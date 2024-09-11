It’s a Leopard-Print Autumn—Here’s How Fashion People Are Wearing the Trend With Jeans
If, in fashion terms, 2024 has brought us one thing, it's the astronomical revival of the leopard-print trend. Just a while ago, some may have written it off as "tacky", but the iconic print has experienced an impressive comeback of late—so much so it's now considered a classic. Sweeping across the A/W 24 runways, showcased by nearly every designer of note, the trend has since snowballed on social media and was the focal point of the (albeit short-lived) "Mob Wife" aesthetic.
Now, we're heading into a leopard-print autumn, and not just in the form of the thick, luxurious coats we saw at the beginning of the year—the leopard-print trend has evolved. Designers and brands have given us leopard-print jeans, skirts, dresses and shoes, and with the arrival of the new season, it's the leopard-print top trend that's stealing fashion hearts.
Ganni's tie-front blouse is already a mainstay in so many fashion people's wardrobes, and Damson Madder's shirred iteration crops up on my Instagram feed pretty much every other day. H&M has produced pretty cowl-neck designs, and Kitri's halterneck style is already on my wish list. Adding a point of interest to your autumn outfits, a leopard-print top is the perfect pairing for your favourite jeans and the full skirts you've been wearing for the past few months.
Don't assume that leopard print has reached peak appeal—fashion insiders tell me that there's plenty of longevity left. A foolproof buy for autumn 2024, read on to discover our edit of the best leopard-print tops below.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST LEOPARD-PRINT TOPS:
Damson Madder is fast giving Ganni a run for its money.
Style with denim or wear with black, straight-leg trousers.
The leopard-print trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
