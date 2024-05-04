I Went to Zara On My Lunch Break—These 5 Pieces Will Define My Summer Wardrobe

In the blink of an eye, May has arrived, and whilst it's been a rocky start between blazing hot days and sudden rain, looking forward to next week shows that the high temperatures are en route. Clearly, Zara got the memo. After walking past the newly updated windows, I decided to drop in during my lunch break and see what the high street brand had in store for us as summer approaches. And trust me when I say, they've got it oh-so-right.

Right now, Zara is fully in summer mode, and who could blame them? After months of grey skies, we’re coaxing in the brighter, warmer days one outfit at a time, and with some 20-degree days just a week away, it looks like now is the perfect time to start prepping. As a long-standing icon of the high street, Zara knows that linen is a key part of any summer wardrobe build, and has flexed its fashion muscles to bring plenty of versatile options. Whether heading out on a shopping trip, coffee date or far-flung island adventure, dresses are back as a main feature in our wardrobes and there's an array of prints, bold shades and understated styles to suit all tastes.

As someone whose outfits often call for brilliant denim, it's no surprise that I was drawn to the new jean offerings for summer. Explore sleek linen skirts, wear-everywhere dresses and new-in denim favourites ready to be styled up for summer and well beyond. We often find that bohemian styles excel in the warmer months, and this year boho pieces feel especially fitting after Chloé's standout fashion show. There are relaxed shapes, intricate stitchwork and delicate details to conjure up the innate feeling of ease. Last, but far from least, is the accessories. Over the past few months, we've noticed that Zara has pulled out all the stops when crafting these outfit-completing accessories. From timeless sandals that are so good they're reissued each year, to expensive-looking handbags, I've handpicked the very best just for you.

If you’re looking to avoid long queues and endless scrolling, here's my edit of the 5 styles Zara has nailed for summer 2024.

1. Cool Linens

Style Notes: Tailoring is a key feature in every great wardrobe, and as we ease into the warmer months, now is the time to swap out heavy wools for light, airy linens.

Zara Tailored Linen Blend Waistcoat £36 SHOP NOW Pair with matching linen, denim, floaty skirts or shorts, there's little a linen waistcoat can't do.

Zara Linen Blend Straight Trousers £33 SHOP NOW Comfortable and chic all in one.

Zara 100% Linen Basic Shirt £30 SHOP NOW From the beach to the boardroom, a classic linen shirt is as versatile as they come.

Zara Linen Blend Roll-Up Sleeve Open Blazer £50 SHOP NOW I can't stop thinking about this deep green shade.

Zara Linen Blend Midi Skirt £36 SHOP NOW Simple, understated, and sure to go with everything in your wardrobe.

2. Pretty Summer Dresses

Style Notes: Dresses truly come into their own in the summer months, and whether you're looking for your next holiday frock or occasionwear dress these dress-up-dress-down styles are sure to fit the part.

Zara Flowing Halter Dress £36 SHOP NOW From the timeless brown shade to the delicate ruched details, I'm sure this won't stick around for long.

Zara Cutwork Embroidery Dress With Knot £60 SHOP NOW Since trying on this dress I haven't stopped thinking about warm evenings overlooking the sea with a glass of something chilled in hand.

Zara Animal Print Tulle Dress £30 SHOP NOW Leopard print has been big this season, and I expect we will see plenty of statement prints over the summer months too.

Zara 100% Linen Long Strappy Dress £50 SHOP NOW I couldn't resist trying this dress on too due to the sleek balconette style top and form fitting design is a match made in heaven.

Zara Ruffled Gabardine Midi Dress £36 SHOP NOW This dress can easily move between a day look with basket bag and sandals, to a striking evening moment with a clutch and heeled mules.

Style Notes: No matter the season, there's a denim piece destined to rejuvenate your outfit builds. For summer, Zara has played with skirts, dresses, jeans and more bringing the relaxed edge of denim into the warmer months.

Zara Z1975 Crossover Denim Midi Skirt £30 SHOP NOW A side button closure adds a contemporary twist to the beloved denim midi.

Zara Z1975 Denim Midi Dress With Belt £56 SHOP NOW This whole look gets a yes from me.

Zara Z1975 Wide-Leg Cropped High-Waist Front Seamed Jeans £36 SHOP NOW As soon as the warmer days arrive I pull out light wash and white jeans in celebration.

Zara Trf Boyfriend Mid-Rise Denim Bermuda Shorts £26 SHOP NOW Every packing list features denim shorts and the relaxed boyfriend fit feels very 2024.

Zara Z1975 Denim Midi Skirt £36 SHOP NOW From city to seaside, there's so many ways to add this into your outfit rotations.

4. Boho Anything

Style Notes: Embroidery, cut outs, lace and more—the boho feel is all about the finer details that make each piece feel really expensive. Get ready for Zara's new-in selection to add that laid-back feel into your wardrobe.

Zara Plumetis Blouse With Lace Trim £36 SHOP NOW For those milder evenings or workwear looks, add a touch of summertime ease with this sweet blouse.

Zara Embroidered Wide-Leg Trousers £36 SHOP NOW These soft, comfortable trousers require very little style. Just add a black tank top and sandals (coming up next).

Zara Pointelle Knit Dress With Knot £36 SHOP NOW The ultimate summer LBD.

Zara Embroidered Cotton Muslin Top With Ties £26 SHOP NOW I've spotted so many tie-front tops recently, but the intricate embroidery has me adding this one to basket.

Zara Pointelle Knit Midi Skirt £30 SHOP NOW I'm so into this full look with the matching halter top.

5. Crafty Accessories

Style Notes: I'm a firm believer in the fact that accessories make an outfit, and right now I'm packing away my boots to create space for summer styles! From sandals to handbags, Zara has focused on modern classics for the new season.

Zara Flat Criss-Cross Leather Slider Sandals £30 SHOP NOW This pair so classic, Zara bring them back every year.

Zara MacramÉ Bucket Bag £36 SHOP NOW It also has a removable long strap for crossbody wear.

Zara Strappy Flat Slider Sandals With Metal Embellishment £36 SHOP NOW I put this pair to the test on comfort and style and they got a 10/10.

Zara MacramÉ Bucket Bag £109 SHOP NOW I did a double take when I saw this expensive-looking bucket bag.