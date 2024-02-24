The 2024 Swimwear Trends Celebrities Are Already Wearing

By Bébhinn Campbell
published

We've reached a turning point in the year when temperatures have started to climb ever-so-slightly and holidays no longer seem like a distant dream. Beach babes, rejoice! Whether you're counting down the days until a tour of the Amalfi Coast or are midway through planning a tropical getaway, swimwear is one of the first elements of your warm-weather wardrobe you'll want to nail down.

(Image credit: @JASTOOKES; @ROSIEHW; @HAILEYBIEBER)

For me, personally, what I wear to the seaside is often an afterthought, but even I have been drawn in by the array of striking swimsuit trends cropping up on social media lately—especially from the celebrity accounts I follow. Perhaps it's simply a yearning to be beach-bound, but my new-found appreciation for swimwear has led me to an understanding of exactly which styles will be big this year. And now is the perfect time to shop them; before we reach peak season and they inevitably sell out.

From noughties-inspired bikinis to vibrant one-pieces, these are the top swimwear trends to take note of for spring/summer 2024.

1. Backless One-Piece

Celebrity swimwear trends 2024: @jastookes wears a backless swimsuit

(Image credit: @jastookes)

Style Notes: Is there anything more elegant than a high-neck, low-back situation? We think not, so it's lucky that backless swimsuits are trending big time right now, thanks to style insiders like Jasmine Tookes.

Net a Porter Oséree swimsuit
OSÉREE
Lumière Backless Metallic Swimsuit

This is so chic—and subtly fun, thanks to the metallic thread running through it.

H&M High-leg swimsuit
H&M
High-Leg Swimsuit

I own several swimsuits from H&M and they've held up really well over the years.

Net-a-Porter Missoni swimsuit
MISSONI
Mare Backless Metalic Crochet-Knit Halterneck Swimsuit

Such a cute print for a girls' holiday.

2. String Bikini

Celebrity swimwear trends 2024: @haileybieber wears a triangle bikini

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

Style Notes: If you're hitting the beach in the hope of getting a tan, take your cues from Hailey Bieber and opt for a noughties-style string bikini. You can undo the ties when you want to target a certain area to avoid awkward tan lines.

Net-a-Porter Hunza G Gina metallic seersucker bikini
HUNZA G
Gina Metallic Seersucker Bikini

Celebrities and influencers love Hunza G.

Mango Leopard Bikini Top
mango
Leopard Bikini Top - Women

Leopard print is big this year, so this bikini ticks off two trends in one.

Mango leopard bikini bottoms
mango
Leopard Bikini Bottom - Women

You could also mix and match with a plainer bikini.

3. Textured One-Piece

Celebrity swimwear trends 2024: @rosiehw wears a one-piece swimsuit

(Image credit: @rosiehw)

Style Notes: Swimsuits with a crinkly texture have been hugely popular for the past couple of summers, largely due to Hunza G's viral styles—Rosie Huntington-Whitely is just one of many celeb fans. This year is no exception, and we've noticed other brands have started tapping into the trend.

Domino Scoop-Neck Crinkle-Knit Swimsuit
Hunza G
Domino Scoop-Neck Crinkle-Knit Swimsuit

The scoop neckline is so flattering.

Textured Bow Tie Swimsuit
& Other Stories
Textured Bow Tie Swimsuit

Just add a white sarong, tan sandals and a basket bag.

Mango Asymmetrical Textured Swimsuit
mango
Asymmetrical Textured Swimsuit

Asymmetric details always elevate a design.

4. Bandeau Top

Celebrity swimwear trends 2024: @kendalljenner wears a bandeau bikini

(Image credit: @kendalljenner)

Style Notes: Bandeau necklines are everywhere at the moment (in another nod to the early 2000s) and this particular trend has made its way into the swimwear space, too. Choose a simple bikini style like Kendall Jenner's or a one-piece with removable straps.

Recycled Fibre-Blend Bandeau Bikini Top
Toteme
Recycled Fibre-Blend Bandeau Bikini Top

If Toteme jumps on a trend, we know it's a good one.

Recycled Fibre-Blend Bikini Briefs
Toteme
Recycled Fibre-Blend Bikini Briefs

I'm into the contrast trim.

Barbuda Bandeau Swimsuit
Melissa Odabash
Barbuda Bandeau Swimsuit

This comes with removable straps, in case you need the extra support.

5. Red Swimwear

Celebrity swimwear trends: @jlo wears a red bikini

(Image credit: @jlo)

Style Notes: Red is undeniably the colour of the season. Before jetting off to somewhere sunny, pack a bold cherry-hued swimsuit to celebrate the arrival of brighter days. Take note from J.Lo and team it with raffia accessories and an eye-catching cover-up.

Net-a-Porter Hunza G Seersucker Bikini
HUNZA G
Gina Seersucker Bikini

Such a beautiful hue.

H&M Padded-cup high-leg swimsuit
H&M
Padded-Cup High-Leg Swimsuit

With padded cups and a full lining, this one-piece is as practical as it is pretty.

Net a Porter Oséree swimsuit
OSÉREE
Lumière Backless Appliquéd Metallic Swimsuit

Insta-ready.

