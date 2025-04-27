Going to an Evening Wedding Reception? I've Got You With These 5 Chic Outfit Ideas

If there's one thing I love, it's an opportunity to dress up. Sure, a wedding is all about celebrating the happy couple, and celebrate them I will, but these days opportunities to don an elegant ensemble are few and far between, so I really have to rely on weddings as my excuse to enjoy a little glamour. With this in mind, I believe that one of the best kinds of wedding invitation to receive is one with an evening reception.

An evening event frees you from some of the dress code expectations of a daytime affair. A British summertime wedding guest typically turns to pastel shades and floral prints when the event is during the day. But for an evening reception, the options expand to include more elegant options. Styles that might be a tad more controversial for daytime wear, like embellished designs, black pieces and higher hemlines, become viable —and very fashionable — options after dark, and if dresses aren't your thing, you can give the groomsmen a run for their money with a sharp tailored look.

If you have an evening wedding reception coming up, scroll on to find my pick of the top styles that are sure to impress.

1. Silk Gown

Style Notes: The silk gown is a wedding guest classic for a reason. It's supremely elegant, understated enough to not compete with the bride, and can be repeated for a number of weddings and still feel fresh with just a few accessory switches. For evening events, your colour options are wide open—opt for seasonally appropriate pastel hues, or go darker with deep browns or navy.

Shop the Look:

CHRISTOPHER ESBER Cutout Silk-Satin Maxi Dress £900 SHOP NOW A flash of skin you can get away with at an evening wedding.

Reformation Jeany Silk Dress £348 SHOP NOW Reformation never disappoints when it comes to silky dresses.

Anthropologie The Lily One-Shoulder Satin Maxi Slip Dress £128 SHOP NOW I love this pistachio hue.

Reformation Casette Silk Dress £348 SHOP NOW The dramatic back is perfect for an evening reception.

SIR Lush Beaded Silk Satin Slip Dress £485 SHOP NOW This fit is sublime.

2. Black Dresses

Style Notes: Yes, you can wear black to a wedding. Nowadays, the idea that it's an inappropriate colour for a wedding guest is, frankly, outdated, especially when it's an evening event and even more so if the dress code is black tie. If you're nervous, inject some colour into the outfit with your shoes or jewellery.

Shop the Look:

RIXO Dune - Black £495 SHOP NOW I'm obsessed with the neckline.

& Other Stories Off-Shoulder Maxi Dress £87 SHOP NOW That gold hardware is such a cool touch.

Róhe Silk-Trimmed Wool-Blend Gown £775 SHOP NOW This silhouette is so elegant — I'd pair with some dramatic sculptural earrings and a great clutch.

NORMA KAMALI Maria Draped Satin Gown £370 SHOP NOW I wore the white version of this as a bridesmaid recently and can't recommend it enough.

Reformation Jamen Knit Dress £178 SHOP NOW Style with strappy heels and, if you fancy, a bold red lip.

3. Mini

Style Notes: If you tend to prefer a higher hemline, good news—mini dresses are wedding guest appropriate, especially for evening wear. Keep it suitable by balancing with a higher neckline and opting for more elevated fabrics like silk.

Shop the Look:

COS Embellished Mini Shift Dress £155 SHOP NOW A gorgeous wedding guest look with a high street price tag.

Significant Other Lucile Halter Satin Mini Dress £255 SHOP NOW Such an elegant mini.

AJE. Genesis One-Shoulder Ruffled Shirred Muslin Mini Dress £330 SHOP NOW Perfect for summer weddings.

SELF-PORTRAIT Appliquéd Satin Mini Dress £320 SHOP NOW How gorgeous is this colour?

Reiss Draped Tuck Mini Dress in Pale Pink £148 SHOP NOW The drape of this pale pink number makes it look so much more expensive than it is.

4. A Suit

Style Notes: Not a dress person? Show up the groomsmen with your own tailored look. A sharp black suit always looks effortlessly cool yet refined, and can be made your own with accessories, from strappy heels to a dramatic necklace.

Shop the Look:

MANGO Suit Jacket With Satin Details £300 SHOP NOW The satin trim really elevates this tuxedo-style jacket.

COS Tailored Wool Slim-Leg Trousers £119 SHOP NOW A slim-leg is a great silhouette for evening wear.

DESTREE Amoako Cropped Cotton-Poplin Jacket £380 SHOP NOW I've spotted so many tastemakers wearing Destree's Victoriana jackets.

DESTREE Yoshitomo Pleated Faille Wide-Leg Pants £390 SHOP NOW Pair with the matching satin trousers for a high fashion take on the classic suit.

Self-Portrait Off-Shoulder Peplum Crêpe Jumpsuit £440 SHOP NOW Keep it simple by opting for a tailored jumpsuit — it does all the work for oyu.

5. A Touch of Sparkle

Style Notes: There are two occasions where it's more than appropriate for a wedding guest to opt for a sparkly look: if the dress code is black tie, or if the couple is calling for a full-on party vibe. This season, there are plenty of styles to match either situation.

Shop the Look:

Rat & Boa Asteria Dress £650 SHOP NOW If a slinky dress if your vibe, Rat & Boa is your home.

Staud Le Sable Sequined Maxi Dress £475 SHOP NOW Please let me be invited to an event where I could wear this...

SELF-PORTRAIT Embellished Satin Mini Dress £350 SHOP NOW You could style this with tights and platform heels for a winter wedding.

Rotate Sequined Scalloped Maxi Dress £330 SHOP NOW A great option for a black tie wedding.

Mint Velvet Blue Sequin Maxi Dress £199 SHOP NOW This icy blue is so gorgeous.