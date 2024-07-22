Ask Any Fashion Person—These '90s Swimwear Trends Are Going to Be Summer's Next Big Thing
I would be lying if I was to say I haven't thought about being on a beach every day (read: hour) for the past three months. As a summer person, this mood swing weather just isn't doing it for me. So naturally I've added Skyscanner to my list of apps to check regularly, along with Instagram, TikTok and Net-a-Porter, of course. Because while on the hunt for a hot destination, I've also been on the lookout for new feel-good swimwear to help speed up the packing process when said holiday is finally booked.
While on the search, I've noticed that so many of the swimsuits and bikinis have one thing in common: a '90s twist. Whether it's sleek monochrome sets, high-cut silhouettes or pops of leopard print, it's a vibe. And with it being one of the most memorable decades in terms of fashion, I'm not mad about any of the retro looks. Instead, I've taken it upon myself to share the love and make swimwear shopping easier for all. So without further ado, here's the 5 '90s-style swimwear trends everyone has already been wearing this summer.
'90s Swimwear Trends:
1. Bright and Bold
Style Notes: 'Go bold, or go home' is Aliyah's motto, and we're for it. When better to wear colourful, uplifting colours than on holiday in the sunshine? While we can leave neon in the '80s, fun shades of orange, green, pink and blue will deliver the '90s vibe I've seen everywhere right now.
Shop the Look:
I appreciate how Triangle has so many different bikini top and bottom styles to choose from in the same print.
2. Underwired
Style Notes: Equal parts practical and stylish, underwired iterations are literally everywhere. Very Cindy Crawford circa 1995, the visible cup bikinis and swimsuits work for all cup sizes. If you want to stay classic, opt for a monochromatic style like Olivia.
Shop the Look:
I would style this with a basket bag, cream linen trousers and gold bangles.
This shade works so well with brown, cream and dusty pink.
3. Leopard Print
Style Notes: With leopard print being absolutely everywhere right now, of course it has filtered into swimwear, too. Make like Lena and go for a simple one-piece (that could also be styled as a top on holiday), or opt for a fun mix and match bikini.
Shop the Look:
4. Monochrome
Style Notes: Anna shows how monochrome never fails to impress. Luckily, it's easy to get the look as I've spotted so many expensive-looking variations at the likes of Reformation and Oséree to H&M.
Shop the Look:
This fun sequin style is bound to get noticed pool-side.
5. High-cut
Style Notes: Like having a thong on display was a thing in the '90s, so was thigh-exposing swimwear. Pull up your favourite strappy style (as seen on Chey) or opt for a super high-cut swimsuit.
Shop the Look:
Ticking off two trends in one, this khaki high-cut swimsuit is an all-round winner.
Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning. Back to Who What Wear. With hundreds of published stories on site, Harriet knows what the WWW reader wants. Keeping up to date with the latest It buys and runway trends, she can guarantee to keep you one step ahead of the most stylish people. When not writing or styling, Harriet loves to go shopping (yes, more fashion). If she’s not in a local Hackney bar or restaurant, you can find her forever searching for her next holiday destination.