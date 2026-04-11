I've Worked It Out—These Are the 5 Colour Combinations French Women Wear to Look Elegant in Spring

These are the spring colour combinations French women are wearing this season, from bolder hues like tomato red and green to classic pairings like black and white.

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Three French girl colour combinations for spring
(Image credit: @emmanuellek_, @annelauremais, @sylviemus_)
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Every season has a colour or two that feels like a given. With autumn comes burgundy, burnt umber and chocolate brown. Winter brings dark shades of grey, black and navy. Then there's spring and its gossamer colour combinations with pastels and floral prints emerging once more. However, if you’re craving more creativity in your rotation, I suggest turning to the most fashionable French women. This year, I’ve picked up on French-girl colour combinations that feel especially pertinent for spring but are more intriguing than the first hues that might come to mind when this season rolls around.

Kenza in beige, navy and grey outfit

(Image credit: @kenzasmg)

I adore spring's usual colour palette as much as the next person, but I appreciate the occasional change. Having a few fresh colours on hand helps delay any wardrobe boredom and helps mark a change in the year without having to refresh my entire spring capsule. I've been particularly obsessed with the spring colours the French fashion set have been reaching for in 2026. Some colours are combined to refresh old favourites like baby blue, and others are surprising appearances for spring (like tomato red).

If it's interesting colours you're after, and rendering them in a way that feels effortless, look no further than the following five combinations.

French Girl Spring Colour Combinations to Bring Into Your Wardrobe

French-Girl Spring Colour Combinations for 2026:

1. Brown + Blue

Emmanuelle in Blue skirt and brown boots and jumper vest

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Style Notes: The vibrancy of blue blends so well with the earthiness of brown. Choosing a softer chocolate tone and a paler medium blue lends these colour combination a springtime air. It also depends on the cuts and silhouettes you choose to make your look feel seasonal. Emmanuelle’s denim mini skirt and knit vest are a perfect pairing for spring.

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2. Black + White

Sylvie in black cardigan and white skirt

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: It doesn't get more classic than this combination, and although it's often seen year-round, black and white rarely get attention amidst the light, ethereal colours of spring. If you've been feeling slightly muddled with the number of colour trends that appeared over the last few seasons, black and white serve as a reliably sophisticated stronghold and somewhat of a palette cleanser for your wardrobe. The jet black cardigan and warm white skirt Sylvie chose are proof.

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3. Beige + Light Blue + White

Julie in beige, light blue and white outfit

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Style Notes: Pastels are nearly synonymous with spring, but I love how Julie blended her baby blue button-down with beige and white pieces for a minimal look. The addition of the butter yellow handbag is also inspired. This is a great example of how you can make the pale-hued tones of spring work long into summer as well.

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4. Tomato Red + Grey

Tomato red and grey outfit

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Style Notes: You've probably seen this colour everywhere too—tomato red is undoubtedly becoming one of spring's biggest colour trends, and is fitting for summer outfits too. Because the shade is lightly faded, it looks superb with charcoal grey shades, as Anne-Laure is wearing here.

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