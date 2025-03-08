5 Jacket Trends Every Fashion Person Will Be Wearing This Spring
It's always an exhilarating time when I can finally push my puffers and heavy-duty coats to the back of my closet and bring forth lighter outerwear options. With spring upon us, now is the perfect time to get our jacket game into gear for the warmer weather ahead and focus on the fresh trends the new season has in store.
Certain styles will always be mainstays in our closets when spring rolls around—think trench coats and denim jackets, which are considered classics by now. Today, I want to highlight some styles that feel fresh for the new season—silhouettes that made their mark on the spring 2025 runways and have already been spotted all over the fashion set.
From jackets with a sporty sensibility (and functionality) to ladylike ’60s cropped blazers and hyper-cool funnel-neck silhouettes, below I’m sharing five jacket trends to consider trying this spring. These styles will unquestionably add an of-the-moment touch to your looks. I’ve also included plenty of shopping picks for each trend at every budget. Keep scrolling to explore the spring jacket styles we love for this year and beyond.
Sporty Jackets
Windbreakers, anoraks, soft shells, track jackets, and zip-ups are set to dominate this spring, thanks to a whole host of designers—from Miu Miu to Gucci—showcasing jackets with a sporty sensibility on the runways. Opt for luxe fits and fabrics, and then style them with everything from feminine dresses to chic tailoring for a cool, contrasting look.
Shop the trend:
Funnel-Neck Jackets
Thanks to the Phoebe Philo effect, funnel-neck jackets have been flooding the market in a variety of fabrics, from twill trench coats to leather. These high-necked jackets have been a mainstay on the runways for the past two seasons, and the street style set has been quick to catch on. It’s the ultimate silhouette for achieving a cool-girl look this spring.
Shop the trend:
Ladylike Jackets
The elegant proportions of the ’60s cropped jacket have been in the spotlight for the past season, and this spring, we’re seeing fresh takes on the prim-and-proper trend. Think nipped waists, higher button placements, collarless styles, and shrunken blazers in a variety of fabrics. Sure, you can pair it with something equally demure, but for a modern twist, style the jacket with slouchy jeans and sneakers. Time to channel your Jackie O energy.
Barn Jackets
Barn jackets were everywhere in the fall, and we're happy to see them continuing their dominance for spring 2025—one glance at our feeds proves the fashion set can’t get enough of this old-money staple. This season brings plenty of fresh options, from iterations in must-have color trends to elevated collar and sleeve details. But if a classic Barbour is more your style, you really can’t go wrong.
Shop the trend:
Suede Jackets
You can’t scroll through any cool retailer or brand right now without spotting sumptuous suede dominating the jacket section. This season’s silhouettes will elevate any outfit and serve as the perfect transitional piece between seasons. Whether you opt for a sporty cropped zip-up or a free-spirited boxy blazer, these styles will instantly add a cool factor to your look.
Shop the trend:
Judith Jones is the associate shopping director at Who What Wear who specializes in shopping content and trend stories with high-affiliate impact. She shares the coolest, most desirable fashion market finds and brands for every budget. Previous to working in fashion, Judith worked as a TV host on the PBS travel show Globe Trekker (airing on Netflix and Amazon Prime) sharing her passion for travel and culture.
