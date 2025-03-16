The 7 Best Shoes for Petites, According to a 4'11" Fashion Editor

Get ready because I’m about to talk about two of my favourite fashion subjects: petite dressing and shoes.

You see, shoe shopping has always been one of my favourite hobbies. Long before I was a fashion editor, I would spend the weekends in my local town centre, where on entering each shop, I’d beeline for the shoe section to scout out the latest shoe trends and treat myself to a new pair. Standing at 4'11", a great pair of shoes offered me the ability not just to make myself appear taller instantly (heels were usually my go-to) but also, in a time when many stores didn’t have the great petite offerings they do now, shoes were the one item I could always guarantee would fit. It’s for that reason I now own more pairs of shoes than any other item in my wardrobe.

Having amassed such a collection, I’ve learnt a thing or two about which shoe styles work best for those of us with petite proportions. Yes, heels and stilettos are a given for adding extra inches, however, they aren’t the only shoe that can be used to our advantage—a welcome discovery for busy days when comfort is key. Personally, I swear by a chunky trainer for more relaxed days while thong sandals or flip flops make for a chic option when the weather warms up.

Plus, many of the best petite shoes also tap into this season's biggest trends, meaning even if appearing taller isn’t on your priority list, you can rely on these styles to add polish to all your outfits. Want to see for yourself? Let's take a look at the best shoe styles for petites, chosen by someone who's worn them all.

The Best Shoes for Petites:

1. Kitten-Heeled Slingbacks

Style Notes: One of this season's most popular shoe trends, low heeled slingbacks are practically made for those of us with petite proportions. Firstly, the mini heel gives extra height yet is comfortable enough to wear all day long (and in some cases, into the evening too). Secondly, as they have no ankle strap, the court shape works to cleverly elongate your legs for a lengthening effect. And finally, they look great paired with all my favourite petite wardrobe staples , like straight leg trousers and midi dresses. I’d call that a shoe with triple threat appeal.

2. Chunky Trainers

Style Notes: If you’ve previously thought chunky trainers would overwhelm petite frames, allow me to prove you wrong - or should I say, allow influencer, Monikh Dale, to. Here she shows that chunky trainers not only make the perfect pairing for more fitted bottoms but the supersized sole offers extra height without compromising on comfort. If 90’s inspired sporty styles aren’t for you, try something sleeker, like Adidas’ Sambaes. They offer the same streamlined silhouette as the brands cult Sambas yet with a chunkier sole for a more statement look.

3. Pointed Flats

Style Notes: While you’ve probably heard many of the best petite styling tips time and time again, you may not have considered that your footwear could also be playing a part. Pointed flats are one of my favourite styling hacks for elongating my frame, as much like a v-neck top or open blouse, they draw the eye downwards to make legs appear longer.

4. Low-Heeled Boots

Style Notes: With the current unpredictable weather, boot season isn’t behind us just yet. Whether you opt for ankle boots or a longer knee high style, I’d suggest keeping heels low and toes pointed to compliment petite proportions. For a streamlined look, opt for a style that hugs in at the ankles for a sleek, fitted finish.

5. Chunky Loafers

Style Notes: I’m a big fan of loafers in all their forms, especially when it comes to petite styling, as the formal shoe offers a sense of polish to even the most simple of looks. If you’re looking for a style to add extra height however, chunky loafers are the way to go. Opt for a cleated sole, like Prada’s monolith style, for a tougher take on the preppy piece.

6. Clogs

Style Notes: If you checked out our spring shoe trend guide , you’ll already know that clogs are back for SS25. Luckily for those of us 5ft4 and under, they’re a great spring and summer shoe option offering both height and style in spades. Lean into the boho aesthetic by pairing them with tiered skirts and draped dressing - both perfect for making us shorties appear more statuesque.

7. Thong Sandals

Style Notes: Last but not least, if you’re heading away for some spring sun or just want to get your sandal collection ready for summer, I’d recommend a pair of flip flop or thong sandals. Not only do they come in a variety of styles, from stiletto heels to minimalist flats, but they act a clever optical illusion, giving the appearance of longer legs thanks to the Y-shaped detailing.

