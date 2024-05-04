4 Skirt Trends Celebrities Are Wearing Instead of Miniskirts

First of all, by no means am I implying that miniskirts are "out". They're still very popular and are likely to remain so—and there's daily proof that celebrities love them. That said, the skirt style trends are getting a lot more diverse as of late. Too much of the same can get a little boring, so it's refreshing to see. I spend my days looking at celebrity outfits (it's basically my job) and I've noticed four skirt trends, in particular, that they've been gravitating toward this year.

Below, you'll find skirt-loving stars such as Jennifer Lawrence, Zendaya, and Emily Ratajkowski wearing the trendiest non-miniskirts of the season for both casual off-duty occasions and fancy events, proving the wide-ranging versatility of these styles. Keep scrolling to see how they're styling them and shop the trends for your own spring and summer wardrobe. After all, it'll soon be far too hot to wear jeans.

Long White Skirts

It seemed a bit random at first that long white skirts would be such a thing, but now that I've seen them (and worn one) so often, I get it. They kind of go with everything and look fresh and cool no matter what they're paired with.

On Jennifer Lawrence: Reformation Lucy Skirt ($198); Adidas sneakers

WHO: Lila Moss

Printed Slip Skirts

We'll always have the '90s (and early 2000s) to sartorially inspire us. This time, it's printed slip skirts that are infiltrating our wardrobes once again. Emily Ratajkowski and Katie Holmes recently proved how cool this skirt style looks with flat shoes.

On Emily Ratajkowski: Dior by John Galliano vintage skirt; Loewe bag; Puma sneakers

On Katie Holmes: Isabel Marant skirt; Saint Laurent Le 5 À 7 Bea Tote ($3450); Gucci Jordaan Loafers ($990)

Full Skirts

Full skirts, which are perhaps the prettiest skirt trend of the season, are basically the antithesis of miniskirts. The styling possibilities are endless.

On Dakota Fanning: Altuzarra Varda Skirt in Bitter Cherry ($1595)

On Nicola Coughlan: Jacquemus top; The Frankie Shop Leila Flared Skirt ($179)

Knee-Length Pencil Skirts

Gone is the dowdy reputation pencil skirts once had. They're undeniably chic now especially when they're low-rise and hit just above the knee.

On Gigi Hadid: Miu Miu cardigan, tank, undergarments, belt, skirt, bag, and shoes

On Zendaya: Thierry Mugler suit: Christian Louboutin shoes

