The Uncomplicated Top-and-Jeans Outfit You'll Find Stylish Women Across Europe Wearing
Gone are the days when I used to set my alarm for 6am to get up, wash, dry, and style my hair, apply a full face of makeup and spend about 20 minutes deciding on and ironing my outfit before heading off to work. Granted, I now work remotely so feel less inclined to do more than the bare minimum in terms of getting ready for the day but, aside from that, I've found that I'm looking for simplicity in all aspects of my life—including the outfits I wear when I'm not sitting at my desk, too. Now, I spend my scrolling time looking for easy outfits I can re-create with pieces I already own. It was just this weekend when I was looking back at the most recent saves in my Saved folder that I realized many of the looks I'd saved featured a very easy two-part formula: a black top and blue jeans.
Granted, this might not sound like the most exciting pairing, but it is one that's reliable in its timelessness. In fact, below are eight of my favorite black top with jeans outfits that I think serve as a testament to how chic the pairing can be. From shirts and camisoles to t-shirts and blazers, worn by women in London, Paris, and Copenhagen alike, scroll on to see and shop eight uncomplicated, yet stylish black tops with jeans outfits that will never let you down.
8 Black Top With Jeans Outfits to Try This Season
1. Fitted Shirt + Ballet Flats
Style Notes: I'm noticing that fitted shirts keep cropping up on the market this season, offering an elevated take on the shirt-and-jeans look so many of us rely upon.
Shop the Look:
2. Camisole + Mary Janes
Style Notes: For a outfit that can genuinely carry you from day to night, look no further than a camisole, blue jeans, and on-trend mary janes.
Shop the Look:
3. Blazer + Tote Bag
Style Notes: Adding a blazer to your jeans is one of my favourite ways to level up my favorite denim. Make it black and pair with simple black top underneath and you can't go wrong.
Shop the Look:
4. Strapless Top + Corsage Necklace
Style Notes: Strapless tops and jeans outfits tap into the Y2K aesthetic that continues to endure; look for slouchy denim to bring the look up to date and finish with a current-feeling corsage necklace.
Shop the Look:
5. Coat + Cardigan
Style Notes: Even as the weather warms up, there are chilly days here and there. Handily, in a black colorway, layers look stylish and will keep you warm when the weather takes a downward turn.
Shop the Look:
6. Sleeveless Knit + Heeled Mules
Style Notes: When it is warm enough, I am always tempted to go sleeveless. A knitted tank top or vest will echo the clean lines of simple, straight-leg denim.
Shop the Look:
7. Leather Shirt + Block Heels
Style Notes: Add another texture into the equation with the addition of a leather shirt or shacket. This combination looks authentically '90s in the best possible way.
8. T-Shirt + Studded Belt + Loafers
Style Notes: Sticking to wardrobe classics allows you to showcase bolder accessories. I, for one, will be re-creating this dark blue jeans, black tee, and studded belt outfit asap.
Shop the Look:
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over thirteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content specifically for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their SEO strategy and keyword planning, works closely with the beauty team on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media, including her own Who What Wear UK TikTok franchise, French Style Fridays. Previously, Maxine appeared on ITV's This Morning in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.
Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship at Look magazine, she was offered a position on the brand's fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. Her passion and natural talent for writing and styling meant she swiftly rose through the ranks to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion and beauty writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief, overseeing both print and digital, before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others. Maxine is based remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh where she spends her downtime renovating her house, walking her dogs, hosting friends and trying to master the art of making Old Fashioned cocktails.
