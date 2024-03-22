Zara Just Delivered 5 Pretty Spring Shoe Trends That Will Replace Your Black Flats

By Remy Farrell
During one of my weekly scrolls through Zara's new-in section, I realised that everything I was adding to my basket was shoes. Yes, I am so impressed by the high-street giant's shoe offering right now that not only did I instantly buy two pairs for myself (more on those later), but I think the footwear may actually be out-performing ready-to-wear for the first time in an age.

If you're put off by the idea of queueing in a packed store or scrolling through hundreds of new pieces, allow me to summarise: there is literally a pair of shoes for every spring outfit you've been dreaming about wearing for the past few dreary months. Think pretty flats, polished heels, chic slip-ons and summer-ready sandals—you name it, it's here, and I've compiled them all into one easy edit for your perusal, and they all come in at under £90.

zara spring shoe trends 2024

(Image credit: Zara)

The below picks are the kind of spring and summer shoes that you're going to wear on rotation for the next six months and into next year too, so expect shoes with some serious staying power. From pointed toes to metallics and work shoes to fun prints, assembling your spring wardrobe just got easier. Keep scrolling for the cream of the crop of Zara shoes this season—you won't regret it.

1. LADYLIKE COURTS AND SLINGBACKS

zara spring shoe trends 2024

(Image credit: Zara)

If quiet luxury taught us anything, it's how to make the most out of simple and uncomplicated pieces, and the evolution of the luxe-looking trend is "ladylike" glamour—think twin sets, pencil skirts, pointed shoes and sleek accessories that are one part office siren, one part 1950s housewife. Case in point: the return of the kitten slingback. Zara has plenty of pairs in this classic style and several elegant court shoes in an array of spring-ready pastels that can be dressed up with sheer socks for a nod to runway styling.

Shop the Trend:

Leather Kitten Heel Slingback Shoes
Zara
Leather Kitten Heel Slingback Shoes in Ecru White

I can think of so many outfits that would benefit from these.

LEATHER KITTEN HEEL SLINGBACK SHOES
Zara
Leather Kitten Heel Slingback Shoes in Blue

Be still, my beating heart.

Zara, Leather High-Heel Shoes
Zara
Leather High-Heel Shoes

The matching socks really up the ante.

Patent-Finish Heeled Shoe With Bow
Zara
Patent-Finish Heeled Shoe With Bow in Black

We still can't get enough of bows.

Zara, Patent-Finish Heeled Shoe with Bow
Zara
Patent-Finish Heeled Shoe with Bow in Ecru White

This is spring in a shoe.

2. '90s MINIMALISM

zara spring shoe trends 2024

(Image credit: Zara)

The '90s called, and nostalgic shoes are making a comeback. Most notably, wedges, mules, strappy sandals and frankly anything that wouldn't look out of place on a Calvin Klein billboard. Fans of pared-back minimalism will be happy to see these no-muss, no-fuss shoes all over the high street again, and if you're looking for a subtle accompaniment to a look that lets the outfit do the talking, may I suggest any of Zara's leather flats? Or even the mesh ballet pumps. Then again, there's also the mules…

Shop the Trend:

Zara, Vinyl Wedges
Zara
Vinyl Wedge Sandals

My childhood dreams come true.

Flat Leather Shoes
Zara
Flat Leather Shoes

Perfect for the office.

Faux-Patent-Finish Heeled Mules
Zara
Faux-Patent-Finish Heeled Mules

These are just so chic.

Mesh Ballerinas
Zara
Mesh Ballerinas

Some of the best mesh flats on the market.

Minimalist Strappy Sandals
Zara
Minimalist Strappy Sandals

Minimalist perfection (and they come in black too).

3. DRESSED-UP FLATS

zara spring shoe trends 2024

(Image credit: Zara)

The best styling advice I can give you in 2024? Leave the blister plasters at home; we're wearing our flats for the evening too, so there's no need to pack an emergency pair of flip-flops. When pumps, loafers and sandals look as good as these, there really isn't any need to rely on towering platforms to make an entrance, and whether you're dressing up for the office or keeping it comfortable for the weekend, there's a flat shoe with your name on it. (I've got my eye on the red patent pair that wouldn't look out of place on the streets of Paris.)

Shop the Trend:

Metallic Leather Ballet Flats - Limited Edition
Zara
Limited Edition Metallic Leather Ballet Flats

It's party time.

Leather Ballet Flats With Double Strap
Zara
Leather Ballet Flats With Double Strap

The cross straps are subtle but make all the difference.

Zara, Fabric Slide Loafers
Zara
Fabric Slide Loafers

All of the style of a tweed jacket in a shoe.

Faux Patent Ballet Flats With Ankle Strap
Zara
Faux Patent Ballet Flats With Ankle Strap

I'm obsessed with this colour.

Zara, Metallic Slingback Shoes with Bow
Zara
Metallic Slingback Shoes with Bow

These could easily be Erdem.

4. METAL MORPHOSIS

Zara spring shoe trends 2024

(Image credit: Zara)

Now here is a trend whose roots we can trace right back to the S/S 24 runways. This elevated take on embellishment is the shoe equivalent of gilding a lily. Sculptural heels and chunky metal details give these affordable shoes designer appeal—proof that you don't actually have to spend four figures to look like you did. At first glance any of these pairs could be from Jil Sander or Loewe due to their directional design, so let's just keep the truth between us (for now, that is).

Shop the Trend:

Soft Leather Ballet Flats
Zara
Soft Leather Ballet Flats

I immediately ordered these before they sold out.

Metallic Heel Mules - Limited Edition
Zara
Limited Edition Metallic Heel Mules in Red

These are insanely stylish.

Metallic Heel Mules - Limited Edition
Zara
Limited Edition Metallic Heel Mules in Beige

They come in so many colours too.

Metallic Heel Leather Sandals
Zara
Metallic Heel Leather Sandals

Carrie Bradshaw, eat your heart out.

5. THAT '70S SHOE

zara spring shoe trends 2024

(Image credit: Zara)

In case you missed it earlier this month, boho is officially back, and with it comes all the accessories that made the '70s one of the most referenced decades in fashion history. For 2024, think less disco and Donna Summer and more Woodstock and Fleetwood Mac. Zara has stocked up on plenty of suede, slip-ons, and earthy colour palettes perfect for wearing with laidback denim as soon as the spring sunshine hits.

Shop the Trend:

Zara, SPLIT SUEDE HIGH-HEEL PLATFORM SANDALS
Zara
Split Suede High-Heel Platform Sandals

Just add flares.

Zara, Animal Print Leather Clogs
Zara
Animal Print Hair On Leather Clogs

Festival fashion (minus the mud).

Split Suede Mule Slippers
Zaraa
Split Suede Mule Slippers

Perfect for a lazy weekend.

Sandals With Buckles
Zara
Sandals With Buckles

You'll wear these all summer.

High-Heel Cowboy Ankle Boots
Zara
High-Heel Cowboy Ankle Boots

How to make white dresses even better.

Remy Farrell
Fashion Editor

Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.

In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.

Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.

