10 Fashion Trends Set to Define Euro-Summer 2025

From Sicily to Saint Tropez, Europeans just do summer better, don't you think? The clear blue seas! The food! The fashion! There's no wonder Euro-summer has become quite the global fascination in recent years. Whether it's meandering around cobbled streets and finding piazzas for a long lunch, or heading out for a late dinner after a day on a pebbly beach sipping Aperols and dipping into a big bag of Lays. There's just something about it all that makes getting dressed more fun. Even the most staunch minimalists (myself included) are encouraged to embrace itty bitty bikinis, bold accessories and splashes of print and colour.

So, what do the biggest European summer fashion trends look like for 2025, exactly? Well, I've done a deep dive—scrolling through my favourite European fashion girlies' feeds and dissecting the holiday wardrobes of my most stylish friends to bring you a concise edit of ten trends we're already starting to see all over the continent.

Even if you're planning on sticking closer to home for the foreseeable, that's no reason not to indulge in the fun of dressing for the UK's sun-drenched days and balmy nights. And the best part? You probably already own a lot of these popular trends already. Nothing is too groundbreaking or farfetched. In fact, a lot of the coolest trends are affordable and easy to style up. Those old rubber flip flops in the back of your shoe cupboard? Pull them out right now. That printed silk scarf you attached to your bag in the 2010s? Tie it around your head (or your waist) immediately. While you're at it, those pedal pushers and halternecks from the noughties are about to get some airtime too.

Keep scrolling and you'll find the ten most exciting European fashion trends to wear for summer 2025, along with some shopping inspiration as well.

1. Sarongs

Style Notes: Long or short, printed or plain, it's time to breathe life into that old sarong you've held onto for years (or get your hands on a lovely new one, there's so many around). Wrap it around your waist over swimwer, wear it as a top with linen trousers int he evening, as a head scarf or tie it onto your basket bag; sarongs, or pareos, are surprisingly versatile (and lightweight) pieces to chuck in your carry on.

Shop the Look:

2. Bandeaus

Style Notes: Bandeau necklines on dresses or tops are eternally chic, and during my research I saw so many beautiful examples being worn already for summer 2025. This is one even the most staunch minimalists can get on board with as well.

Shop the Look:

3. Minidresses

Style Notes: While midi dresses will always be stylish, it's unsurprising that as the mercury rises so do hemlines. Minis are back in a big way for summer 2025, worn with flip flops, ballet flats and even a knee high boot on cooler days (I see you Gen Z).

Shop the Look:

4. Flip Flops

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: The antithesis of those heavy, chunky sandals that proved popular at the beginning of the 2020s, flips flops (the simpler the better) are being embraced all over the globe right now. But it's on the shores of the Ionian, Adriatic and the Med that these slip on, no fuss shoes will really come into their own.

Shop the Look:

ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS Saionara Jelly Pvc Flip Flops £120 SHOP NOW Massimo Dutti Split Suede Sandals With Toe Divider £100 SHOP NOW A.Emery Flora Suede Thong Sandals £160 SHOP NOW

5. Capri Pants

Style Notes: Capri pants (or pedal pushers to us Millenials) have been growing in popularity for a while now, through last autumn and into spring 2025. If you've already invested, it's good news because these cute little trousers aren't going anywhere. Stylish people are getting there wear out of them this summer by pairing them with bikini tops and mules for a very vintage siren feel.

Shop the Look:

6. Headscarves

Style Notes: In keeping with the retro look, headscarves are an excellent (read: easy) way to update your summer staples for 2025. From pretty crochet styles to monochrome silk numbers, I honestly can't scroll through Instagram right now without seeing at least one chic example of how to style a headscarf for summer.

Shop the Look:

7. Pretty Blouses

Style Notes: If you're more of a romantic summer dresses, you're in luck. Pretty blouses, particularly of the cream, floaty, boho variety are proving incredibly popular. And fashion people are getting creative in their styling of them. Of course they go with jeans effortlessly for transitional seasons, but for high summer we're seeing them worn as cover ups, with skirts or as a foil for more masculine bermuda shorts.

Shop the Look:

8. Cord Necklaces

Style Notes: If there's one thing to buy for summer 2025 to update your look, it's a cord necklace. Your layered gold chains will always be pretty, but for a cooler vibe switch them out for a sculptural pendant and last year's summer outfits will feel fresh in an instant.

Shop the Look:

9. Halternecks

Style Notes: Another Y2K throwback coming at us fast for summer 2025 is the halterneck. Minimalists will love Arket's pared-back tank top iteration for an updated city basic, but it's polka dot halter dresses that will be spotted (no pun intended) all over the riviera.

Shop the Look:

10. Cute Little Shorts

Style Notes: I've deliberately kept the name of this trend pretty vague, because it's all sorts of cute little shorts that I've spotted on my scrolling. Lacey, silky, gingham, puffball, embroidered and sporty styles will all fly. Pair them with everything from big vintage T-shirts to linen shirts, pretty blouses and even hoodies for a fun alternative to your denim cut offs.

Shop the Look: