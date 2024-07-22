Ask Any Fashion Person—These '90s Swimwear Trends Are Going to Be Summer's Next Big Thing

I would be lying if I was to say I haven't thought about being on a beach every day (read: hour) for the past three months. As a summer person, this mood swing weather just isn't doing it for me. So naturally I've added Skyscanner to my list of apps to check regularly, along with Instagram, TikTok and Net-a-Porter, of course. Because while on the hunt for a hot destination, I've also been on the lookout for new feel-good swimwear to help speed up the packing process when said holiday is finally booked.

While on the search, I've noticed that so many of the swimsuits and bikinis have one thing in common: a '90s twist. Whether it's sleek monochrome sets, high-cut silhouettes or pops of leopard print, it's a vibe. And with it being one of the most memorable decades in terms of fashion, I'm not mad about any of the retro looks. Instead, I've taken it upon myself to share the love and make swimwear shopping easier for all. So without further ado, here's the 5 '90s-style swimwear trends everyone has already been wearing this summer.

'90s Swimwear Trends:

1. Bright and Bold

Style Notes: 'Go bold, or go home' is Aliyah's motto, and we're for it. When better to wear colourful, uplifting colours than on holiday in the sunshine? While we can leave neon in the '80s, fun shades of orange, green, pink and blue will deliver the '90s vibe I've seen everywhere right now.

Shop the Look:

SEAFOLLY Rio Colour-Blocked Stretch-Recycled Polyester Swimsuit £125 SHOP NOW Fruit-tella, but in a fashion way.

HUNZA G + Net Sustain Gigi Seersucker Bikini £165 SHOP NOW I love this glossy green shade with a tan.

HAIGHT Gabi and Classic Bikini £199 SHOP NOW Such a gorgeous fit.

Triangl Vinca Valle Bikini £115 SHOP NOW I appreciate how Triangle has so many different bikini top and bottom styles to choose from in the same print.

2. Underwired

Style Notes: Equal parts practical and stylish, underwired iterations are literally everywhere. Very Cindy Crawford circa 1995, the visible cup bikinis and swimsuits work for all cup sizes. If you want to stay classic, opt for a monochromatic style like Olivia.

Shop the Look:

HAIGHT Gaia Ribbed Underwired Bikini £241 SHOP NOW I would style this with a basket bag, cream linen trousers and gold bangles.

FAITHFULL THE BRAND Gabriella Underwired Swimsuit £160 SHOP NOW This shade works so well with brown, cream and dusty pink.

Jets Zoa C-D Underwire Bikini Top £88 SHOP NOW Best for bigger cups.

Jets Zoa High Waist Bikini Bottom £103 SHOP NOW We can always rely on Aussie brands to create great swimwear.

Whistles Ribbed Underwire Swimsuit £79 SHOP NOW Timeless.

3. Leopard Print

Style Notes: With leopard print being absolutely everywhere right now, of course it has filtered into swimwear, too. Make like Lena and go for a simple one-piece (that could also be styled as a top on holiday), or opt for a fun mix and match bikini.

Shop the Look:

DOLCE&GABBANA Cutout Leopard-Print Underwired Swimsuit £548 SHOP NOW One you'll also want to take to the bar.

MANGO Leopard Print Swimsuit £50 SHOP NOW You could easily add linen trousers and wear this is a top.

ZARA Animal Print Triangular Bikini Top £23 SHOP NOW The triangle shape is also so '90s.

ZARA Animal Print Bikini Bottom £20 SHOP NOW Try mixing and matching with a different print top.

M&S Collection Tummy Control Printed Wrap Swimsuit £33 SHOP NOW So chic with the tie waist.

4. Monochrome

Style Notes: Anna shows how monochrome never fails to impress. Luckily, it's easy to get the look as I've spotted so many expensive-looking variations at the likes of Reformation and Oséree to H&M.

Shop the Look:

Reformation Tossa One Piece Swimsuit £178 SHOP NOW Just add black sunglasses and gold jewellery.

H&M Padded Bikini Top £19 SHOP NOW This one comes in bra sizes so you're guaranteed to get the right fit.

H&M High Waist Cheeky Bikini Bottoms £13 SHOP NOW Such a flattering fit.

Alexandra Miro Whitney Swimsuit - Mono £250 SHOP NOW The belted waist gives it a retro spin.

Oséree Color-Block Sequined Triangle Bikini £215 SHOP NOW This fun sequin style is bound to get noticed pool-side.

5. High-cut

Style Notes: Like having a thong on display was a thing in the '90s, so was thigh-exposing swimwear. Pull up your favourite strappy style (as seen on Chey) or opt for a super high-cut swimsuit.

Shop the Look:

AWAY THAT DAY SWIMWEAR Lake Como One Piece £185 SHOP NOW Ticking off two trends in one, this khaki high-cut swimsuit is an all-round winner.

Bond-eye Mara Swimsuit SHOP NOW Baywatch, but pink.

MAYGEL CORONEL Agape One-Shoulder Appliquéd Bikini £215 SHOP NOW Butter yellow isn't going anywhere.