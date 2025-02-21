From Tights Layering to Bikini Styling: 11 Ideas I'm Stealing From the Runways for Spring


The runways, to me, aren't just a place to find shopping inspiration for the season ahead or a resource for trend scouting. Catwalks also act as a treasure trove of styling ideas for anyone like me who likes to zoom in on every single look and discover those tiny, minute details that make an exceptional runway look, well, exceptional. Stylists are every high-end brand's secret weapon when it comes to producing a great fashion show, so if you have time, I always recommend spending a few extra minutes really diving into each ensemble and taking away styling tips for future use.

I've been busy doing this since September of 2024 when the spring collections debuted in New York and across Europe's fashion capitals. After months of inspection, I'm finally ready to dole out my 11 favorite spring 2025 runway styling ideas that I plan on copying when the season in question arrives. There are bikinis styled underneath crisp button-down shirts, boxer briefs peeking out from underneath low, relaxed denim, and sheer tights styled with heeled sandals—and those are just my personal highlights. Scroll down to check out all 11 winners. Get your Pinterest ready. I have a feeling you'll be doing a lot of pinning.

Leather Jacket Over Suit

An S/S 25 model wearing a suit, tie, leather jacket, and gold cuff bracelets at the Saint Laurent show.

Unless you've been living under a rock since September, you probably already know that Saint Laurent's S/S 25 collection sent demand for ties into the stratosphere. Because of that, I'm not going to report on that particular styling trick from the show. (I actually did months ago—read all about it here.) Instead, I'm here to highlight the leather bomber jackets that were styled on top of the now-famous menswear-esque suits at the show. The outerwear addition created an effortless appeal to the otherwise formal ensembles, making suits look lived in and cool as opposed to stuffy.

Zw Collection Limited Edition 100% Leather Bomber Jacket
ZARA
Zw Collection Limited Edition 100% Leather Bomber Jacket

English Silk Tie in Diagonal Stripe
j.crew
English Silk Tie in Diagonal Stripe

Sheer Tights With Heeled Sandals

An S/S 25 model wearing a yellow dress with black tights and heeled sandals at the Toteme show.

Celebrities like Zoë Kravitz are already catching on to this new styling trick for spring that involves keeping your winter tights in rotation, but instead of wearing them with boots or closed-toe pumps, you style them with open-toe, strappy sandals. Pair this Toteme and Proenza Schouler–inspired hack with dresses and skirts for a fresh look come spring.

Alisanne Dress
ASTR the Label
Alisanne Dress

Neon 40 Pantyhose
Wolford
Neon 40 Pantyhose

Caprice Ankle Strap Sandal
Tony Bianco
Caprice Ankle Strap Sandal

Triangle Bikini Under a Button-Down Shirt

An S/S 25 model wearing a bikini underneath a button-down shirt and black skirt at the Max Mara show.

Perhaps my favorite new styling trick for spring arrived at Max Mara's S/S 25 show in the form of a black triangle bikini peeking out from underneath a crisp, tucked-in white button-down shirt. The pairing was styled with a long, black column skirt and Grecian sandals. Perfect.

The Iris Triangle Bikini Top
Solid & Striped
The Iris Triangle Bikini Top

Garçon Classic Shirt in Cotton Poplin
j.crew
Garçon Classic Shirt in Cotton Poplin

Wool Column Maxi Skirt
COS
Wool Column Maxi Skirt

Long White T-Shirt Under a Cropped Jacket

An S/S 25 model wearing a long T-shirt underneath a cropped jacket at the Khaite show.

Even an item as simple as a white T-shirt can make a huge impact on an outfit, as shown here at Khaite's S/S 25 show in New York last fall. Style a boyfriend tee underneath a cropped jacket with cigarette pants to break up the tailored look of the top and bottom and give it a more relaxed feel.

Oversized T-Shirt
H&M
Oversized T-Shirt

Jacket With Mandarin Collar and Jewel Buttons - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Jacket With Mandarin Collar and Jewel Buttons

Banana Republic, Skinny Everywhere Ponte Pant
Banana Republic
Skinny Everywhere Ponte Pant

Boxer Briefs Peeking Out From Under Jeans

An S/S 25 model wearing a sheer shirt with boxer briefs styled under jeans at the Kallmeyer show.

