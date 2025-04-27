Going to an Evening Wedding Reception? I've Got You With These 5 Chic Outfit Ideas

Silk gowns, tailored suits and a hint of sparkle—these are the best trends to wear to an evening wedding party.

influencers wearing wedding guest outfits suitable for a reception party
(Image credit: @abimarvel, @chrissyford, @bettinalooney)
If there's one thing I love, it's an opportunity to dress up. Sure, a wedding is all about celebrating the happy couple, and celebrate them I will, but these days opportunities to don an elegant ensemble are few and far between, so I really have to rely on weddings as my excuse to enjoy a little glamour. With this in mind, I believe that one of the best kinds of wedding invitation to receive is one with an evening reception.

@iliridakrasniqi wearing a black dress

(Image credit: @iliridakrasniqi)

An evening event frees you from some of the dress code expectations of a daytime affair. A British summertime wedding guest typically turns to pastel shades and floral prints when the event is during the day. But for an evening reception, the options expand to include more elegant options. Styles that might be a tad more controversial for daytime wear, like embellished designs, black pieces and higher hemlines, become viable —and very fashionable — options after dark, and if dresses aren't your thing, you can give the groomsmen a run for their money with a sharp tailored look.

If you have an evening wedding reception coming up, scroll on to find my pick of the top styles that are sure to impress.

1. Silk Gown

@livvperez wearing a purple silk gown

(Image credit: @livvperez)

Style Notes: The silk gown is a wedding guest classic for a reason. It's supremely elegant, understated enough to not compete with the bride, and can be repeated for a number of weddings and still feel fresh with just a few accessory switches. For evening events, your colour options are wide open—opt for seasonally appropriate pastel hues, or go darker with deep browns or navy.

Shop the Look:

Cutout Silk-Satin Maxi Dress
CHRISTOPHER ESBER
Cutout Silk-Satin Maxi Dress

A flash of skin you can get away with at an evening wedding.

Jeany Silk Dress
Reformation
Jeany Silk Dress

Reformation never disappoints when it comes to silky dresses.

The Lily One-Shoulder Satin Maxi Slip Dress
Anthropologie
The Lily One-Shoulder Satin Maxi Slip Dress

I love this pistachio hue.

Casette Silk Dress
Reformation
Casette Silk Dress

The dramatic back is perfect for an evening reception.

Lush Beaded Silk Satin Slip Dress
SIR
Lush Beaded Silk Satin Slip Dress

This fit is sublime.

2. Black Dresses

@abimarvel wearing a black off-the-shoulder dress

(Image credit: @abimarvel )

Style Notes: Yes, you can wear black to a wedding. Nowadays, the idea that it's an inappropriate colour for a wedding guest is, frankly, outdated, especially when it's an evening event and even more so if the dress code is black tie. If you're nervous, inject some colour into the outfit with your shoes or jewellery.

Shop the Look:

Dune - Black
RIXO
Dune - Black

I'm obsessed with the neckline.

Off-Shoulder Maxi Dress
& Other Stories
Off-Shoulder Maxi Dress

That gold hardware is such a cool touch.

Silk-Trimmed Wool-Blend Gown
Róhe
Silk-Trimmed Wool-Blend Gown

This silhouette is so elegant — I'd pair with some dramatic sculptural earrings and a great clutch.

Maria Draped Satin Gown
NORMA KAMALI
Maria Draped Satin Gown

I wore the white version of this as a bridesmaid recently and can't recommend it enough.

Jamen Knit Dress
Reformation
Jamen Knit Dress

Style with strappy heels and, if you fancy, a bold red lip.

3. Mini

@juliesfi wearing a polka dot mini dress

(Image credit: @juliesfi )

Style Notes: If you tend to prefer a higher hemline, good news—mini dresses are wedding guest appropriate, especially for evening wear. Keep it suitable by balancing with a higher neckline and opting for more elevated fabrics like silk.

Shop the Look:

Embellished Mini Shift Dress
COS
Embellished Mini Shift Dress

A gorgeous wedding guest look with a high street price tag.

Lucile Halter Satin Mini Dress
Significant Other
Lucile Halter Satin Mini Dress

Such an elegant mini.

Genesis One-Shoulder Ruffled Shirred Muslin Mini Dress
AJE.
Genesis One-Shoulder Ruffled Shirred Muslin Mini Dress

Perfect for summer weddings.

Appliquéd Satin Mini Dress
SELF-PORTRAIT
Appliquéd Satin Mini Dress

How gorgeous is this colour?

Draped Tuck Mini Dress in Pale Pink
Reiss
Draped Tuck Mini Dress in Pale Pink

The drape of this pale pink number makes it look so much more expensive than it is.

4. A Suit

@bettinalooney wearing a black suit

(Image credit: @bettinalooney)

Style Notes: Not a dress person? Show up the groomsmen with your own tailored look. A sharp black suit always looks effortlessly cool yet refined, and can be made your own with accessories, from strappy heels to a dramatic necklace.

Shop the Look:

MANGO, Suit Jacket With Satin Details - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Suit Jacket With Satin Details

The satin trim really elevates this tuxedo-style jacket.

Tailored Wool Slim-Leg Trousers
COS
Tailored Wool Slim-Leg Trousers

A slim-leg is a great silhouette for evening wear.

Amoako Cropped Cotton-Poplin Jacket
DESTREE
Amoako Cropped Cotton-Poplin Jacket

I've spotted so many tastemakers wearing Destree's Victoriana jackets.

Yoshitomo Pleated Faille Wide-Leg Pants
DESTREE
Yoshitomo Pleated Faille Wide-Leg Pants

Pair with the matching satin trousers for a high fashion take on the classic suit.

Off-Shoulder Peplum Crêpe Jumpsuit
Self-Portrait
Off-Shoulder Peplum Crêpe Jumpsuit

Keep it simple by opting for a tailored jumpsuit — it does all the work for oyu.

5. A Touch of Sparkle

@chrissyford wearing a sparkly yellow dress

(Image credit: @chrissyford )

Style Notes: There are two occasions where it's more than appropriate for a wedding guest to opt for a sparkly look: if the dress code is black tie, or if the couple is calling for a full-on party vibe. This season, there are plenty of styles to match either situation.

Shop the Look:

Sequined Guipure Lace Midi Dress
Rat & Boa
Asteria Dress

If a slinky dress if your vibe, Rat & Boa is your home.

Le Sable Sequined Maxi Dress
Staud
Le Sable Sequined Maxi Dress

Please let me be invited to an event where I could wear this...

Embellished Satin Mini Dress
SELF-PORTRAIT
Embellished Satin Mini Dress

You could style this with tights and platform heels for a winter wedding.

Sequined Scalloped Maxi Dress
Rotate
Sequined Scalloped Maxi Dress

A great option for a black tie wedding.

Blue Sequin Maxi Dress
Mint Velvet
Blue Sequin Maxi Dress

This icy blue is so gorgeous.

