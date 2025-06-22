10 Fashion Trends Set to Define Euro-Summer 2025
Europeans just do it better. Here are ten seriously hot trends you're about to see all over the continent this summer.
From Sicily to Saint Tropez, Europeans just do summer better, don't you think? The clear blue seas! The food! The fashion! There's no wonder Euro-summer has become quite the global fascination in recent years. Whether it's meandering around cobbled streets and finding piazzas for a long lunch, or heading out for a late dinner after a day on a pebbly beach sipping Aperols and dipping into a big bag of Lays. There's just something about it all that makes getting dressed more fun. Even the most staunch minimalists (myself included) are encouraged to embrace itty bitty bikinis, bold accessories and splashes of print and colour.
So, what do the biggest European summer fashion trends look like for 2025, exactly? Well, I've done a deep dive—scrolling through my favourite European fashion girlies' feeds and dissecting the holiday wardrobes of my most stylish friends to bring you a concise edit of ten trends we're already starting to see all over the continent.
Even if you're planning on sticking closer to home for the foreseeable, that's no reason not to indulge in the fun of dressing for the UK's sun-drenched days and balmy nights. And the best part? You probably already own a lot of these popular trends already. Nothing is too groundbreaking or farfetched. In fact, a lot of the coolest trends are affordable and easy to style up. Those old rubber flip flops in the back of your shoe cupboard? Pull them out right now. That printed silk scarf you attached to your bag in the 2010s? Tie it around your head (or your waist) immediately. While you're at it, those pedal pushers and halternecks from the noughties are about to get some airtime too.
Keep scrolling and you'll find the ten most exciting European fashion trends to wear for summer 2025, along with some shopping inspiration as well.
1. Sarongs
Style Notes: Long or short, printed or plain, it's time to breathe life into that old sarong you've held onto for years (or get your hands on a lovely new one, there's so many around). Wrap it around your waist over swimwer, wear it as a top with linen trousers int he evening, as a head scarf or tie it onto your basket bag; sarongs, or pareos, are surprisingly versatile (and lightweight) pieces to chuck in your carry on.
Shop the Look:
2. Bandeaus
Style Notes: Bandeau necklines on dresses or tops are eternally chic, and during my research I saw so many beautiful examples being worn already for summer 2025. This is one even the most staunch minimalists can get on board with as well.
Shop the Look:
3. Minidresses
Style Notes: While midi dresses will always be stylish, it's unsurprising that as the mercury rises so do hemlines. Minis are back in a big way for summer 2025, worn with flip flops, ballet flats and even a knee high boot on cooler days (I see you Gen Z).
Shop the Look:
4. Flip Flops
Style Notes: The antithesis of those heavy, chunky sandals that proved popular at the beginning of the 2020s, flips flops (the simpler the better) are being embraced all over the globe right now. But it's on the shores of the Ionian, Adriatic and the Med that these slip on, no fuss shoes will really come into their own.
Shop the Look:
5. Capri Pants
Style Notes: Capri pants (or pedal pushers to us Millenials) have been growing in popularity for a while now, through last autumn and into spring 2025. If you've already invested, it's good news because these cute little trousers aren't going anywhere. Stylish people are getting there wear out of them this summer by pairing them with bikini tops and mules for a very vintage siren feel.
Shop the Look:
6. Headscarves
Style Notes: In keeping with the retro look, headscarves are an excellent (read: easy) way to update your summer staples for 2025. From pretty crochet styles to monochrome silk numbers, I honestly can't scroll through Instagram right now without seeing at least one chic example of how to style a headscarf for summer.
Shop the Look:
7. Pretty Blouses
Style Notes: If you're more of a romantic summer dresses, you're in luck. Pretty blouses, particularly of the cream, floaty, boho variety are proving incredibly popular. And fashion people are getting creative in their styling of them. Of course they go with jeans effortlessly for transitional seasons, but for high summer we're seeing them worn as cover ups, with skirts or as a foil for more masculine bermuda shorts.
Shop the Look:
8. Cord Necklaces
Style Notes: If there's one thing to buy for summer 2025 to update your look, it's a cord necklace. Your layered gold chains will always be pretty, but for a cooler vibe switch them out for a sculptural pendant and last year's summer outfits will feel fresh in an instant.
Shop the Look:
9. Halternecks
Style Notes: Another Y2K throwback coming at us fast for summer 2025 is the halterneck. Minimalists will love Arket's pared-back tank top iteration for an updated city basic, but it's polka dot halter dresses that will be spotted (no pun intended) all over the riviera.
Shop the Look:
10. Cute Little Shorts
Style Notes: I've deliberately kept the name of this trend pretty vague, because it's all sorts of cute little shorts that I've spotted on my scrolling. Lacey, silky, gingham, puffball, embroidered and sporty styles will all fly. Pair them with everything from big vintage T-shirts to linen shirts, pretty blouses and even hoodies for a fun alternative to your denim cut offs.
Shop the Look:
Emily Dawes is an editor, stylist and writer with over 12 years in the industry. Known for impeccable taste, our readers trust her advice, especially in her column, expensive-looking high street buys. Working for Who What Wear UK since 2020, Emily has been a contributing editor, branded content editor and affiliate editor. Now, as senior shopping editor, she leads the e-commerce content strategy. After obtaining a BA in English and American Studies from Nottingham University, Emily landed at The Mail on Sunday’s YOU. As the magazine’s fashion editor, she travelled the globe to style and direct fashion editorials and celebrity cover shoots. As a freelancer, she has styled Grazia cover shoots, developed brand marketing and content plans and worked with VIP clients including Elizabeth Day.
-
You Had Me at 50% Off—25 Chic Gap Sale Finds That Will Be Instant Summer Closet Staples
One step closer to effortless outfits.
-
Caught on Camera: Every Fashion Girl Is Wearing This Unexpected Shoe Brand With Jeans, Dresses, and Skirts
Kaia, Selena, and Sydney are fans.
-
I'm Not a Fan of Showing My Arms—40 Incredibly Chic Summer Finds That Keep Them Covered
One less thing to think about.
-
Put Down the Boring Leather Tote—Every Stylish New Yorker Is Carrying This Colorful Bag Trend Instead
Spotted in London and the French Riviera, too.
-
Save Your Miles: This Edit Brings Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc Luxury Right to Your Home
Checking out your cart is like checking into the hotel.
-
This Is the Skirt Fashion People Are Going to Be Wearing for the Next 3 Months
Here's how to style yours.
-
7 Summer Basics You Can Wear All Season Without Getting Bored
Elevated closet staples.
-
I'm Obsessed With TikTok Micro-Trends—8 I'm Shopping for Summer
From my For You page.