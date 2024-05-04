4 Skirt Trends Celebrities Are Wearing Instead of Miniskirts

Allyson Payer
By Allyson Payer
published

First of all, by no means am I implying that miniskirts are "out". They're still very popular and are likely to remain so—and there's daily proof that celebrities love them. That said, the skirt style trends are getting a lot more diverse as of late. Too much of the same can get a little boring, so it's refreshing to see. I spend my days looking at celebrity outfits (it's basically my job) and I've noticed four skirt trends, in particular, that they've been gravitating toward this year.

Below, you'll find skirt-loving stars such as Jennifer Lawrence, Zendaya, and Emily Ratajkowski wearing the trendiest non-miniskirts of the season for both casual off-duty occasions and fancy events, proving the wide-ranging versatility of these styles. Keep scrolling to see how they're styling them and shop the trends for your own spring and summer wardrobe. After all, it'll soon be far too hot to wear jeans.

Long White Skirts

It seemed a bit random at first that long white skirts would be such a thing, but now that I've seen them (and worn one) so often, I get it. They kind of go with everything and look fresh and cool no matter what they're paired with.

Jennifer Lawrence white skirt outfit

(Image credit: BrosNYC/Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lawrence: Reformation Lucy Skirt ($198); Adidas sneakers

Lila Moss white skirt outfit

(Image credit: BrosNYC/Backgrid)

WHO: Lila Moss

Shop Long White Skirts

Reformation Lucy Skirt
Reformation
Lucy Skirt

Maxi Skirt
WAYF
Maxi Skirt

Poplin Maxi Skirt
Helsa
Poplin Maxi Skirt

Maia Linen Skirt
Reformation
Maia Linen Skirt

Scanno Skirt
Faithfull the Brand
Scanno Skirt

Printed Slip Skirts

We'll always have the '90s (and early 2000s) to sartorially inspire us. This time, it's printed slip skirts that are infiltrating our wardrobes once again. Emily Ratajkowski and Katie Holmes recently proved how cool this skirt style looks with flat shoes.

Emily Ratajkowski skirt outfit

(Image credit: Gotham/Getty Images)

On Emily Ratajkowski: Dior by John Galliano vintage skirt; Loewe bag; Puma sneakers

Katie Holmes skirt outfit

(Image credit: Ulices Ramales/Backgrid)

On Katie Holmes: Isabel Marant skirt; Saint Laurent Le 5 À 7 Bea Tote ($3450); Gucci Jordaan Loafers ($990)

Shop Printed Slip Skirts

Anya Satin Midi Skirt
Rails
Anya Satin Midi Skirt

Madewell Layton skirt
Madewell
The Layton Midi Slip Skirt

Layla Floral Silk Skirt
Reformation
Layla Floral Silk Skirt

Lisanne Skirt
Isabel Marant
Lisanne Skirt

Printed Satin Effect Midi Skirt
ZARA
Printed Satin Effect Midi Skirt

Full Skirts

Full skirts, which are perhaps the prettiest skirt trend of the season, are basically the antithesis of miniskirts. The styling possibilities are endless.

Dakota Fanning full skirt outfit

(Image credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

On Dakota Fanning: Altuzarra Varda Skirt in Bitter Cherry ($1595)

Nicole Coughlin skirt outfit

(Image credit: MediaPunch/Backgrid)

On Nicola Coughlan: Jacquemus top; The Frankie Shop Leila Flared Skirt ($179)

Shop Full Skirts

The Delphine Nap Skirt
Hill House Home
The Delphine Nap Skirt

Mariela Skirt
Velvet
Mariela Skirt

Gwyneth Pleated Skirt in Gingham
J.Crew
Gwyneth Pleated Skirt in Gingham

Printed Midi Skirt - Women
Mango
Printed Midi Skirt

Summer Denim Circle Skirt
Tibi
Summer Denim Circle Skirt

Knee-Length Pencil Skirts

Gone is the dowdy reputation pencil skirts once had. They're undeniably chic now especially when they're low-rise and hit just above the knee.

Gigi Hadid Miu Miu skirt outfit

(Image credit: Best Image/Backgrid)

On Gigi Hadid: Miu Miu cardigan, tank, undergarments, belt, skirt, bag, and shoes

Zendaya tennis ball green outfit

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Zendaya: Thierry Mugler suit: Christian Louboutin shoes

Shop Knee-Length Pencil Skirts

Reformation Rina Skirt
Reformation
Rina Low Waisted Linen Skirt

Pinstripe Skirt - Women
Mango
Pinstripe Skirt

'90s Bias Cut Silk Pencil Skirt
Frame
'90s Bias Cut Silk Pencil Skirt

Noella Pencil Skirt
Susana Monaco
Noella Pencil Skirt

Hudson Skirt
STAUD
Hudson Skirt

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