If the recent wave of warm weather has left you questioning everything in your wardrobe, don’t worry, you’re not alone. Navigating what to wear when temperatures reach over 25 degrees (sometimes even 30+) is definitely no mean feat.

After all, it’s not just dressing for the heat that we’ve got to contend with; when it comes to chic summer dressing, there are probably a few things on your mind. Of course, tapping into the summer trends is most likely a priority as is finding pieces that are in keeping with your summer plans, whether you’re looking for stylish summer workwear, building a holiday capsule wardrobe or simply looking for pieces you can rely on during warm days at home.

For me, however, and I’m assuming for you too, as you’ve found yourself here, there’s an extra layer to contend with. Standing at just 4ft11”, I also want pieces that won’t overwhelm my petite proportions while also delivering on all the above, too.

So, I’ve made it my mission to not only keep track of this year's biggest and best summer trends but also to keep an eye out for the ones that work even harder for those of us standing at 5ft4” and under. Of course, the best petite brands were my first port of call as well as looking to stylish petite influencers for inspiration; however, I've also done the hard work, trying and testing trends to see what worked and what didn't (all in the name of research, of course).

And, here are the results: from the summer prints which make the most of shorter statures to accessories that will offer a few extra inches (if that’s what you desire), these are the best summer trends for petites, sure to make dressing for the heat just that little bit easier.

The Best Summer Trends For Petites

1. Summer Stripes

Style Notes: As a petite person, you’re probably bored of hearing about the transformative power of stripes—believe me, I am too—however at this time of year, especially, there’s no getting away from them. Deckchair-inspired vertical stripes are a staple summer trend that make an appearance practically every year so they’re the perfect styles to invest in if you want pieces you can reach for year after year. Plus, if you do want to give the illusion of appearing a little taller, there’s no denying stripes are the easiest way to do so, so why not embrace it and lean into the classic petite styling hack.

Shop the Trend:

2. Maxi Lengths

Style Notes: Opting for floor grazing maxi styles may seem illogical for those of us with petite proportions however, I promise you, it’s a great trend for anyone who wants to elongate their frame in a subtle way. The key is to opt for maxi-length skirts and dresses that sit close to the body rather than in oversized shapes to avoid being overwhelmed by the swathes of fabric. Go for column shapes or figure-hugging fabrics, like thin knits and crochets, to make the maxi trend petite-friendly.

Shop the Trend:

Abercrombie & Fitch Beaded Plunge Linen-Blend Maxi Dress £90 £63 SHOP NOW For a minimalist look, I love this linen maxi dress. Faithfull Esenia Striped Plissé Botton-blend Maxi Dress £320 SHOP NOW The stripe print means this maxi dress ticks of two petite summer trends. Kitri Amalia Watercolour Floral Halterneck Dress £215 SHOP NOW Halter neck styles are great petite heights as you can tie them as loose or as tight as you'd like to get your desired fit. FAITHFULL Hedy Strapless Gathered Linen and Voile Maxi Dress £260 SHOP NOW A real beauty.

3. Zebra Print

Style Notes: Animal print is a huge trend this summer and while I’d strongly recommend investing in it in all prints and styles, for petite proportions, zebra print is a great choice. Why? Well, the monochromatic design acts in a similar way to stripes creating an optical illusion which draws the eye downwards. As a result, it lengthens and elongates petite frames offering a statuesque appearance no matter your height.

Shop the Trend:

Ro&Zo Petite Brown Zebra Print Trousers £79 SHOP NOW These zebra print trousers sit high on the waist for maximum leg lengthening. Rat & Boa Sabine Dress £225 SHOP NOW I told you I'd put these trends to the test. I opted for this Rat & Boa dress in a size small, then got it altered for the perfect fit. H&M Padded-cup Open-back Swimsuit £28 SHOP NOW This trend applies to swimwear too. Rixo Menno Silk Scarf £125 SHOP NOW Scarf tops are a huge trend right now and they're great for petites as you can tie them as desired for a tailored fit.

4. Peplums

Style Notes: Yes, peplums are back once again and this is great news for those of us 5'4"” and under. What I love most about these skirted styles is that they allow you to define your waist—a great trick for making legs appear longer —without the need for high waist bottoms or a belt. Instead, the nipped-in design does all the hard work for you. Just opt for a peplum that sits high on the waist rather than at a drop waist level to benefit from its lengthening effects.

Shop the Trend:

Proenza Shouler White Label Bader Gathered Poplin Peplum Top £335 SHOP NOW This is a great example of a modern take on the peplum. Zara Peplum Waistcoat £56 SHOP NOW For a little more structure, I love this peplum waistcoat. River Island Petite White Stripe Peplum Jumpsuit £69 SHOP NOW The look of a co-ord with the ease of a jumpsuit. M&S Organza Peplum Bandeau Top £40 SHOP NOW I've bought this top myself to wear dresssed down with blue denim.

5. City Shorts

Style Notes: Another piece you may think would work against petite proportions however I’m a firm believer that city shorts are a great summer styling choice at all heights. On petite pins, the knee-length style works to lengthen your legs while also giving a mature, polished appearance. Just look at Anisha’s tailored style as proof.

Shop the Trend:

Reiss Devon Petite Linen-Blend Bermuda Shorts £150 SHOP NOW Reiss are one of the best petite brands for tailoring so it's unsurprising they deliver on this trend. M&S Pure Cotton Denim Bermuda Shorts £28 SHOP NOW Denim styles are perfect for wearing day to day. Me+Em Pop Colour Tailored Bermuda Short £175 SHOP NOW This bright red style make the perfect summer statement. Leset Arielle City Crepe Shorts £249 SHOP NOW For a more casual look, Leset's city shorts are a great choice.

6. Tiered Skirts

Style Notes: Can you tell I’m loving the return of all our favourite Y2K fashion trends? Not least because so many of them are perfect for petite heights. The tiered skirt is another great example that not only taps into the '00s boho trend we’re still seeing a lot of, but also flatters petite heights, giving an ethereal, effortless vibe.

Shop the Trend:

Uniqlo Tiered Skirt (Shorter) £35 SHOP NOW Uniqlo's shorter length skirt is ideal for petite heights. H&M Tiered Maxi Skirt £55 SHOP NOW This brown style is so chic. Doen Sebastiane Tiered Checked Voile Midi Skirt £286 SHOP NOW This Doen skirt gives prairie vibes. Free People In Full Swing Midi Skirt £88 SHOP NOW Free People's midi skirt will fall full length on petite heights.

7. Platform Flip Flops

Style Notes: I couldn’t discuss the best summer trends for petites without talking about accessories and there’s one accessory I highly suggest you buy into if you’re looking for a petite-friendly update to your summer sandals. Platform or wedge flip flops are on the rise and they’re perfect for short statures offering chic, summer style with a little added lift. My only advice: If you’re planning lots of walking, don’t go too high on the heel. A flatform style will look just as good without compromising on comfort.

Shop the Trend: