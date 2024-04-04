24 Chic Dresses to Buy In Every 2024 It Color

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

There are plenty of ways to embrace a particular season's color trends, but I find the best way—especially in the spring and summer—is via dresses. A chic dress in an It color is striking and beautiful, and requires very little thought or effort. This spring and summer, I think we're going to see a lot of people wearing dresses in six specific color trends that feel fresh (even though some of them aren't brand new—ahem, red).

The color trends this season range from pastels to bold primary hues to even a couple of shades that are most often seen during winter. All of these color trends were present and accounted for on the biggest, most influential runways, so I'm sharing some of the best of those examples alongside a handful of standout dresses in each hue. Keep scrolling to start shopping, as I'm 100% sure these chic options will sell out.

Pale Pink

Prada S/S 24

Shop Chic Pale Pink Dresses

Helsa Vestido Tech Gabardine Long Strapless $298 SHOP NOW

Staud Mini Bella Dress $450 SHOP NOW

Zara Draped Midi Dress $50 SHOP NOW

Scoop Sheer Dress $26 SHOP NOW

Burgundy

Gucci S/S 24

Shop Chic Burgundy Dresses

Reformation Zara Linen Dress $218 SHOP NOW

Norma Kamali X Revolve Cayla Pickleball Dress $125 SHOP NOW

Ulla Johnson Edlyn Draped Ruffle Sleeveless Midi Poplin Dress $490 SHOP NOW

Anna October x J.Crew Side-Slit Dress $398 SHOP NOW

Olive Green

Erdem S/S 24

Shop Chic Olive Green Dresses

J.Crew Elena Shirtdress in Cotton Poplin $168 SHOP NOW

COS Halterneck A-Line Maxi Dress $220 SHOP NOW

Aje Willow Sweetheart Mini Dress $425 SHOP NOW

Madewell Button-Front Midi Dress in Polka Dot $128 SHOP NOW

Royal Blue

JW Anderson S/S 24

Shop Chic Royal Blue Dresses

Galvan Mia Fringed Ribbed-Knit Gown $1995 SHOP NOW

Rebecca Vallance Cora Mini Dress $545 SHOP NOW

Minkpink Florence Mini Dress $186.65 SHOP NOW

Vince Camuto Solid Sleeveless Tiered Maxi Dress $59 SHOP NOW

Pale Yellow

Bottega Veneta S/S 24

Shop Chic Pale Yellow Dresses

Alexis Vango Dress $685 SHOP NOW

WAYF The Tanya One-Shoulder Draped Maxi Dress $148 SHOP NOW

Free Assembly Sleeveless Bias Slip Dress $34 SHOP NOW

Reformation Aster Knit Dress $148 SHOP NOW

Red

Jacquemus S/S 24

Shop Chic Red Dresses

Mango Embroidered Short Dress $100 SHOP NOW

Reformation Beauden Dress $178 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Ribbed Twist-Front Midi Dress $99 SHOP NOW