Zw Collection Textured Peplum Blazer
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Basic Fine Knit Jumper
You could also tie this sweater around your shoulders.
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Combination Lace Top
Wear this top on its own or layered.