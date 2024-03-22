Zara Just Delivered 5 Pretty Spring Shoe Trends That Will Replace Your Black Flats
During one of my weekly scrolls through Zara's new-in section, I realised that everything I was adding to my basket was shoes. Yes, I am so impressed by the high-street giant's shoe offering right now that not only did I instantly buy two pairs for myself (more on those later), but I think the footwear may actually be out-performing ready-to-wear for the first time in an age.
If you're put off by the idea of queueing in a packed store or scrolling through hundreds of new pieces, allow me to summarise: there is literally a pair of shoes for every spring outfit you've been dreaming about wearing for the past few dreary months. Think pretty flats, polished heels, chic slip-ons and summer-ready sandals—you name it, it's here, and I've compiled them all into one easy edit for your perusal, and they all come in at under £90.
The below picks are the kind of spring and summer shoes that you're going to wear on rotation for the next six months and into next year too, so expect shoes with some serious staying power. From pointed toes to metallics and work shoes to fun prints, assembling your spring wardrobe just got easier. Keep scrolling for the cream of the crop of Zara shoes this season—you won't regret it.
1. LADYLIKE COURTS AND SLINGBACKS
If quiet luxury taught us anything, it's how to make the most out of simple and uncomplicated pieces, and the evolution of the luxe-looking trend is "ladylike" glamour—think twin sets, pencil skirts, pointed shoes and sleek accessories that are one part office siren, one part 1950s housewife. Case in point: the return of the kitten slingback. Zara has plenty of pairs in this classic style and several elegant court shoes in an array of spring-ready pastels that can be dressed up with sheer socks for a nod to runway styling.
Shop the Trend:
I can think of so many outfits that would benefit from these.
We still can't get enough of bows.
2. '90s MINIMALISM
The '90s called, and nostalgic shoes are making a comeback. Most notably, wedges, mules, strappy sandals and frankly anything that wouldn't look out of place on a Calvin Klein billboard. Fans of pared-back minimalism will be happy to see these no-muss, no-fuss shoes all over the high street again, and if you're looking for a subtle accompaniment to a look that lets the outfit do the talking, may I suggest any of Zara's leather flats? Or even the mesh ballet pumps. Then again, there's also the mules…
Shop the Trend:
3. DRESSED-UP FLATS
The best styling advice I can give you in 2024? Leave the blister plasters at home; we're wearing our flats for the evening too, so there's no need to pack an emergency pair of flip-flops. When pumps, loafers and sandals look as good as these, there really isn't any need to rely on towering platforms to make an entrance, and whether you're dressing up for the office or keeping it comfortable for the weekend, there's a flat shoe with your name on it. (I've got my eye on the red patent pair that wouldn't look out of place on the streets of Paris.)
Shop the Trend:
The cross straps are subtle but make all the difference.
4. METAL MORPHOSIS
Now here is a trend whose roots we can trace right back to the S/S 24 runways. This elevated take on embellishment is the shoe equivalent of gilding a lily. Sculptural heels and chunky metal details give these affordable shoes designer appeal—proof that you don't actually have to spend four figures to look like you did. At first glance any of these pairs could be from Jil Sander or Loewe due to their directional design, so let's just keep the truth between us (for now, that is).
Shop the Trend:
5. THAT '70S SHOE
In case you missed it earlier this month, boho is officially back, and with it comes all the accessories that made the '70s one of the most referenced decades in fashion history. For 2024, think less disco and Donna Summer and more Woodstock and Fleetwood Mac. Zara has stocked up on plenty of suede, slip-ons, and earthy colour palettes perfect for wearing with laidback denim as soon as the spring sunshine hits.
Shop the Trend:
Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.
In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.
Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.