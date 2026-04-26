My Friend Asked for a Chic Wardrobe Update Under £100—15 Zara, H&M and COS Buys I Recommended

After what felt like a never ending winter followed by a chaotic British spring, the weather is finally starting to improve. As one balmy sun-soaked day melts into the next, getting dressed is starting to feel exciting again. Having relied on cosy cashmere cardigans and weighty coats for the last 6 months, this week I realised they had been quietly retired to the back of my wardrobe. In their place were tried-and-true spring staples: think billowy broderie anglaise blouses, lightweight spring jackets and airy linen two-pieces that make sense when there's a warmth in the air. That being said, this shift happened earlier than expected. After a few weeks of teasing heatwaves, I’ve realised my initial spring swaps might not cut it, and if these early warning signs are anything to go by, I’m decidedly unprepared for the seriously hot summer we’re about to have.
Naturally, I’ve taken this as my cue to do what I do best: shop. Using the warm-weather as both inspiration and justification (as well as my job as junior fashion editor, but I digress), slowly started combing through the high street in search of pieces that feel fresh, elevated (and crucially) budget-friendly. With my summer holidays on the horizon, I’m holding off on any massive splurges ( for this week at least), so the goal is expensive-looking buys falling under £100 and all the best happen to be from Zara, H&M and COS.
As the trifecta of the high street greatness (when it comes to luxury-looking finds), with these three brands, you’ve got all your bases covered. From trend-led fashion at Zara to sophisticated minimalistic cuts at COS (and a mix of the two at H&M), there are plenty of uber-luxe shapes ready to set your wardrobe in a summer mood. Sending my best friends my finds, these are the 15 pieces she ordered without hesitation. Scroll to discover below.
1. My Top Picks from Zara
ZARA
Palazzo Trousers With Tie
Loose, light weight and breezy the tie detail is a nice touch.
ZARA
Romantic Balloon Sleeve Blouse
I could see this with strappy sandals and a pretty ruffled skirt.