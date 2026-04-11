Every season has a colour or two that feels like a given. With autumn comes burgundy, burnt umber and chocolate brown. Winter brings dark shades of grey, black and navy. Then there's spring and its gossamer colour combinations with pastels and floral prints emerging once more. However, if you’re craving more creativity in your rotation, I suggest turning to the most fashionable French women. This year, I’ve picked up on French-girl colour combinations that feel especially pertinent for spring but are more intriguing than the first hues that might come to mind when this season rolls around.
I adore spring's usual colour palette as much as the next person, but I appreciate the occasional change. Having a few fresh colours on hand helps delay any wardrobe boredom and helps mark a change in the year without having to refresh my entire spring capsule. I've been particularly obsessed with the spring colours the French fashion set have been reaching for in 2026. Some colours are combined to refresh old favourites like baby blue, and others are surprising appearances for spring (like tomato red).
If it's interesting colours you're after, and rendering them in a way that feels effortless, look no further than the following five combinations.
French Girl Spring Colour Combinations to Bring Into Your Wardrobe
French-Girl Spring Colour Combinations for 2026:
1. Brown + Blue
Style Notes: The vibrancy of blue blends so well with the earthiness of brown. Choosing a softer chocolate tone and a paler medium blue lends these colour combination a springtime air. It also depends on the cuts and silhouettes you choose to make your look feel seasonal. Emmanuelle’s denim mini skirt and knit vest are a perfect pairing for spring.
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& Other Stories
Fitted-Waist Cotton Shirt
The fitted waist is so chic.
ALIGNE
Jess Mohair Knit Top
Knit vests are the perfect cut for spring.
ZARA
Textured Straight-Leg Trousers
A great alternative to your winter wool trousers.
2. Black + White
Style Notes: It doesn't get more classic than this combination, and although it's often seen year-round, black and white rarely get attention amidst the light, ethereal colours of spring. If you've been feeling slightly muddled with the number of colour trends that appeared over the last few seasons, black and white serve as a reliably sophisticated stronghold and somewhat of a palette cleanser for your wardrobe. The jet black cardigan and warm white skirt Sylvie chose are proof.
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M&S
Soft Touch Waisted Fitted Cardigan
Soft, fitted and a colour that'll work for any season.
Whistles
White Tier Hem Cotton Skirt
If you love skirts, a white cotton version is perfect for both your spring and summer capsule wardrobes.
CALVIN KLEIN
Lina - Leather Kitten Heel Sandals
It's almost sandal season and these heels will work with so many outfits.
3. Beige + Light Blue + White
Style Notes: Pastels are nearly synonymous with spring, but I love how Julie blended her baby blue button-down with beige and white pieces for a minimal look. The addition of the butter yellow handbag is also inspired. This is a great example of how you can make the pale-hued tones of spring work long into summer as well.
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Massimo Dutti
100% Cotton Trench Coat
There's no coat more iconically spring than a trench.
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend: Fine Poplin, Sky Blue
A pop of light blue always looks gorgeous mixed with beige, white, brown and other neutrals.
STILL HERE
Everyday Straight-Leg Jeans
A straight-leg cut in a bright, warm white is a pair of jeans worth having.
4. Tomato Red + Grey
Style Notes: You've probably seen this colour everywhere too—tomato red is undoubtedly becoming one of spring's biggest colour trends, and is fitting for summer outfits too. Because the shade is lightly faded, it looks superb with charcoal grey shades, as Anne-Laure is wearing here.