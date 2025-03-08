5 Jacket Trends Every Fashion Person Will Be Wearing This Spring

It's always an exhilarating time when I can finally push my puffers and heavy-duty coats to the back of my closet and bring forth lighter outerwear options. With spring upon us, now is the perfect time to get our jacket game into gear for the warmer weather ahead and focus on the fresh trends the new season has in store.

Certain styles will always be mainstays in our closets when spring rolls around—think trench coats and denim jackets, which are considered classics by now. Today, I want to highlight some styles that feel fresh for the new season—silhouettes that made their mark on the spring 2025 runways and have already been spotted all over the fashion set.

From jackets with a sporty sensibility (and functionality) to ladylike ’60s cropped blazers and hyper-cool funnel-neck silhouettes, below I’m sharing five jacket trends to consider trying this spring. These styles will unquestionably add an of-the-moment touch to your looks. I’ve also included plenty of shopping picks for each trend at every budget. Keep scrolling to explore the spring jacket styles we love for this year and beyond.

Sporty Jackets

Woman in black sporty jacket, jeans, and boots

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Windbreakers, anoraks, soft shells, track jackets, and zip-ups are set to dominate this spring, thanks to a whole host of designers—from Miu Miu to Gucci—showcasing jackets with a sporty sensibility on the runways. Opt for luxe fits and fabrics, and then style them with everything from feminine dresses to chic tailoring for a cool, contrasting look.

Judith Jones
