The 2024 Swimwear Trends Celebrities Are Already Wearing

We've reached a turning point in the year when temperatures have started to climb ever-so-slightly and holidays no longer seem like a distant dream. Beach babes, rejoice! Whether you're counting down the days until a tour of the Amalfi Coast or are midway through planning a tropical getaway, swimwear is one of the first elements of your warm-weather wardrobe you'll want to nail down.

(Image credit: @JASTOOKES; @ROSIEHW; @HAILEYBIEBER)

For me, personally, what I wear to the seaside is often an afterthought, but even I have been drawn in by the array of striking swimsuit trends cropping up on social media lately—especially from the celebrity accounts I follow. Perhaps it's simply a yearning to be beach-bound, but my new-found appreciation for swimwear has led me to an understanding of exactly which styles will be big this year. And now is the perfect time to shop them; before we reach peak season and they inevitably sell out.

From noughties-inspired bikinis to vibrant one-pieces, these are the top swimwear trends to take note of for spring/summer 2024.

1. Backless One-Piece

Style Notes: Is there anything more elegant than a high-neck, low-back situation? We think not, so it's lucky that backless swimsuits are trending big time right now, thanks to style insiders like Jasmine Tookes.

Shop the trend:

OSÉREE Lumière Backless Metallic Swimsuit £210 SHOP NOW This is so chic—and subtly fun, thanks to the metallic thread running through it.

H&M High-Leg Swimsuit £22 SHOP NOW I own several swimsuits from H&M and they've held up really well over the years.

MISSONI Mare Backless Metalic Crochet-Knit Halterneck Swimsuit £430 SHOP NOW Such a cute print for a girls' holiday.

2. String Bikini

Style Notes: If you're hitting the beach in the hope of getting a tan, take your cues from Hailey Bieber and opt for a noughties-style string bikini. You can undo the ties when you want to target a certain area to avoid awkward tan lines.

Shop the trend:

HUNZA G Gina Metallic Seersucker Bikini £165 SHOP NOW Celebrities and influencers love Hunza G.

mango Leopard Bikini Top - Women £23 SHOP NOW Leopard print is big this year, so this bikini ticks off two trends in one.

mango Leopard Bikini Bottom - Women £18 SHOP NOW You could also mix and match with a plainer bikini.

3. Textured One-Piece

Style Notes: Swimsuits with a crinkly texture have been hugely popular for the past couple of summers, largely due to Hunza G's viral styles—Rosie Huntington-Whitely is just one of many celeb fans. This year is no exception, and we've noticed other brands have started tapping into the trend.

Shop the trend:

Hunza G Domino Scoop-Neck Crinkle-Knit Swimsuit £160 SHOP NOW The scoop neckline is so flattering.

& Other Stories Textured Bow Tie Swimsuit £55 SHOP NOW Just add a white sarong, tan sandals and a basket bag.

mango Asymmetrical Textured Swimsuit £50 SHOP NOW Asymmetric details always elevate a design.

4. Bandeau Top

Style Notes: Bandeau necklines are everywhere at the moment (in another nod to the early 2000s) and this particular trend has made its way into the swimwear space, too. Choose a simple bikini style like Kendall Jenner's or a one-piece with removable straps.

Shop the trend:

Toteme Recycled Fibre-Blend Bandeau Bikini Top £110 SHOP NOW If Toteme jumps on a trend, we know it's a good one.

Toteme Recycled Fibre-Blend Bikini Briefs £110 SHOP NOW I'm into the contrast trim.

Melissa Odabash Barbuda Bandeau Swimsuit £254 SHOP NOW This comes with removable straps, in case you need the extra support.

5. Red Swimwear

Style Notes: Red is undeniably the colour of the season. Before jetting off to somewhere sunny, pack a bold cherry-hued swimsuit to celebrate the arrival of brighter days. Take note from J.Lo and team it with raffia accessories and an eye-catching cover-up.

Shop the trend:

HUNZA G Gina Seersucker Bikini £165 SHOP NOW Such a beautiful hue.

H&M Padded-Cup High-Leg Swimsuit £30 SHOP NOW With padded cups and a full lining, this one-piece is as practical as it is pretty.