From Tights Layering to Bikini Styling: 11 Ideas I'm Stealing From the Runways for Spring

The runways, to me, aren't just a place to find shopping inspiration for the season ahead or a resource for trend scouting. Catwalks also act as a treasure trove of styling ideas for anyone like me who likes to zoom in on every single look and discover those tiny, minute details that make an exceptional runway look, well, exceptional. Stylists are every high-end brand's secret weapon when it comes to producing a great fashion show, so if you have time, I always recommend spending a few extra minutes really diving into each ensemble and taking away styling tips for future use.

I've been busy doing this since September of 2024 when the spring collections debuted in New York and across Europe's fashion capitals. After months of inspection, I'm finally ready to dole out my 11 favorite spring 2025 runway styling ideas that I plan on copying when the season in question arrives. There are bikinis styled underneath crisp button-down shirts, boxer briefs peeking out from underneath low, relaxed denim, and sheer tights styled with heeled sandals—and those are just my personal highlights. Scroll down to check out all 11 winners. Get your Pinterest ready. I have a feeling you'll be doing a lot of pinning.

Leather Jacket Over Suit

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Unless you've been living under a rock since September, you probably already know that Saint Laurent's S/S 25 collection sent demand for ties into the stratosphere. Because of that, I'm not going to report on that particular styling trick from the show. (I actually did months ago—read all about it here.) Instead, I'm here to highlight the leather bomber jackets that were styled on top of the now-famous menswear-esque suits at the show. The outerwear addition created an effortless appeal to the otherwise formal ensembles, making suits look lived in and cool as opposed to stuffy.

ZARA Zw Collection Limited Edition 100% Leather Bomber Jacket $349 SHOP NOW

j.crew English Silk Tie in Diagonal Stripe $70 SHOP NOW

Sheer Tights With Heeled Sandals

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Celebrities like Zoë Kravitz are already catching on to this new styling trick for spring that involves keeping your winter tights in rotation, but instead of wearing them with boots or closed-toe pumps, you style them with open-toe, strappy sandals. Pair this Toteme and Proenza Schouler–inspired hack with dresses and skirts for a fresh look come spring.

ASTR the Label Alisanne Dress $138 SHOP NOW

Wolford Neon 40 Pantyhose $55 SHOP NOW

Tony Bianco Caprice Ankle Strap Sandal $150 SHOP NOW

Triangle Bikini Under a Button-Down Shirt

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Perhaps my favorite new styling trick for spring arrived at Max Mara's S/S 25 show in the form of a black triangle bikini peeking out from underneath a crisp, tucked-in white button-down shirt. The pairing was styled with a long, black column skirt and Grecian sandals. Perfect.

Solid & Striped The Iris Triangle Bikini Top $78 SHOP NOW

j.crew Garçon Classic Shirt in Cotton Poplin $98 $70 SHOP NOW

COS Wool Column Maxi Skirt $170 $102 SHOP NOW

Long White T-Shirt Under a Cropped Jacket

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Even an item as simple as a white T-shirt can make a huge impact on an outfit, as shown here at Khaite's S/S 25 show in New York last fall. Style a boyfriend tee underneath a cropped jacket with cigarette pants to break up the tailored look of the top and bottom and give it a more relaxed feel.

MANGO Jacket With Mandarin Collar and Jewel Buttons $100 SHOP NOW

Banana Republic Skinny Everywhere Ponte Pant $100 SHOP NOW

Boxer Briefs Peeking Out From Under Jeans

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

I still remember this look debuting on the runway and just how genius it presented to me. The sheer blouse. The low-slung jeans. The peekaboo boxer briefs with Kallmeyer printed on the waistband in serif gray capital letters. Everything about this look, including the forever-favorite Nike Cortez sneakers, was and still is genius, if you ask me.

KALLMEYER Boxer Briefs in White $70 SHOP NOW

The Frankie Shop Peri Silk-Blend Chiffon Shirt $205 SHOP NOW

Pulled-Down Cardigan Sleeves

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

One of the easiest-to-incorporate styling tricks in this bunch is simply pulling down the neckline of your favorite cropped cardigan to create an off-the-shoulder appearance à la Paloma Elsesser's S/S 25 Michael Kors Collection look. Pair the knit with a sheer mesh or lace midi skirt to completely re-create the supermodel's ensemble this spring.

j.crew Featherweight Cashmere Shrunken Cardigan Sweater $128 SHOP NOW

MANGO Jade Sheer Floral Lace Skirt $80 $48 SHOP NOW

Baseball Cap With a Formal Dress

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

When it comes to classic, cool, and chic styling, no one does it like Ralph Lauren—period. He's been showing people how to dress in this fashion for decades, and what he presented for S/S 25 was no exception. Here, Naomi Campbell walked in a two-tone baseball cap paired with a track jacket and maxi-length silk slip dress, combining elegance and effortlessness beautifully.

Polo Ralph Lauren Chino Cap in Relay Blue $50 SHOP NOW

Quince 100% Washable Silk Maxi Slip Dress $110 SHOP NOW

Skirts Styled Over Dresses

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

If you're ever in need of a way to make the dress you're wearing look that much more interesting and stylized, simply follow Tory Burch's lead and throw a wrap skirt on top. Tip: Make sure the hem of your dress is longer than that of your skirt so it peeks out from below the bottom hem as well as the top.

Reformation Liara Dress $298 SHOP NOW

Reformation Zoe Skirt $158 SHOP NOW

Double Belting

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

This gray, henley-style Brandon Maxwell maxi dress is special in its simplicity. The possibilities it creates are seemingly endless, and with the right accessories, it can be transformed into something truly special. Here, it's styled with a double-wrap belt, a trick I'll happily copy all spring long.

Toteme Suede & Leather Wrap Belt $410 SHOP NOW

SNDYS Blair Dress $66 SHOP NOW

Randomly Placed Brooches

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

In 2025, anytime an outfit's erring on the boring side, your best styling bet is to add a brooch. However, if you want to look really in-the-know, take inspiration from Bottega Veneta's S/S 25 show and steer clear of brooches in expected places like a lapel. Instead, gather some fabric in a random spot on your top, dress, or skirt and clasp your favorite brooch there. It's a great way to add shape and intrigue to an outfit.

Heaven Mayhem Twist Skinny Brooch $95 SHOP NOW

Reformation Moya Linen Two Piece $298 SHOP NOW

Cape Dresses Over Trousers

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Take a cue from Jennifer Lawrence or Proenza Schouler's S/S 25 show and style your favorite minimalist midi dress on top of trousers for a cool, downtown ensemble that'll have passersby wondering what you do and where you shop.

COS The Scarf Shift Dress $320 SHOP NOW