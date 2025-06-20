Never Mind White T-Shirts—All My Chicest Outfits Right Now Feature a Pretty Blouse Instead

When it comes to summer dressing, few pieces work as hard as a great blouse. Whether you're navigating air-conditioned offices or sun-soaked weekend plans, a well-chosen blouse can effortlessly take you from day to night—whilst keeping you cool and comfortable to boot.

But summer blouses aren't just about practicality. They're about elevating your warm-weather wardrobe with pieces that feel polished yet breezy. The best summer blouses strike the perfect balance between looking put-together and feeling relaxed, which is exactly what I want from my summer capsule wardrobe.

The trick is knowing how to style blouses in ways that feel fresh and modern. Thankfully, I've spotted many a fashion influencer styling blouses this season already, and they've given me plenty of inspiration. From flowing maxi skirts to trousers with rainbow hues, we're not short on new ways to style the humble blouse.

Keep scrolling for the most inspiring summer blouse outfits I'll be recreating this summer, plus the key styling tricks that will transform how you wear this versatile piece.

Summer Blouse Outfits to Copy This Season:

1. Sleeveless Blouse + White Shorts

Style Notes: Cream denim shorts and a sleeveless flowy blouse is my go-to look when I want to look cute but stay cool. Chloe's addition of the cherry-red flip-flops prove that the smallest details can make the biggest impact.

Shop the Look:

Free People Forevermore Tank £78 SHOP NOW The sleeveless blouse of dreams. Nobodys Child Cream Denim Brixton Shorts £59 SHOP NOW Endless outfit opportunities await. ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS Saionara Leather Flip Flops £125 SHOP NOW A brand with a wide array of quality sandals to choose from. COS Hand-Woven Tote Bag - Raffia €89 SHOP NOW Summer is the season of raffia totes.

2. Double Denim Blouse + Jeans

Style Notes: The all-denim moment is having a major revival, and this coordinated set proves why. Add sleek sunglasses and a slouchy shoulder bag and you've mastered the art of casual summer dressing.

Shop the Look:

Arket Linen Denim Top With Volume Sleeves £77 SHOP NOW A linen-denim hybrid helps keep you cool. ZARA Z1975 Mid-Waist Wide-Leg Jogger Jeans £28 SHOP NOW Better together. & Other Stories Large Suede Tote Bag £139 SHOP NOW Brown suede = perfection. Gucci Oval Frame Sunglasses £365 SHOP NOW Sunglasses you'd never get bored of wearing.

3. Full-Sleeve Blouse + Tan Shorts + Sliders

Style Notes: There's something romantic about a crisp white blouse with exaggerated sleeves. Paired with tan shorts and Hermès-inspired sliders, the look feels effortlessly European.

Shop the Look:

4. Colourful Trousers + Embroidered Blouse + Knit

Style Notes: It doesn't get more joyful than tie-dye ombré trousers. Paired with a embroidered tank blouse and sunny yellow cardigan, this look shows us that rainbow hues can be surprisingly versatile.

Shop the Look:

5. White Blouse + Maxi Skirt

Style Notes: This all-white ensemble is pure summer romance. It's a blouse and maxi skirt combo that could easily pass for a dress. Style with simple sandals and a structured mini tote for the perfect daytime look.

Shop the Look:

6. Black Blouse + Bermuda Short Co-ord

Style Notes: This all-navy look is summer chic at its finest. You can recreate the look with a dedicated co-ord, or simply choose a relaxed blouse and bermuda shorts in the same colourway. Throw a contrasting cardi over the shoulders and you're good to go.

Shop the Look: