Going to an Evening Wedding Reception? I've Got You With These 5 Chic Outfit Ideas
Silk gowns, tailored suits and a hint of sparkle—these are the best trends to wear to an evening wedding party.
If there's one thing I love, it's an opportunity to dress up. Sure, a wedding is all about celebrating the happy couple, and celebrate them I will, but these days opportunities to don an elegant ensemble are few and far between, so I really have to rely on weddings as my excuse to enjoy a little glamour. With this in mind, I believe that one of the best kinds of wedding invitation to receive is one with an evening reception.
An evening event frees you from some of the dress code expectations of a daytime affair. A British summertime wedding guest typically turns to pastel shades and floral prints when the event is during the day. But for an evening reception, the options expand to include more elegant options. Styles that might be a tad more controversial for daytime wear, like embellished designs, black pieces and higher hemlines, become viable —and very fashionable — options after dark, and if dresses aren't your thing, you can give the groomsmen a run for their money with a sharp tailored look.
If you have an evening wedding reception coming up, scroll on to find my pick of the top styles that are sure to impress.
1. Silk Gown
Style Notes: The silk gown is a wedding guest classic for a reason. It's supremely elegant, understated enough to not compete with the bride, and can be repeated for a number of weddings and still feel fresh with just a few accessory switches. For evening events, your colour options are wide open—opt for seasonally appropriate pastel hues, or go darker with deep browns or navy.
Shop the Look:
A flash of skin you can get away with at an evening wedding.
2. Black Dresses
Style Notes: Yes, you can wear black to a wedding. Nowadays, the idea that it's an inappropriate colour for a wedding guest is, frankly, outdated, especially when it's an evening event and even more so if the dress code is black tie. If you're nervous, inject some colour into the outfit with your shoes or jewellery.
Shop the Look:
This silhouette is so elegant — I'd pair with some dramatic sculptural earrings and a great clutch.
I wore the white version of this as a bridesmaid recently and can't recommend it enough.
3. Mini
Style Notes: If you tend to prefer a higher hemline, good news—mini dresses are wedding guest appropriate, especially for evening wear. Keep it suitable by balancing with a higher neckline and opting for more elevated fabrics like silk.
Shop the Look:
The drape of this pale pink number makes it look so much more expensive than it is.
4. A Suit
Style Notes: Not a dress person? Show up the groomsmen with your own tailored look. A sharp black suit always looks effortlessly cool yet refined, and can be made your own with accessories, from strappy heels to a dramatic necklace.
Shop the Look:
I've spotted so many tastemakers wearing Destree's Victoriana jackets.
Pair with the matching satin trousers for a high fashion take on the classic suit.
Keep it simple by opting for a tailored jumpsuit — it does all the work for oyu.
5. A Touch of Sparkle
Style Notes: There are two occasions where it's more than appropriate for a wedding guest to opt for a sparkly look: if the dress code is black tie, or if the couple is calling for a full-on party vibe. This season, there are plenty of styles to match either situation.
Shop the Look:
You could style this with tights and platform heels for a winter wedding.
Jess Kelham-Hohler is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist. She has been a contributor for Who What Wear UK since 2023. Currently based in London following six years in Washington D.C. and New York, she was previously the Digital Editor for Soho House & Co, an international group of private members’ clubs for creatives. She has interviewed a range of artists, creators and more, including Alighieri founder Rosh Mahtani, photographer Misan Harriman and fashion editor Lindsay Peoples Wagner. Today, she writes primarily about fashion, travel and culture for various publications, and has worked as a copywriter and content strategist for brands such as Belstaff, Olivela and Equinox.
