I Went to Zara On My Lunch Break—These 5 Pieces Will Define My Summer Wardrobe
In the blink of an eye, May has arrived, and whilst it's been a rocky start between blazing hot days and sudden rain, looking forward to next week shows that the high temperatures are en route. Clearly, Zara got the memo. After walking past the newly updated windows, I decided to drop in during my lunch break and see what the high street brand had in store for us as summer approaches. And trust me when I say, they've got it oh-so-right.
Right now, Zara is fully in summer mode, and who could blame them? After months of grey skies, we’re coaxing in the brighter, warmer days one outfit at a time, and with some 20-degree days just a week away, it looks like now is the perfect time to start prepping. As a long-standing icon of the high street, Zara knows that linen is a key part of any summer wardrobe build, and has flexed its fashion muscles to bring plenty of versatile options. Whether heading out on a shopping trip, coffee date or far-flung island adventure, dresses are back as a main feature in our wardrobes and there's an array of prints, bold shades and understated styles to suit all tastes.
As someone whose outfits often call for brilliant denim, it's no surprise that I was drawn to the new jean offerings for summer. Explore sleek linen skirts, wear-everywhere dresses and new-in denim favourites ready to be styled up for summer and well beyond. We often find that bohemian styles excel in the warmer months, and this year boho pieces feel especially fitting after Chloé's standout fashion show. There are relaxed shapes, intricate stitchwork and delicate details to conjure up the innate feeling of ease. Last, but far from least, is the accessories. Over the past few months, we've noticed that Zara has pulled out all the stops when crafting these outfit-completing accessories. From timeless sandals that are so good they're reissued each year, to expensive-looking handbags, I've handpicked the very best just for you.
If you’re looking to avoid long queues and endless scrolling, here's my edit of the 5 styles Zara has nailed for summer 2024.
1. Cool Linens
Style Notes: Tailoring is a key feature in every great wardrobe, and as we ease into the warmer months, now is the time to swap out heavy wools for light, airy linens.
SHOP LINEN:
Pair with matching linen, denim, floaty skirts or shorts, there's little a linen waistcoat can't do.
From the beach to the boardroom, a classic linen shirt is as versatile as they come.
2. Pretty Summer Dresses
Style Notes: Dresses truly come into their own in the summer months, and whether you're looking for your next holiday frock or occasionwear dress these dress-up-dress-down styles are sure to fit the part.
SHOP DRESSES:
From the timeless brown shade to the delicate ruched details, I'm sure this won't stick around for long.
Since trying on this dress I haven't stopped thinking about warm evenings overlooking the sea with a glass of something chilled in hand.
Leopard print has been big this season, and I expect we will see plenty of statement prints over the summer months too.
I couldn't resist trying this dress on too due to the sleek balconette style top and form fitting design is a match made in heaven.
This dress can easily move between a day look with basket bag and sandals, to a striking evening moment with a clutch and heeled mules.
3. Updated Denim
Style Notes: No matter the season, there's a denim piece destined to rejuvenate your outfit builds. For summer, Zara has played with skirts, dresses, jeans and more bringing the relaxed edge of denim into the warmer months.
SHOP DENIM:
A side button closure adds a contemporary twist to the beloved denim midi.
As soon as the warmer days arrive I pull out light wash and white jeans in celebration.
Every packing list features denim shorts and the relaxed boyfriend fit feels very 2024.
From city to seaside, there's so many ways to add this into your outfit rotations.
4. Boho Anything
Style Notes: Embroidery, cut outs, lace and more—the boho feel is all about the finer details that make each piece feel really expensive. Get ready for Zara's new-in selection to add that laid-back feel into your wardrobe.
SHOP BOHO:
For those milder evenings or workwear looks, add a touch of summertime ease with this sweet blouse.
These soft, comfortable trousers require very little style. Just add a black tank top and sandals (coming up next).
I've spotted so many tie-front tops recently, but the intricate embroidery has me adding this one to basket.
I'm so into this full look with the matching halter top.
5. Crafty Accessories
Style Notes: I'm a firm believer in the fact that accessories make an outfit, and right now I'm packing away my boots to create space for summer styles! From sandals to handbags, Zara has focused on modern classics for the new season.
SHOP ACCESSORIES:
I put this pair to the test on comfort and style and they got a 10/10.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
