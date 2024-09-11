It’s a Leopard-Print Autumn—Here’s How Fashion People Are Wearing the Trend With Jeans

If, in fashion terms, 2024 has brought us one thing, it's the astronomical revival of the leopard-print trend. Just a while ago, some may have written it off as "tacky", but the iconic print has experienced an impressive comeback of late—so much so it's now considered a classic. Sweeping across the A/W 24 runways, showcased by nearly every designer of note, the trend has since snowballed on social media and was the focal point of the (albeit short-lived) "Mob Wife" aesthetic.

Now, we're heading into a leopard-print autumn, and not just in the form of the thick, luxurious coats we saw at the beginning of the year—the leopard-print trend has evolved. Designers and brands have given us leopard-print jeans, skirts, dresses and shoes, and with the arrival of the new season, it's the leopard-print top trend that's stealing fashion hearts.

Ganni's tie-front blouse is already a mainstay in so many fashion people's wardrobes, and Damson Madder's shirred iteration crops up on my Instagram feed pretty much every other day. H&M has produced pretty cowl-neck designs, and Kitri's halterneck style is already on my wish list. Adding a point of interest to your autumn outfits, a leopard-print top is the perfect pairing for your favourite jeans and the full skirts you've been wearing for the past few months.

Don't assume that leopard print has reached peak appeal—fashion insiders tell me that there's plenty of longevity left. A foolproof buy for autumn 2024, read on to discover our edit of the best leopard-print tops below.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST LEOPARD-PRINT TOPS:

Ganni Leopard Cotton Poplin Peplum Tie Blouse £185 SHOP NOW The fashion-person favourite.

Zara Draped Satin Halter Top in Leopard £26 SHOP NOW A chic nighttime option.

Damson Madder Bianca Ruffle Blouse in Leopard £55 SHOP NOW Damson Madder is fast giving Ganni a run for its money.

H&M Cowl-Neck Strappy Top in Beige/Leopard Print £10 SHOP NOW Style with denim or wear with black, straight-leg trousers.

Urban Outfitters Lioness Uno Leopard Print Tie Top £59 £47 SHOP NOW This one is backless.

Kitri Janie Leopard Knit Top £125 SHOP NOW A halterneck always looks elegant.

Reformation Cherry Silk Top in Leo £168 SHOP NOW This also comes in two other shades.

Mango Asymmetric Leopard-Print Top £20 SHOP NOW I'm a big fan of this asymmetric design.