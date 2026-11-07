Are Fashion People Wearing Maxi Cardigans? Yes, But Only Like *This*

Even though the internet teased Drake for recently wearing a fringed poncho straight from your 2009 Pinterest board, I have to say: He was on to something. Chunky knits, long sweaters, and oversize outerwear all feel supremely cozy this time of year. Plus, everything old is new again, so why not dust off those millennial clichés?
Maxi cardigans are among the 2000s trends that have circled back around. They've gone through many iterations over the years. Circa 2004, for example, Mary-Kate and Ashley wore thick, baggy, floor-grazing sweaters en route to classes at NYU, and their fans quickly caught on. Fast-forward to 2017, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Chrissy Teigen often wore thinner knits that hit around mid-shin. These days, all bets are off—both ends of the spectrum can look cool as long as you know how to style the sweater.
1. Layered Under a Black Coat
ASOS DESIGN
Ribbed Longline Button Through Cardigan in Ecru
Topshop
Knit Maxi Length Cardigan With Button Detailing in Tobacco
ARRANGE
Alpaca Knit Balloon Sleeve Button Through Maxi Dress in Burgundy
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.