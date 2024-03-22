Zara Just Delivered 5 Pretty Spring Shoe Trends That Will Replace Your Black Flats

During one of my weekly scrolls through Zara's new-in section, I realised that everything I was adding to my basket was shoes. Yes, I am so impressed by the high-street giant's shoe offering right now that not only did I instantly buy two pairs for myself (more on those later), but I think the footwear may actually be out-performing ready-to-wear for the first time in an age.

If you're put off by the idea of queueing in a packed store or scrolling through hundreds of new pieces, allow me to summarise: there is literally a pair of shoes for every spring outfit you've been dreaming about wearing for the past few dreary months. Think pretty flats, polished heels, chic slip-ons and summer-ready sandals—you name it, it's here, and I've compiled them all into one easy edit for your perusal, and they all come in at under £90.

The below picks are the kind of spring and summer shoes that you're going to wear on rotation for the next six months and into next year too, so expect shoes with some serious staying power. From pointed toes to metallics and work shoes to fun prints, assembling your spring wardrobe just got easier. Keep scrolling for the cream of the crop of Zara shoes this season—you won't regret it.

1. LADYLIKE COURTS AND SLINGBACKS

If quiet luxury taught us anything, it's how to make the most out of simple and uncomplicated pieces, and the evolution of the luxe-looking trend is "ladylike" glamour—think twin sets, pencil skirts, pointed shoes and sleek accessories that are one part office siren, one part 1950s housewife. Case in point: the return of the kitten slingback. Zara has plenty of pairs in this classic style and several elegant court shoes in an array of spring-ready pastels that can be dressed up with sheer socks for a nod to runway styling.

Shop the Trend:

Zara Leather Kitten Heel Slingback Shoes in Ecru White £70 SHOP NOW I can think of so many outfits that would benefit from these.

Zara Leather Kitten Heel Slingback Shoes in Blue £70 SHOP NOW Be still, my beating heart.

Zara Leather High-Heel Shoes £70 SHOP NOW The matching socks really up the ante.

Zara Patent-Finish Heeled Shoe With Bow in Black £36 SHOP NOW We still can't get enough of bows.

Zara Patent-Finish Heeled Shoe with Bow in Ecru White £36 SHOP NOW This is spring in a shoe.

2. '90s MINIMALISM

The '90s called, and nostalgic shoes are making a comeback. Most notably, wedges, mules, strappy sandals and frankly anything that wouldn't look out of place on a Calvin Klein billboard. Fans of pared-back minimalism will be happy to see these no-muss, no-fuss shoes all over the high street again, and if you're looking for a subtle accompaniment to a look that lets the outfit do the talking, may I suggest any of Zara's leather flats? Or even the mesh ballet pumps. Then again, there's also the mules…

Shop the Trend:

Zara Vinyl Wedge Sandals £36 SHOP NOW My childhood dreams come true.

Zara Flat Leather Shoes £60 SHOP NOW Perfect for the office.

Zara Faux-Patent-Finish Heeled Mules £36 SHOP NOW These are just so chic.

Zara Mesh Ballerinas £30 SHOP NOW Some of the best mesh flats on the market.

Zara Minimalist Strappy Sandals £30 SHOP NOW Minimalist perfection (and they come in black too).

3. DRESSED-UP FLATS

The best styling advice I can give you in 2024? Leave the blister plasters at home; we're wearing our flats for the evening too, so there's no need to pack an emergency pair of flip-flops. When pumps, loafers and sandals look as good as these, there really isn't any need to rely on towering platforms to make an entrance, and whether you're dressing up for the office or keeping it comfortable for the weekend, there's a flat shoe with your name on it. (I've got my eye on the red patent pair that wouldn't look out of place on the streets of Paris.)

Shop the Trend:

Zara Limited Edition Metallic Leather Ballet Flats £80 SHOP NOW It's party time.

Zara Leather Ballet Flats With Double Strap £46 SHOP NOW The cross straps are subtle but make all the difference.

Zara Fabric Slide Loafers £36 SHOP NOW All of the style of a tweed jacket in a shoe.

Zara Faux Patent Ballet Flats With Ankle Strap £26 SHOP NOW I'm obsessed with this colour.

Zara Metallic Slingback Shoes with Bow £36 SHOP NOW These could easily be Erdem.

4. METAL MORPHOSIS

Now here is a trend whose roots we can trace right back to the S/S 24 runways. This elevated take on embellishment is the shoe equivalent of gilding a lily. Sculptural heels and chunky metal details give these affordable shoes designer appeal—proof that you don't actually have to spend four figures to look like you did. At first glance any of these pairs could be from Jil Sander or Loewe due to their directional design, so let's just keep the truth between us (for now, that is).

Shop the Trend:

Zara Soft Leather Ballet Flats £60 SHOP NOW I immediately ordered these before they sold out.

Zara Limited Edition Metallic Heel Mules in Red £90 SHOP NOW These are insanely stylish.

Zara Limited Edition Metallic Heel Mules in Beige £90 SHOP NOW They come in so many colours too.

Zara Metallic Heel Leather Sandals £70 SHOP NOW Carrie Bradshaw, eat your heart out.

5. THAT '70S SHOE

In case you missed it earlier this month, boho is officially back, and with it comes all the accessories that made the '70s one of the most referenced decades in fashion history. For 2024, think less disco and Donna Summer and more Woodstock and Fleetwood Mac. Zara has stocked up on plenty of suede, slip-ons, and earthy colour palettes perfect for wearing with laidback denim as soon as the spring sunshine hits.

Shop the Trend:

Zara Split Suede High-Heel Platform Sandals £50 SHOP NOW Just add flares.

Zara Animal Print Hair On Leather Clogs £60 SHOP NOW Festival fashion (minus the mud).

Zaraa Split Suede Mule Slippers £70 SHOP NOW Perfect for a lazy weekend.

Zara Sandals With Buckles £36 SHOP NOW You'll wear these all summer.