I still remember this look debuting on the runway and just how genius it presented to me. The sheer blouse. The low-slung jeans. The peekaboo boxer briefs with Kallmeyer printed on the waistband in serif gray capital letters. Everything about this look, including the forever-favorite Nike Cortez sneakers, was and still is genius, if you ask me.

Boxer Briefs in White
KALLMEYER
Boxer Briefs in White

Dad Straight
LEVI'S
Dad Straight

Exclusive Peri Silk-Blend Chiffon Shirt
The Frankie Shop
Peri Silk-Blend Chiffon Shirt

Pulled-Down Cardigan Sleeves

Paloma Elsesser wearing an off-the-shoulder cardigan with a sheer lace skirt at the Michael Kors Collection show.

One of the easiest-to-incorporate styling tricks in this bunch is simply pulling down the neckline of your favorite cropped cardigan to create an off-the-shoulder appearance à la Paloma Elsesser's S/S 25 Michael Kors Collection look. Pair the knit with a sheer mesh or lace midi skirt to completely re-create the supermodel's ensemble this spring.

Featherweight Cashmere Shrunken Cardigan Sweater
j.crew
Featherweight Cashmere Shrunken Cardigan Sweater

Jade Sheer Floral Lace Skirt
MANGO
Jade Sheer Floral Lace Skirt

Baseball Cap With a Formal Dress

Naomi Campbell wearing a baseball cap with a track jacket and white maxi dress at the Ralph Lauren show.

When it comes to classic, cool, and chic styling, no one does it like Ralph Lauren—period. He's been showing people how to dress in this fashion for decades, and what he presented for S/S 25 was no exception. Here, Naomi Campbell walked in a two-tone baseball cap paired with a track jacket and maxi-length silk slip dress, combining elegance and effortlessness beautifully.

Chino Cap in Relay Blue
Polo Ralph Lauren
Chino Cap in Relay Blue

100% Washable Silk Maxi Slip Dress
Quince
100% Washable Silk Maxi Slip Dress

Skirts Styled Over Dresses

An S/S 25 model wearing a polka dot dress underneath a black skirt at the Tory Burch show.

If you're ever in need of a way to make the dress you're wearing look that much more interesting and stylized, simply follow Tory Burch's lead and throw a wrap skirt on top. Tip: Make sure the hem of your dress is longer than that of your skirt so it peeks out from below the bottom hem as well as the top.

Liara Dress
Reformation
Liara Dress

Zoe Skirt
Reformation
Zoe Skirt

Double Belting

An S/S 25 model wearing layered belts on a jersey maxi dress at the Brandon Maxwell show.

This gray, henley-style Brandon Maxwell maxi dress is special in its simplicity. The possibilities it creates are seemingly endless, and with the right accessories, it can be transformed into something truly special. Here, it's styled with a double-wrap belt, a trick I'll happily copy all spring long.

Suede & Leather Wrap Belt
Toteme
Suede & Leather Wrap Belt

Blair Dress
SNDYS
Blair Dress

Randomly Placed Brooches

An S/S 25 model wearing a blue and white skirt set with a brooch in the center at the Bottega Veneta show.

In 2025, anytime an outfit's erring on the boring side, your best styling bet is to add a brooch. However, if you want to look really in-the-know, take inspiration from Bottega Veneta's S/S 25 show and steer clear of brooches in expected places like a lapel. Instead, gather some fabric in a random spot on your top, dress, or skirt and clasp your favorite brooch there. It's a great way to add shape and intrigue to an outfit.

Twist Skinny Brooch
Heaven Mayhem
Twist Skinny Brooch

Moya Linen Two Piece
Reformation
Moya Linen Two Piece

Cape Dresses Over Trousers

An S/S 25 model wearing a cape dress over pants at the Proenza Schouler show.

Take a cue from Jennifer Lawrence or Proenza Schouler's S/S 25 show and style your favorite minimalist midi dress on top of trousers for a cool, downtown ensemble that'll have passersby wondering what you do and where you shop.

The Scarf Shift Dress
COS
The Scarf Shift Dress

Wide-Leg Pants
H&M
Wide-Leg Pants

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.

