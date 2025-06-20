Never Mind White T-Shirts—All My Chicest Outfits Right Now Feature a Pretty Blouse Instead

From breezy sleeveless styles to romantic puff sleeves, these are the chic summer blouse combinations that will instantly elevate your warm-weather wardrobe.

summer blouse outfits hero
(Image credit: @juliesfi / @pia_mbd / @trendingwithtinsley)
When it comes to summer dressing, few pieces work as hard as a great blouse. Whether you're navigating air-conditioned offices or sun-soaked weekend plans, a well-chosen blouse can effortlessly take you from day to night—whilst keeping you cool and comfortable to boot.

But summer blouses aren't just about practicality. They're about elevating your warm-weather wardrobe with pieces that feel polished yet breezy. The best summer blouses strike the perfect balance between looking put-together and feeling relaxed, which is exactly what I want from my summer capsule wardrobe.

Woman wears pretty summer blouse

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

woman wears summer blouse

(Image credit: @styleidealist)

The trick is knowing how to style blouses in ways that feel fresh and modern. Thankfully, I've spotted many a fashion influencer styling blouses this season already, and they've given me plenty of inspiration. From flowing maxi skirts to trousers with rainbow hues, we're not short on new ways to style the humble blouse.

Keep scrolling for the most inspiring summer blouse outfits I'll be recreating this summer, plus the key styling tricks that will transform how you wear this versatile piece.

Summer Blouse Outfits to Copy This Season:

1. Sleeveless Blouse + White Shorts

Summer blouse outfits

(Image credit: @chloekathbutler)

Style Notes: Cream denim shorts and a sleeveless flowy blouse is my go-to look when I want to look cute but stay cool. Chloe's addition of the cherry-red flip-flops prove that the smallest details can make the biggest impact.

2. Double Denim Blouse + Jeans

Summer blouse outfits

(Image credit: @cocoschiffer)

Style Notes: The all-denim moment is having a major revival, and this coordinated set proves why. Add sleek sunglasses and a slouchy shoulder bag and you've mastered the art of casual summer dressing.

3. Full-Sleeve Blouse + Tan Shorts + Sliders

Summer blouse outfits

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Style Notes: There's something romantic about a crisp white blouse with exaggerated sleeves. Paired with tan shorts and Hermès-inspired sliders, the look feels effortlessly European.

4. Colourful Trousers + Embroidered Blouse + Knit

Summer blouse outfits

(Image credit: @trendingwithtinsley)

Style Notes: It doesn't get more joyful than tie-dye ombré trousers. Paired with a embroidered tank blouse and sunny yellow cardigan, this look shows us that rainbow hues can be surprisingly versatile.

5. White Blouse + Maxi Skirt

Summer blouse outfits

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style Notes: This all-white ensemble is pure summer romance. It's a blouse and maxi skirt combo that could easily pass for a dress. Style with simple sandals and a structured mini tote for the perfect daytime look.

6. Black Blouse + Bermuda Short Co-ord

Summer blouse outfits

(Image credit: @pia_mbd)

Style Notes: This all-navy look is summer chic at its finest. You can recreate the look with a dedicated co-ord, or simply choose a relaxed blouse and bermuda shorts in the same colourway. Throw a contrasting cardi over the shoulders and you're good to go.

Katie Sims

Katie is a freelance contributor for Who What Wear UK. She has been writing freelance since early 2022, after completing her Master's in Media and Journalism at Newcastle University. Her main focus so far has been writing for interior design titles, most notably Ideal Home. She started out writing ecommerce content for a number of interiors titles, including Homes & Gardens, Real Homes, and Gardeningetc., before moving on to become a regular contributor to Ideal Home's digital news team. She also writes for woman&home. More recently, Katie has started writing around different topics including health and wellness, fashion and beauty. She loves consuming fashion and beauty content most of all, and is always on the hunt for ways to elevate her style. She has a particular passion for skincare, and is always up for trying new products that might help her skin glow. Katie lives in Leeds with her partner, and when she's not reading (and writing) fashion and beauty content, she's probably out for a long walk with a flat white in hand.

