The 2024 Swimwear Trends Celebrities Are Already Wearing
We've reached a turning point in the year when temperatures have started to climb ever-so-slightly and holidays no longer seem like a distant dream. Beach babes, rejoice! Whether you're counting down the days until a tour of the Amalfi Coast or are midway through planning a tropical getaway, swimwear is one of the first elements of your warm-weather wardrobe you'll want to nail down.
For me, personally, what I wear to the seaside is often an afterthought, but even I have been drawn in by the array of striking swimsuit trends cropping up on social media lately—especially from the celebrity accounts I follow. Perhaps it's simply a yearning to be beach-bound, but my new-found appreciation for swimwear has led me to an understanding of exactly which styles will be big this year. And now is the perfect time to shop them; before we reach peak season and they inevitably sell out.
From noughties-inspired bikinis to vibrant one-pieces, these are the top swimwear trends to take note of for spring/summer 2024.
1. Backless One-Piece
Style Notes: Is there anything more elegant than a high-neck, low-back situation? We think not, so it's lucky that backless swimsuits are trending big time right now, thanks to style insiders like Jasmine Tookes.
Shop the trend:
This is so chic—and subtly fun, thanks to the metallic thread running through it.
I own several swimsuits from H&M and they've held up really well over the years.
Such a cute print for a girls' holiday.
2. String Bikini
Style Notes: If you're hitting the beach in the hope of getting a tan, take your cues from Hailey Bieber and opt for a noughties-style string bikini. You can undo the ties when you want to target a certain area to avoid awkward tan lines.
Shop the trend:
Leopard print is big this year, so this bikini ticks off two trends in one.
3. Textured One-Piece
Style Notes: Swimsuits with a crinkly texture have been hugely popular for the past couple of summers, largely due to Hunza G's viral styles—Rosie Huntington-Whitely is just one of many celeb fans. This year is no exception, and we've noticed other brands have started tapping into the trend.
Shop the trend:
4. Bandeau Top
Style Notes: Bandeau necklines are everywhere at the moment (in another nod to the early 2000s) and this particular trend has made its way into the swimwear space, too. Choose a simple bikini style like Kendall Jenner's or a one-piece with removable straps.
Shop the trend:
This comes with removable straps, in case you need the extra support.
5. Red Swimwear
Style Notes: Red is undeniably the colour of the season. Before jetting off to somewhere sunny, pack a bold cherry-hued swimsuit to celebrate the arrival of brighter days. Take note from J.Lo and team it with raffia accessories and an eye-catching cover-up.
Shop the trend:
With padded cups and a full lining, this one-piece is as practical as it is pretty.
Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer. After receiving an Audrey Hepburn box set for her 10th birthday and subsequently swooning over the actor’s wardrobe, Bébhinn felt pretty confident she wanted a career that involved clothes. She started her first blog at age 14—the title was a pun, but we’ll leave it at that—and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.
A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor for Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and updated takes on classic designs.
While she still loves Audrey Hepburn films, these days, Bébhinn’s sartorial taste sits closer to Annie Hall’s and Alexa Chung’s. In her spare time, she’s likely cooing over cute dogs on rescue websites, playing folk songs on her guitar and browsing bookshops for new additions to her already-overpacked shelves.