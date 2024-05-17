6 Graceful Ways French Women Are Wearing This Anti-Trend Summer Staple In 2024

Last summer, I spent a month in the South of France, an experience which reinforced my belief that French women are masters of warm weather dressing. Everywhere I turned, there was a chic display of fashion know-how: a white shirt tossed nonchalantly over a swimsuit; a designer basket bag slung over a sunkissed forearm; a cotton dress in the perfect shade of red.

Naturally, I'm looking to these style connoisseurs for guidance this summer too—with a whole new set of trends to navigate, I could use a helping hand. It should come as no surprise that Gallic women pick and choose their trends carefully. Known for their classic, comfort-first aesthetic, they're not the type to step out in a look just because everyone else is. So when we see our favourite French influencers rocking a trend, we know it's a good one.

This season, linen is a huge trend that's officially received the coveted seal of approval. Calling it a ‘trend’ might be misleading, since it's a fabrication that makes an appearance every year. It's breezy, effortless and lightweight even in high temperatures—for all these reasons and more, linen has reached peak popularity in recent summers. Predictably, we're particularly impressed by how French girls are wearing it, leaning into its easy-going nature and keeping the styling simple. Scroll on to see some of our most-loved linen outfits from the French fashion set so far.

1. White Linen Dress + Strappy Heels

Style Notes: Presenting the easiest formula on this list—all you need is a bright white dress that flatters you in all the right places, plus a comfortable pair of strappy sandals. Choose a low heel for the evening, or make the look daytime-appropriate with a ballet flat.

Shop the look:

Reformation Delilah Linen Dress £278 SHOP NOW Reformation dresses are made for summer.

THE ROW Bare Leather Sandals £860 SHOP NOW This simple silhouette will serve you for many summers to come.

2. Waistcoat + Linen Midi Skirt + Snake-Effect Sandals

Style Notes: Another trend French women have adopted? Waistcoats. To create an ultra-current look, team a longline version with a billowy linen midi. The nipped-in waist will give shape to the voluminous skirt.

Shop the look:

ALIGNE Aligne Monika Waistcoat £119 SHOP NOW Aligne's waistcoats have basically gone viral this spring/summer.

By Anthropologie Emily Acetate Oval Polarised Sunglasses £65 SHOP NOW Such a timeless pair of sunnies.

Nobody's Child White Linen-blend Monie Midi Skirt £59 SHOP NOW Pull this on over your swimsuit next time you're headed to the beach.

TOD'S Snake-Effect Leather Sandals £595 SHOP NOW A subtle print that will elevate the whole outfit.

3. Linen Co-Ord + Cotton Shirt

Style Notes: Linen-cords were the hero buy of last summer, particularly shirt-and-shorts sets. This year, we're seeing smarter, tailored versions like Julie's cropping up on Instagram, giving a new look to the traditionally casual fabric.

Shop the look:

IRO Dupa Striped Suit Jacket £350 SHOP NOW The cropped silhouette was won me over.

Missoma Dome Medium Hoop Earrings | 18ct Gold Plated £109 SHOP NOW There isn't a single outfit these hoops wouldn't work with.

With Nothing Underneath The Classic: Poplin, White £95 SHOP NOW You can always rely on WNU for high-quality shirting.

IRO Dorca High-Waisted Striped Shorts £200 SHOP NOW Striped linen is a micro trend we expect to see a lot of this summer.

4. Linen Blazer + Blue Jeans + Sandals

Style Notes: No need to ditch your blazers in warmer weather; a linen iteration will keep you cool and is just as versatile as a wool blazer. For an understated everyday look that comes French girl-approved, style it with straight-leg jeans and minimal sandals.

Shop the look:

& Other Stories Fitted Linen Blazer £135 SHOP NOW Grab this before it inevitably sells out.

Whistles Detachable Lois Crinkle Top £45 SHOP NOW The straps come off so you can wear it bandeau-style too.

RE/DONE 70s Stove Pipe High-Rise Jeans £381 SHOP NOW Forever jeans.

London Rebel Toe Loop Strappy Heel Sandals in White £24 SHOP NOW Skip the embellishments and opt for a streamlined sandal this summer.

5. Linen Shirt + Skort + Ballet Flats

Style Notes: The simplest way into this trend is buying a linen shirt. You can pick one up in most high-street stores, and you'll find boundless ways to wear it. Äida makes a strong case for skorts with her elegant summer ensemble—I'm a big fan of the white-and-caramel colour palette.

Shop the look:

ZARA 100% Linen Basic Shirt £30 SHOP NOW Tuck it into jeans, knot it at the waist and layer it over a dress or use it as a bikini cover-up.

Charles & Keith Charlot Bag £63 SHOP NOW Charles & Keith makes great everyday bags.

ZARA Crossover Culottes £26 SHOP NOW Once the weather cools again, just add sheer tights underneath and carry it into autumn.

Roger Vivier Ivory Patent Trompette Ballet Flats £650 SHOP NOW Ballet flats are a core component of French wardrobes.

6. White Tee + Linen Trousers + Trainers

Style Notes: Franny's cool coffee date outfit epitomises just how relaxed this trending fabric is. If ballet flats and sandals feel too dainty for your taste, switch in a pair of chunky sneakers instead.

Shop the look:

Arket Crew-Neck T-Shirt £17 SHOP NOW The best tee on the high street, hands down.

mango 100% Linen Wideleg Trousers £50 SHOP NOW I've just added these to my wish list.