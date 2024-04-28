The Uncomplicated Top-and-Jeans Outfit You'll Find Stylish Women Across Europe Wearing

Gone are the days when I used to set my alarm for 6am to get up, wash, dry, and style my hair, apply a full face of makeup and spend about 20 minutes deciding on and ironing my outfit before heading off to work. Granted, I now work remotely so feel less inclined to do more than the bare minimum in terms of getting ready for the day but, aside from that, I've found that I'm looking for simplicity in all aspects of my life—including the outfits I wear when I'm not sitting at my desk, too. Now, I spend my scrolling time looking for easy outfits I can re-create with pieces I already own. It was just this weekend when I was looking back at the most recent saves in my Saved folder that I realized many of the looks I'd saved featured a very easy two-part formula: a black top and blue jeans.

Granted, this might not sound like the most exciting pairing, but it is one that's reliable in its timelessness. In fact, below are eight of my favorite black top with jeans outfits that I think serve as a testament to how chic the pairing can be. From shirts and camisoles to t-shirts and blazers, worn by women in London, Paris, and Copenhagen alike, scroll on to see and shop eight uncomplicated, yet stylish black tops with jeans outfits that will never let you down.

8 Black Top With Jeans Outfits to Try This Season

1. Fitted Shirt + Ballet Flats

Style Notes: I'm noticing that fitted shirts keep cropping up on the market this season, offering an elevated take on the shirt-and-jeans look so many of us rely upon.

Shop the Look:

Reformation Jodie Shirt $148 SHOP NOW

H&M Slim Straight High Jeans $35 SHOP NOW

AEYDE Delfina Suede Ballet Flats $375 SHOP NOW

2. Camisole + Mary Janes

Style Notes: For a outfit that can genuinely carry you from day to night, look no further than a camisole, blue jeans, and on-trend mary janes.

Shop the Look:

Mango Satin Lace Top $40 SHOP NOW

SLVRLAKE + Net Sustain Remy Organic Low-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans $300 SHOP NOW

Reformation Bethany Ballet Flat $268 SHOP NOW

3. Blazer + Tote Bag

Style Notes: Adding a blazer to your jeans is one of my favourite ways to level up my favorite denim. Make it black and pair with simple black top underneath and you can't go wrong.

Shop the Look:

COS Clean Cut T-Shirt $45 SHOP NOW

SAVETTE Tondo Large Leather-Trimmed Canvas Tote $1600 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Slim Jeans $119 $40 SHOP NOW

4. Strapless Top + Corsage Necklace

Style Notes: Strapless tops and jeans outfits tap into the Y2K aesthetic that continues to endure; look for slouchy denim to bring the look up to date and finish with a current-feeling corsage necklace.

Shop the Look:

Free People Melody Choker $38 SHOP NOW

Babaton Element Tube Top $110 SHOP NOW

Levi's Low Loose Rigid Jeans $108 SHOP NOW

5. Coat + Cardigan

Style Notes: Even as the weather warms up, there are chilly days here and there. Handily, in a black colorway, layers look stylish and will keep you warm when the weather takes a downward turn.

Shop the Look:

ZARA Maxi Long Coat $169 SHOP NOW

Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean $90 SHOP NOW

6. Sleeveless Knit + Heeled Mules

Style Notes: When it is warm enough, I am always tempted to go sleeveless. A knitted tank top or vest will echo the clean lines of simple, straight-leg denim.

Shop the Look:

HIGH SPORT Anetta Jacquard-Knit Stretch-Cotton Top $680 SHOP NOW

ZARA High-Rise Straight Jeans $45 SHOP NOW

MANOLO BLAHNIK Jada 70 Leather Mules $745 SHOP NOW

7. Leather Shirt + Block Heels

Style Notes: Add another texture into the equation with the addition of a leather shirt or shacket. This combination looks authentically '90s in the best possible way.

ASOS Curve Faux Leather Clean Top Collar Jacket in Black $80 SHOP NOW

Good American Good '90s Ripped Relaxed Jeans $189 SHOP NOW

8. T-Shirt + Studded Belt + Loafers

Style Notes: Sticking to wardrobe classics allows you to showcase bolder accessories. I, for one, will be re-creating this dark blue jeans, black tee, and studded belt outfit asap.

Shop the Look:

Splendid Faye Crewneck Tee $48 SHOP NOW

Khaite Benny Studded Leather Belt $580 SHOP NOW

AGOLDE + Net Sustain Freya High-Rise Slim-Leg Organic Jeans $210 SHOP NOW