24 Chic Dresses to Buy In Every 2024 It Color

Street style star wearing yellow dress

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

There are plenty of ways to embrace a particular season's color trends, but I find the best way—especially in the spring and summer—is via dresses. A chic dress in an It color is striking and beautiful, and requires very little thought or effort. This spring and summer, I think we're going to see a lot of people wearing dresses in six specific color trends that feel fresh (even though some of them aren't brand new—ahem, red).

The color trends this season range from pastels to bold primary hues to even a couple of shades that are most often seen during winter. All of these color trends were present and accounted for on the biggest, most influential runways, so I'm sharing some of the best of those examples alongside a handful of standout dresses in each hue. Keep scrolling to start shopping, as I'm 100% sure these chic options will sell out.

Pale Pink

Prada S/S 24 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Prada S/S 24

Shop Chic Pale Pink Dresses

Vestido Tech Gabardine Long Strapless
Helsa
Vestido Tech Gabardine Long Strapless

Mini Bella Dress
Staud
Mini Bella Dress

Draped Midi Dress
Zara
Draped Midi Dress

Walmart Scoop Dress
Scoop
Sheer Dress

Burgundy

Gucci S/S 24 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Gucci S/S 24

Shop Chic Burgundy Dresses

Zara Linen Dress
Reformation
Zara Linen Dress

X Revolve Cayla Pickleball Dress
Norma Kamali
X Revolve Cayla Pickleball Dress

Edlyn Draped Ruffle Sleeveless Midi Poplin Dress
Ulla Johnson
Edlyn Draped Ruffle Sleeveless Midi Poplin Dress

Limited-Edition Anna October© X J.crew Side-Slit Dress
Anna October x J.Crew
Side-Slit Dress

Olive Green

Erdem S/S 24 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Erdem S/S 24

Shop Chic Olive Green Dresses

Elena Shirtdress in Cotton Poplin
J.Crew
Elena Shirtdress in Cotton Poplin

Halterneck A-Line Maxi Dress
COS
Halterneck A-Line Maxi Dress

Willow Sweetheart Mini Dress
Aje
Willow Sweetheart Mini Dress

Button-Front Midi Dress in Polka Dot
Madewell
Button-Front Midi Dress in Polka Dot

Royal Blue

JW Anderson S/S 24 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

JW Anderson S/S 24

Shop Chic Royal Blue Dresses

Mia Fringed Ribbed-Knit Gown
Galvan
Mia Fringed Ribbed-Knit Gown

Cora Mini Dress
Rebecca Vallance
Cora Mini Dress

Florence 迷你裙
Minkpink
Florence Mini Dress

Solid Sleeveless Tiered Maxi Dress
Vince Camuto
Solid Sleeveless Tiered Maxi Dress

Pale Yellow

Bottega Veneta S/S 24 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Bottega Veneta S/S 24

Shop Chic Pale Yellow Dresses

Vango Dress
Alexis
Vango Dress

The Tanya One-Shoulder Draped Maxi Dress
WAYF
The Tanya One-Shoulder Draped Maxi Dress

Free Assembly Sleeveless Bias Slip Dress
Free Assembly
Sleeveless Bias Slip Dress

Aster Knit Dress
Reformation
Aster Knit Dress

Red

Jacquemus S/S 24 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Jacquemus S/S 24

Shop Chic Red Dresses

Embroidered Short Dress - Women
Mango
Embroidered Short Dress

Beauden Dress Es
Reformation
Beauden Dress

Ribbed Twist-Front Midi Dress
& Other Stories
Ribbed Twist-Front Midi Dress

New Saturn Mini Dress
Aritzia
New Saturn Mini Dress

