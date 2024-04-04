24 Chic Dresses to Buy In Every 2024 It Color
There are plenty of ways to embrace a particular season's color trends, but I find the best way—especially in the spring and summer—is via dresses. A chic dress in an It color is striking and beautiful, and requires very little thought or effort. This spring and summer, I think we're going to see a lot of people wearing dresses in six specific color trends that feel fresh (even though some of them aren't brand new—ahem, red).
The color trends this season range from pastels to bold primary hues to even a couple of shades that are most often seen during winter. All of these color trends were present and accounted for on the biggest, most influential runways, so I'm sharing some of the best of those examples alongside a handful of standout dresses in each hue. Keep scrolling to start shopping, as I'm 100% sure these chic options will sell out.
Pale Pink
Prada S/S 24
Shop Chic Pale Pink Dresses
Burgundy
Gucci S/S 24
Shop Chic Burgundy Dresses
Olive Green
Erdem S/S 24
Shop Chic Olive Green Dresses
Royal Blue
JW Anderson S/S 24
Shop Chic Royal Blue Dresses
Pale Yellow
Bottega Veneta S/S 24
Shop Chic Pale Yellow Dresses
Red
Jacquemus S/S 24
Shop Chic Red Dresses
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
